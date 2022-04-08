Olympic Games 2022: the Beijing Environmental Monitoring Center expresses its thanks to ENVEA

Beijing Environmental Monitoring Center

Letter of thanks

ENVEA Environmental Technologies (Beijing) Co.

The 24th Beijing Winter Olympics have been successfully completed! We would like to express our sincere gratitude and respect for your contribution to the air quality monitoring and pollution assessment work for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. In particular, I would like to thank your colleague Mou Rui for his selfless dedication, sacrificing his personal time during the Chinese New Year to support us wholeheartedly, and for his rigorous, meticulous and responsible work.

We hope you will continue to support the Center's air quality monitoring and assessment work, continue to promote the industry's strengths, contribute to the accuracy of pollution control, work hand in hand, deepen cooperation, win the battle against pollution, so that the capital's blue sky and white clouds will last forever!