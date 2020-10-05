Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Envela Corporation    ELA

ENVELA CORPORATION

(ELA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Envela : Inks Deal to Buy HQ Building and Move to Las Colinas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 09:10am EDT

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American: ELA) ('Envela' or the 'Company') announced today that it has signed an agreement to purchase an office building for its next corporate headquarters, located in the Las Colinas community of Irving, Texas. Envela plans to relocate its corporate headquarters and its Teladvance, LLC subsidiary to the new facility.

The property features over 72,000 square feet of office space on more than five acres of land. Las Colinas is a 12,000-acre master-planned business and residential community in Irving and is home to more corporate headquarters than any other Texas city.

Management Commentary

'Our growth is a testament to the high-quality workforce and unmatched economic environment that Texas offers. We need additional space to continue expanding operations and attracting top talent,' said John Loftus, Envela's Chairman and CEO. 'This is a tremendous property that will facilitate our bold growth ambitions in the environmentally friendly recommerce sector,' added Loftus.

About Envela

Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include recommercializing luxury hard assets, consumer electronics and IT equipment; and end-of-life recycling solutions. Envela assesses its inventory of recommerce purchases for their potential to be refurbished and resold as whole goods or to be recycled for component parts or precious-metal value. Envela also offers comprehensive recycling solutions for a variety of other companies seeking responsibly to dispose of end-of-life products. Envela operates primarily via two business segments. Through DGSE, LLC the Company recommercializes luxury hard assets via its Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange brand. Through ECHG, LLC, the Company operates Echo Environmental Holdings, ITAD USA Holdings, and Teladvance, which recommercialize primarily consumer electronics and IT equipment and provide end-of-life recycling services for companies across numerous industries. Envela operates at the retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores and online. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations website, Envela.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the Company's potential future growth, anticipated revenue, and the success of its business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Vadala
Head of Investor Relations
Envela Corporation
13022 Preston Rd Dallas, TX 75240
972.587.4030

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/609060/Envela-Inks-Deal-to-Buy-HQ-Building-and-Move-to-Las-Colinas

Disclaimer

Envela Corporation published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 13:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENVELA CORPORATION
09:10aENVELA : Inks Deal to Buy HQ Building and Move to Las Colinas
PU
09/15THIRD QUARTER OUTLOOK : Envela Expects to Shatter Last Year's Record 3Q Revenues
PU
08/11DGSE : Envela Seeks Another Recommerce Acquisition
PU
08/06DGSE : ENVELA CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/06DGSE : Envela Beats Expectations in Q2 Despite COVID-19
PU
08/03DGSE : Envela to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, Aug..
PU
06/08ENVELA CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12DGSE : ENVELA CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
03/26DGSE : ENVELA CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
01/23ARGUS RESEARCH INITIATES EQUITY RESE : Ela)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 95,0 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 110 M 110 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart ENVELA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Envela Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVELA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 4,10 $
Spread / Highest target 70,7%
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,7%
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Loftus Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bret A. Pedersen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jim R. Ruth Independent Director
Alexandra C. Griffin Independent Director
Joel S. Friedman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVELA CORPORATION203.70%110
TIFFANY & CO.-13.12%14 092
LUK FOOK HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-16.53%1 420
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC-8.24%1 069
SIGNET JEWELERS-10.26%1 021
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.94%601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group