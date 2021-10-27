Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Envela Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELA   US29402E1029

ENVELA CORPORATION

(ELA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Envela Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter Financial Results

10/27/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), announced that it plans to report its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

About Envela

Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include recommercializing luxury hard assets, consumer electronics and IT equipment; and end-of-life recycling solutions. Envela assesses its inventory of recommerce purchases for their potential to be refurbished and resold as whole goods, or to be recycled for component parts or precious-metal value. Envela also offers comprehensive recycling solutions for a variety of other companies seeking responsibly to dispose of end-of-life products. Envela operates primarily via two recommerce business segments. Through DGSE, LLC the Company recommercializes luxury hard assets via Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands. Through ECHG, the Company operates Echo Environmental Holdings, ITAD USA Holdings, and Teladvance, which recommercialize primarily consumer electronics and IT equipment, and provide end-of-life recycling services for various companies across many industries. Envela conducts its recommerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores and online. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations site, Envela.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
ELA@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669916/Envela-Announces-Timing-of-Its-Third-Quarter-Financial-Results

Disclaimer

Envela Corporation published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 15:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENVELA CORPORATION
11:18aEnvela Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter Financial Results
PU
09/02ENVELA : to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
PU
08/18ENVELA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18Envela Corporation Announces Board and Committee Changes
CI
08/17ENVELA : Subsidiary to Acquire Avail Recovery Solutions
PU
08/05Envela Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/05ENVELA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERAT..
AQ
08/04ENVELA : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PU
08/04ENVELA : Earnings Flash (ELA) ENVELA CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $33.7M
MT
07/31ENVELA : Announces Timing of Its Second Quarter Earnings Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENVELA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 138 M - -
Net income 2021 9,13 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart ENVELA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Envela Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVELA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,39 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Loftus Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret A. Pedersen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jim R. Ruth Independent Director
Alexandra C. Griffin Independent Director
Allison M. DeStefano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVELA CORPORATION-15.77%118
SIGNET JEWELERS LIMITED219.99%4 630
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC96.89%3 778
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED85.44%1 695
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED16.84%1 650
KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA LIMITED0.00%1 041