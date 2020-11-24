Envestnet : FIDx Announces Distribution Technology Partnerships With American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company And Eagle Life Insurance Company, Expanding Access To Annuity Solutions

American Equity and Eagle Life Become the Latest Insurance Providers To Join The FIDx Retirement Marketplace

by Envestnet, Inc. - November 24, 2020

BERWYN, PA., Nov. 24, 2020 -- Fiduciary Exchange LL (FIDx), a product-agnostic retirement platform solution that allows insurance carriers to offer insurance solutions through wealth management platforms and other platforms, today announced partnerships with insurance providers American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and Eagle Life Insurance Company. The partnership makes annuity solutions from both insurance entities available to financial advisors through FIDx by way of the Envestnet, Envestnet | MoneyGuide and Halo platforms, as well as directly through FIDx's Protection Intelligence platform.

The announcement is the latest in a series of partnerships FIDx has forged to deliver on its mission of meeting financial advisors where and how they do business. FIDx is a centralized retirement marketplace that brings together industry-leading insurance carriers to offer protection and income solutions through a highly streamlined and frictionless process.

'American Equity and Eagle Life are industry leaders who add depth and breadth to our product offering,' said Rich Romano, Chief Executive Officer at FIDx. 'At FIDx, we are embarking on a mission to completely revolutionize the industry and this addition of American Equity and Eagle Life underscores our commitment to delivering on our promise of names you know and products you need by being a platform you'll love.'

For insurance providers American Equity and Eagle Life, the partnership opens access to their products during a time when many individuals are worried about having enough income in retirement.

'This partnership furthers our mission of providing income stability for retirees through innovative and secure products,' said Anant Bhalla, Chief Executive Officer at American Equity. 'We are proud to partner with FIDx and advance our technological platforms to more seamlessly connect financial advisors with our annuity products to better address the needs and goals of individuals entering retirement.'

Ted Hughes, Chief Information Technology Officer at American Equity, added, 'At American Equity, we continually seek ways to improve the digital experience of our customers. Our partnership with FIDx will help us accomplish that goal and accelerate the execution of our AEL 2.0 strategic plan by helping evolve our digital and technological capabilities through online marketplaces.'

FIDx offers a strong lineup of both commission- and fee-based annuities from AIG Life & Retirement, American Equity, Allianz Life, Brighthouse Financial, Eagle Life, Global Atlantic Financial Group, Jackson National Life Insurance Co., Nationwide, Prudential Financial, and Transamerica. Financial advisors can access FIDx to plan, research, compare, propose and manage income and protection solutions through Envestnet, Envestnet | MoneyGuide and Halo, as well as directly through FIDx Protection Intelligence.

About FIDx

Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx) is a technology-empowered network that seamlessly integrates the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to offer best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios-integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm, FIDx connects advisory firms to insurance carriers through a seamless, digitally-enabled process so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice and help their clients reach their goals.

Envestnet, Inc. has a financial interest and occupies board of director positions in Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx).

About American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company

American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company® is a full-service underwriter of fixed annuity products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed index annuities. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company is committed to providing products with integrity, as well as superior service to the agents it partners with and their policyholders. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

About Eagle Life Insurance Company

Eagle Life Insurance Company is a provider of fixed and fixed index annuities marketed through broker-dealers and banks. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company®, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Eagle Life is committed to providing products with integrity as well as superior service to the representatives it partners with and their clients. For more information, please visit www.eagle-lifeco.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for FIDx

973.647.4626

dtaormina@jconnelly.com

SOURCE Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx)