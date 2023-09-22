The psychedelic drug MDMA edges closer towards FDA approval for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the U.S., after promising results of a trial were published. This comes after Australia became the first country to allow doctors to prescribe the drug to those struggling with mental health disorders like PTSD and depression.
