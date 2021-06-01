Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Enveric Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENVB   US29405E1091

ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(ENVB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enveric Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ENVB

06/01/2021 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) and MagicMed Industries Inc. is fair to Enveric shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Enveric will issue the shareholders of MagicMed an aggregate of 9,946,969 shares of common stock of Enveric, as well as warrants, options, and restricted stock units to acquire an additional 9,039,882 shares of common stock of Enveric. Upon completion of the transaction, current Enveric shareholders will own approximately 63.4% of the combined company’s common stock, as calculated on a fully diluted basis.

Halper Sadeh encourages Enveric shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Enveric and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Enveric shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Enveric shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Enveric shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Enveric shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.
10:38aENVERIC MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whe..
BU
05/24ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulat..
AQ
05/24ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES  : to Acquire MagicMed Industries to Expand Cannabinoid Comp..
MT
05/24ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES  : Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire MagicMed Indust..
PR
05/24Enveric Biosciences, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Magi..
CI
05/20ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
05/20ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
05/18ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
05/18ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES  : Earnings Flash (ENVB) ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES Reports Q1 Loss..
MT
05/18Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -6,86 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,58 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,7 M 47,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enveric Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Ian Johnson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carter J. Ward Chief Financial Officer
Robert G. Wilkins Chief Medical Officer
Avani V. Kanubaddi Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Schabacker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.-47.65%48
MODERNA, INC.77.09%74 287
LONZA GROUP AG1.79%47 842
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.04%46 029
CELLTRION, INC.-23.54%33 848
SEAGEN INC.-11.30%28 192