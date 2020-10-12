Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  ENVEA    ALTEV   FR0010278762

ENVEA

(ALTEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENVEA : launches its NDIR-GFC multi-gas analyzer MIR 9000e

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 03:45am EDT

Eco-designed, ultra-compact, smart & connected instrument, the MIR 9000e is a must have for measuring combustion exhaust gases from boiler, industrial furnaces and process applications, as well as for CEMS applications.

The multi-gas monitor meets the highest International and European standards, such as the EN 15267 and has been tested and certified in accordance with the 'TUV Approved' Guidelines of the TÜV Rheinland Group.
It can measure simultaneously and continuously up to 8 parameters, depending on your selection: NO, SO2, CO, CO2, CH4, N2O, O2 and residual H20) including greenhouse gases.
The analyzer is adaptable to your actual and future requirements and can be upgraded from one single parameter to the full gas configuration without hardware at customer site. It is particularly suitable for sites needing to comply with emissions reporting requirements issued by the European directive 2010/75/EU related to Large Combustion Plants.

Extremely compact 19''- 3U analyzer, the MIR 9000e guarantees easy turnkey integration and smart operations including AMS control functionalities: integrated sampling control, automatic zero and span gas injection, external pump control, system alarms display, etc. Compatible with any type of drying technology (gas cooler, permeation, dilution…) it is versatile and is suitable even for upgrades and seamless retrofit of existing gas cabinets on the market.

The gas monitor utilizes the most recent optical and electronic technologies offering increased precision and robustness, while requiring only limited maintenance and ultra low power consumption. Thanks to its breakthrough mechanical design for weight and power saving as well as its exclusive 'inside the box' modular concept, the monitor is insensitive to T° variations in the range +5° to +40°C (no air conditioning required).

Smart and connected, with one click access to key functions via touchscreen or via full remote access to full operation from computer through TCP/IP connexion or on smartphone, through ENVEA Connect™ App (free download) and proprietary WiFi. Smartphone alerts and notifications, software updates, direct access to real-time and stored data with time frame selection to generate graphs, embedded Communication Protocol for DAHS software (WEX®) with automatic recognition and configuration, IoT services, etc. are just some of the ultra-innovative features that have been implemented in this highly innovative system.

Disclaimer

Envea SA published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 07:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENVEA
03:45aENVEA : launches its NDIR-GFC multi-gas analyzer MIR 9000e
PU
10/09Paris Court Orders Suspension of Veolia's Acquisition of Suez Stake From Engi..
DJ
10/06Suez Warns of 'Serious Anomalies' for Veolia Stake Acquisition in Letter to F..
DJ
10/06Veolia Acquires 29.9% Stake in Suez; Plans Takeover
DJ
10/05Veolia Says It Won't Launch Hostile Takeover Bid for Suez, Which Still Reject..
DJ
10/01Suez Supports Ardian Plan to Launch Takeover Bid for Company
DJ
10/01Ardian Interested in Acquiring Engie's 29.9% Stake in Suez
DJ
10/01Veolia Agrees to Extend Offer for Engie's Suez Stake
DJ
09/25Veolia to Unveil Improved Offer for Suez
DJ
09/22Suez Accelerates Strategic Plan, Promises Higher Shareholder Returns Amid Tak..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 98,4 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2020 10,7 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net cash 2020 20,9 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 180 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 756
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart ENVEA
Duration : Period :
ENVEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 126,00 €
Last Close Price 110,00 €
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Chevillion Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Gourdon Chairman
Stéphane Kempenar Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thierry Tonnelier Director-Technical, Research & Development
Evelyne Gourdon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVEA17.52%213
WASTE MANAGEMENT1.22%48 731
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.3.92%29 664
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.03%8 252
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA45.47%6 529
TETRA TECH, INC.19.03%5 527
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group