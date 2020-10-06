Log in
ENVICTUS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Envictus International : Change – Change in Corporate Information

10/06/2020 | 06:35am EDT

10/6/2020 Change - Change in Corporate Information::STRIKING OFF OF A DORMANT INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE …

CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::STRIKING OFF OF A DORMANT INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

Issuer

Issuer/ Manager

ENVICTUS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Change in Corporate Information

Date &Time of Broadcast

06-Oct-2020 17:24:27

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

STRIKING OFF OF A DORMANT INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

Announcement Reference

SG201006OTHRHNWQ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

S SURENTHIRARAJ AND KOK MOR KEAT

Designation

COMPANY SECRETARIES

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to the attachment.

Place Of Incorporation

Existing

Singapore

New

Registered Address

Existing

New

Attachments

Striking off of a dormant indirect subsidiary - nal 6 Oct 2020.pdf

Total size =110K MB

ENVICTUS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No: 200313131Z)

STRIKING OFF OF A DORMANT INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

The Board of Directors of Envictus International Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that that an application for the proposed striking off of The Delicious (Singapore) Pte Ltd ("TDSPL"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company held through The Delicious Group Sdn Bhd was submitted to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority ("ACRA") (the "Strike-Off"). ACRA had on 6 October 2020 approved the strike-off of TDSPL from the Register of Companies pursuant to Section 344A of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore.

TDSPL was principally engaged in the operating of cafes, coffee houses, snack bars and restaurants. TDSPL had ceased operations since 16 October 2014 and the Strike-off is due to TDSPL being a dormant company.

The Strike-Off is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and consolidated earnings per share of the Group for the current financial year ending 30 September 2021.

Save for their respective shareholding interest in the Company (if any), none of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Strike-Off.

By Order of the Board

ENVICTUS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

DATO' KAMAL Y P TAN

Group Chief Executive Officer

6 October 2020

Disclaimer

Envictus International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 10:34:02 UTC
