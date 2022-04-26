Mercury monitoring webinar: a comprehensive solution from ENVEA

The Incineration and Energy from Waste (EfW) sectors face tighter emission controls to meet updated national regulations, whilst facing increasing pressure to reduce plant operating costs.

The Minamata Convention on Mercury (Hg), a UN global agreement on environment and health protection adopted in 2013, includes the need to control and reduce Hg emissions from the related industrial sectors.

ENVEA has been providing Mercury monitoring solutions for over 30 years and will hold a webinar dedicated to this topic on June 14th, 10:00 am (GMT+2).