ENVELA CORPORATION

ENVELA CORPORATION

(ELA)
Envela : Echo Environmental Receives 2021 Verizon Supplier Sustainability Award

04/15/2021 | 09:20am EDT
CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Echo Environmental, a subsidiary of Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ('Echo' or the 'Company'), today reported that it has been selected to receive Verizon's 2021 Supplier Sustainability Award.

Awarded by James J. Gowen, Verizon's chief sustainability officer and senior vice president, supply chain operations, the award recognizes the collaboration between Echo and Verizon in support of Verizon's sustainability efforts.

End-of-life network assets falling into landfills is an unsustainable practice. Verizon and Echo work collectively to develop sustainable systems based on re-using and recycling for a greener future.

The Supplier Sustainability Award will be presented as a part of Verizon's Earth Day activities, a celebration of the invaluable work being completed across a broad spectrum of environmental sustainability. Verizon's goal is to achieve net zero operational emissions by 2035.

'Echo is honored to receive this Sustainability award from Verizon. It reflects not only Echo's dedication to helping its clients manage network assets responsibly, but also Verizon's deep-seeded commitment to being a sustainability leader on a global scale. We are thrilled to be recognized for our part in supporting Verizon's sustainability effort, and delighted to collaborate with like-minded clients who share our environmental values,' said Tommy McGuire, President of Echo Environmental.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the potential future success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Company Contact:
Lexi Smith
Investor Relations Coordinator
Envela Corporation
1-972-587-4030
investorrelations@envela.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
ELA@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640476/Echo-Environmental-Receives-2021-Verizon-Supplier-Sustainability-Award

Envela Corporation published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 13:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Envela : Echo Environmental Receives 2021 Verizon Supplier Sustainability Award
