Enveric Biosciences : Letter of Marcum LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated June 25, 2021 (Form 8-K)

Exhibit 16.1
June 25, 2021
Office of the Chief Accountant
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We have read the statements made by Enveric Biosciences, Inc. under Item 4.01 of its Form 8-K filed on June 25, 2021. We agree with the statements concerning our Firm under Item 4.01; we are not in a position to agree or disagree with other statements contained therein.
Very truly yours,
/s/ Marcum LLP
