Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enveric Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENVB   US29405E1091

ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(ENVB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enveric Biosciences : Letter of Marcum LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated June 25, 2021 (Form 8-K)

06/28/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 16.1

June 25, 2021

Office of the Chief Accountant
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We have read the statements made by Enveric Biosciences, Inc. under Item 4.01 of its Form 8-K filed on June 25, 2021. We agree with the statements concerning our Firm under Item 4.01; we are not in a position to agree or disagree with other statements contained therein.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Marcum LLP

Disclaimer

Enveric Biosciences Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:01:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.
05:02pENVERIC BIOSCIENCES  : Letter of Marcum LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commi..
PU
08:59aENVERIC BIOSCIENCES  : Maxim Starts Enveric Biosciences at Buy With $6 Price Tar..
MT
06:16aENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.  : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Fina..
AQ
06/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Env..
PR
06/08ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
06/03ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES  : and MagicMed to Participate in June 2021 Investor and Ind..
PR
06/01ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES INVESTOR ALERT B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Enver..
BU
06/01ENVERIC MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whe..
BU
05/24ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulat..
AQ
05/24ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES  : to Acquire MagicMed Industries to Expand Cannabinoid Comp..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46,4 M 46,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Ian Johnson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carter J. Ward Chief Financial Officer
Robert G. Wilkins Chief Medical Officer
Avani V. Kanubaddi Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Schabacker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.-49.06%46
MODERNA, INC.110.53%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG16.21%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.93%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.91%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-10.25%28 525