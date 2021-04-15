Envela : Echo Environmental Receives 2021 Verizon Supplier Sustainability Award

CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Echo Environmental, a subsidiary of Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ('Echo' or the 'Company'), today reported that it has been selected to receive Verizon's 2021 Supplier Sustainability Award.

Awarded by James J. Gowen, Verizon's chief sustainability officer and senior vice president, supply chain operations, the award recognizes the collaboration between Echo and Verizon in support of Verizon's sustainability efforts.

End-of-life network assets falling into landfills is an unsustainable practice. Verizon and Echo work collectively to develop sustainable systems based on re-using and recycling for a greener future.

The Supplier Sustainability Award will be presented as a part of Verizon's Earth Day activities, a celebration of the invaluable work being completed across a broad spectrum of environmental sustainability. Verizon's goal is to achieve net zero operational emissions by 2035.

'Echo is honored to receive this Sustainability award from Verizon. It reflects not only Echo's dedication to helping its clients manage network assets responsibly, but also Verizon's deep-seeded commitment to being a sustainability leader on a global scale. We are thrilled to be recognized for our part in supporting Verizon's sustainability effort, and delighted to collaborate with like-minded clients who share our environmental values,' said Tommy McGuire, President of Echo Environmental.

