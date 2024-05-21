Q1 24
Results presentation | 21 May 2024
Highlights Q1 2024
- Group revenues EUR 27.4m (+164%)
- LTM revenues EUR 104.6m (+85%)
- Gross margin 35.0% with gross profit EUR 9.6m
- EBITDA EUR 2.7m, y/y improvement
from EUR -0.9m
- Successful private placement with gross proceeds of EUR 26m
Revenue development
EUR million, Unaudited
Gross profit development
EUR million, Unaudited
A global recycling technology company set for growth
- Engaging a vast global market opportunity, mainly driven by deposit legislation rolled out across all EU countries
- Captured leading position in European growth markets, building on ~40% market share in North America and global Tier 1 customers
-
Ready to capture new markets as legislation matures, with
ample production capacity in the U.S, Germany, and Romania, and right- sized organization across European growth markets
- Approaching inflection point for sustained profitability with revenue doubled since 2021, economies of scale and gross margin expansion
- Executed by seasoned team with extensive cross-functional experience
Building from…
EUR 104.6 million
LTM Q1 24 revenues
2.7x
revenue multiple 2021 - LTM Q1 24
35.0%
Q1 24 gross margin
…with 2025 ambition
4 - 6x
revenue growth from 2021
+30%
market share in new markets
40%
gross margin
Delivering on European growth strategy
Revenue development
EUR million, unaudited
Increased awareness and legislative initiatives largely driven
DRS second wave (EU)
by maturing North American Market
1) Gross sales.
Operational review
Why we continue to win with our customers
Broad and proven
Proven track record with
Ample production
Consultative approach
product portfolio
world leading retailers
capacity
addressing customers'
addressing all customer
showing our quality and
in USA, Germany and
unique needs first and
segments
commitment
Romania with the capacity
then designing a solution
to serve large Tier 1
retailers
Differentiating Envipco from our competitors
Quantum
The bulk feed champion
Modula
Adaptable high-speed backroom solution
Operational update
Quarterly development
(EUR million, unaudited)
North America
- CT doubling of deposit to USD 0.10 in effect from January 2024
- MA and NY legislative activity building to modernize their deposit schemes
- Continued focus on CA with proof-of-concept pilot installed
Europe
- Ireland off to a solid start with strong execution
- Hungary continues to deliver strong revenue growth
- Romanian business continues its steady build
- Quantum successes in new and existing markets
