Enveric Biosciences : Letter of Marcum LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated June 25, 2021 (Form 8-K)

Exhibit 16.1

June 25, 2021

Office of the Chief Accountant

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We have read the statements made by Enveric Biosciences, Inc. under Item 4.01 of its Form 8-K filed on June 25, 2021. We agree with the statements concerning our Firm under Item 4.01; we are not in a position to agree or disagree with other statements contained therein.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Marcum LLP