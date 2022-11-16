Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enveric Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENVB   US29405E2081

ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(ENVB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55 2022-11-15 pm EST
3.400 USD   -0.58%
07:32aEnveric Biosciences to Participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual Biotech Conference
BU
11/14ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC. Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/14Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enveric Biosciences to Participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual Biotech Conference

11/16/2022 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (”Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression and addiction disorders, today announced that Avani Kanubaddi, President & COO of Enveric Biosciences, will participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Biotech Conference to be held from November 30, 2022 – December 1, 2022.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric’s management team, please contact your appropriate representative, or send an email to A.G.P. at agpevents@allianceg.com, or KCSA Strategic Communications at EnvericBio@kcsa.com.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression and addiction disorders. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, ” expects” or “does not expect”, “proposed”, “is expected”, “budgets”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability to achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Enveric’s ongoing and planned clinical trials; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on Enveric’s ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; delays in planned clinical trials; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; Enveric’s ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; and the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric’s products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.
07:32aEnveric Biosciences to Participate in A.G.P.'s Virtual Biotech Conference
BU
11/14ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC. Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition ..
AQ
11/14Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
11/01Enveric Biosciences To Participate I : Miami on November 3-5, 2022
BU
10/28Enveric Biosciences, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10/24Enveric Biosciences, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
10/24Enveric Biosciences Names EB-373 its Lead Candidate to Treat Anxiety Disorders; Shares ..
MT
10/24Enveric Biosciences Advances Lead Candidate for the Treatment of Anxiety Disorders to I..
BU
10/24Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Advances Lead Candidate for the Treatment of Anxiety Disorder..
CI
10/12Enveric Biosciences Announces Poster Presentations of Lead Programs at the 2022 Interna..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -19,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,07 M 7,07 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,40 $
Average target price 43,75 $
Spread / Average Target 1 187%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Tucker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Avani V. Kanubaddi President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert Dickey Chief Financial Officer
David Ian Johnson Executive Chairman
Jillian Hagel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.-92.69%7
MODERNA, INC.-26.97%71 254
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.50%41 663
LONZA GROUP AG-32.25%40 519
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.26.37%26 364
SEAGEN INC.-13.49%24 831