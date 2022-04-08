Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ENVEA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTEV   FR0010278762

ENVEA

(ALTEV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/14 09:50:35 am EDT
167.50 EUR   +1.52%
04/04ENVEA : 15 Mobile Air Quality Monitoring Stations for the State of Maharashtra
PU
03/17EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Waver as -2-
DJ
03/07S&P Global Prices $5.5 Billion Senior Notes Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olympic Games 2022: the Beijing Environmental Monitoring Center expresses its thanks to ENVEA

04/08/2022 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Olympic Games 2022: the Beijing Environmental Monitoring Center expresses its thanks to ENVEA

Great emotion for the ENVEA China team today at the reception of a beautiful appreciation letter from the Environmental Monitoring Center of the city of Beijing. The reasons of this letter? The precious support brought by ENVEA to the air quality monitoring during the 2022 Olympic Games.

Beijing Environmental Monitoring Center

Letter of thanks
ENVEA Environmental Technologies (Beijing) Co.
The 24th Beijing Winter Olympics have been successfully completed! We would like to express our sincere gratitude and respect for your contribution to the air quality monitoring and pollution assessment work for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. In particular, I would like to thank your colleague Mou Rui for his selfless dedication, sacrificing his personal time during the Chinese New Year to support us wholeheartedly, and for his rigorous, meticulous and responsible work.
We hope you will continue to support the Center's air quality monitoring and assessment work, continue to promote the industry's strengths, contribute to the accuracy of pollution control, work hand in hand, deepen cooperation, win the battle against pollution, so that the capital's blue sky and white clouds will last forever!

Disclaimer

Envea SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENVEA
04/04ENVEA : 15 Mobile Air Quality Monitoring Stations for the State of Maharashtra
PU
03/17EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Waver as -2-
DJ
03/07S&P Global Prices $5.5 Billion Senior Notes Offering
MT
02/25ENVEA : NEW! ENVEA SM-5 Continuous Mercury Monitor
PU
02/16Solvay, Veolia Launch Emissions-Saving Project at France Site
DJ
02/15ENVEA : Winter Olympics – ENVEA contributes to mobile monitoring of pollution source..
PU
02/15ENVEA : Boost the “Winter Olympic Blue”
PU
01/24COMING SOON : PM2.5 and PM10 Indoor Air Quality Monitoring
PU
01/24COMING SOON : PM2.5 and PM10 Indoor Air Quality
PU
01/19ENVEA : delivers its 10,000th Cairsens® micro-sensor
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 94,9 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 9,23 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net cash 2021 24,4 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 282 M 308 M 308 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 8,04%
Chart ENVEA
Duration : Period :
ENVEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 167,50 €
Average target price 117,00 €
Spread / Average Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Chevillion Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéphane Kempenar Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
François Gourdon Chairman
Thierry Tonnelier Director-Technical, Research & Development
Evelyne Gourdon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVEA-4.29%308
KEYENCE CORPORATION-20.97%111 857
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-16.58%89 261
EATON CORPORATION PLC-16.18%58 285
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.45%56 959
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.44%43 024