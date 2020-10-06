Envictus International : Change – Change in Corporate Information

10/6/2020 Change - Change in Corporate Information::STRIKING OFF OF A DORMANT INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE …
CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION::STRIKING OFF OF A DORMANT INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY
ENVICTUS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
STRIKING OFF OF A DORMANT INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY
Please refer to the attachment.
Striking off of a dormant indirect subsidiary - nal 6 Oct 2020.pdf
ENVICTUS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Company Registration No: 200313131Z)
STRIKING OFF OF A DORMANT INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY
The Board of Directors of Envictus International Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that that an application for the proposed striking off of The Delicious (Singapore) Pte Ltd ("TDSPL"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company held through The Delicious Group Sdn Bhd was submitted to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority ("ACRA") (the "Strike-Off"). ACRA had on 6 October 2020 approved the strike-off of TDSPL from the Register of Companies pursuant to Section 344A of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore.
TDSPL was principally engaged in the operating of cafes, coffee houses, snack bars and restaurants. TDSPL had ceased operations since 16 October 2014 and the Strike-off is due to TDSPL being a dormant company.
The Strike-Off is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and consolidated earnings per share of the Group for the current financial year ending 30 September 2021.
Save for their respective shareholding interest in the Company (if any), none of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Strike-Off.
By Order of the Board
ENVICTUS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
DATO' KAMAL Y P TAN
Group Chief Executive Officer
6 October 2020
