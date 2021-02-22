Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Envestnet, Inc.    ENV

ENVESTNET, INC.

(ENV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Envestnet | MoneyGuide : Launches MoneyGuideEngine - API-Based Financial Planning

02/22/2021 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | MoneyGuide announced the launch of MoneyGuideEngine, a repertoire of financial algorithms that offer the same capabilities that power the industry's No. 1 financial planning solution. MoneyGuideEngine is now available and accessible to any personal finance-based digital offerings.

"Essentially, we are now enabling firms to integrate our tried and tested 'calculation brain,' or the central API engine that makes Envestnet | MoneyGuide tick, within their own planning software offerings and products," said Tony Leal, President of Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "This means firms and advisors can own the fun part of creating the client planning experience, and they can rely on our award-winning APIs for the boring, yet essential, math and algorithms that connect the dots of the financial plan."

MoneyGuideEngine can help firms save time and worry less about maintaining financial projections—giving them more time to focus on client experience. MoneyGuide's financial projections are highly confirgurable, enablings firms to provide reliable financial advice based on their own views regarding capital markets.

Examples: The Power of MoneyGuideEngine

  • Goal-Based Investing: Firms can create their own digital experiences to get clients involved in the financial planning process. The MoneyGuideEngine can support projections to help a client understand savings progress towards a goal.
  • Long-Term Financial Planning: The MoneyGuideEngine is specialized to perform long-term projections to plan for the rest of one's financial future. For example, the MoneyGuideEngine can calculate tax-efficient withdrawal strategies, provide insights related to possible future life insurance needs, and more.
  • Self-Directed Planning: The MoneyGuideEngine can handle a variety of financial topics, some of which may be appropriate for a client to address without an advisor. A firm could present substantial client-direct experiences on their website rather than just textual education.

"The APIs available via MoneyGuideEngine can run a wide range of financial planning calculations and provide options and insights and the firm can decide how those are presented to clients," said Mr. Leal. "This means any firm interested in creating their own financial planning tools can now run on MoneyGuide's brain."

Information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide's more than 210 integrations is available at https://www.moneyguidepro.com/ifa/Home/IntegrationPartners.

About Envestnet | MoneyGuide
Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 105,000 advisors across more than 5,100 companies including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

For more information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide, please visit www.moneyguidepro.com and follow us on Twitter at @ENVMoneyGuide or LinkedIn. 

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Contact for Envestnet | MoneyGuide

Dana Taormina
JConnelly for Envestnet
973.647.4626
envestnetpr@jconnelly.com

 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/envestnet--moneyguide-launches-moneyguideengine--api-based-financial-planning-301232063.html

SOURCE Envestnet | MoneyGuide


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ENVESTNET, INC.
08:39aENVESTNET | MONEYGUIDE : Launches MoneyGuideEngine - API-Based Financial Plannin..
PR
02/18ENVESTNET : | PMC Curriculum Helps Advisors Explore the ‘What,' ‘Why..
PU
02/18ENVESTNET : | PMC Curriculum Helps Advisors Explore the 'What,' 'Why' & 'How' of..
PR
02/12ENVESTNET : & Cetera Renew Agreement to Empower Financial Professionals to Deliv..
PR
02/11ENVESTNET : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 25..
BU
02/10ENVESTNET : | MoneyGuide Adds MaxMyInterest Integration, Empowering Advisors to ..
PR
01/26ENVESTNET : Rolls Out Data-Driven 'Recommendations Engine' for Enterprises
PR
01/12ENVESTNET : UBS Adjusts Envestnet's Price Target to $102 From $94, Reiterates Bu..
MT
01/06ENVESTNET : | PMC Enhances Tax Overlay Services, Enabling Advisors to Apply Holi..
PR
01/06ENVESTNET : Goldman Sachs Starts Envestnet at Neutral With $91 Price Target
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ