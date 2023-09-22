Enveric Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of novel small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression and addiction disorders. The Company through Psybrary has created a robust intellectual property (IP) portfolio of New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for specific mental health indications or physical ailments. The Company's lead program, EB-373, is a next-generation prodrug of psilocin, the active metabolite of psilocybin. EB-373 is a drug candidate from the EVM201 Series advancing through preclinical development for the treatment of anxiety disorders. The Company is also advancing its third generation of therapeutics, the EVM301 Series, that eliminates the psychedelic experience and removes unwanted effects, reducing safety concerns, and hence offering a novel and holistic approach for treating central nervous system disorders.