    ALTEV   FR0010278762

ENVEA

(ALTEV)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/14 09:50:35 am EDT
167.50 EUR   +1.52%
01:02pMERCURY MONITORING WEBINAR : a comprehensive solution from ENVEA
PU
04/14PUNE ALTERNATE FUEL CONCLAVE 2022 : Ministerial visit to our stand
PU
04/08OLYMPIC GAMES 2022 : the Beijing Environmental Monitoring Center expresses its thanks to ENVEA
PU
Mercury monitoring webinar: a comprehensive solution from ENVEA

04/26/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
The Incineration and Energy from Waste (EfW) sectors face tighter emission controls to meet updated national regulations, whilst facing increasing pressure to reduce plant operating costs.

The Minamata Convention on Mercury (Hg), a UN global agreement on environment and health protection adopted in 2013, includes the need to control and reduce Hg emissions from the related industrial sectors.

ENVEA has been providing Mercury monitoring solutions for over 30 years and will hold a webinar dedicated to this topic on June 14th, 10:00 am (GMT+2).

We will present a solution that enables Operators to improve their process efficiency, dosing control, monitoring of abatement processes and meet regulatory requirements all before emissions events occur.
Our experts will detail this comprehensive solution with case study details from the EfW sector, demonstrating significant reductions in operating costs.
Join us on June 14th!

Disclaimer

Envea SA published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 94,9 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2021 9,23 M 9,89 M 9,89 M
Net cash 2021 24,4 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 282 M 303 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 8,04%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christophe Chevillion Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéphane Kempenar Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
François Gourdon Chairman
Thierry Tonnelier Director-Technical, Research & Development
Evelyne Gourdon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVEA-4.29%303
KEYENCE CORPORATION-29.34%97 014
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-19.39%82 802
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.50%58 765
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.0.68%54 773
NIDEC CORPORATION-38.14%37 979