ENTY TEX : Entergy Texas Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

12/14/2020 | 05:12pm EST
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.336 per share of preferred stock. The payment date is Jan. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2020.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

