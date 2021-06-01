Enveric Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ENVB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) and MagicMed Industries Inc. is fair to Enveric shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Enveric will issue the shareholders of MagicMed an aggregate of 9,946,969 shares of common stock of Enveric, as well as warrants, options, and restricted stock units to acquire an additional 9,039,882 shares of common stock of Enveric. Upon completion of the transaction, current Enveric shareholders will own approximately 63.4% of the combined company’s common stock, as calculated on a fully diluted basis.

Halper Sadeh encourages Enveric shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Enveric and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Enveric shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Enveric shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Enveric shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

