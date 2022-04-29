Log in
Envipco N : 2021 Audited Annual Results

04/29/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
Stock Exchange Release

Envipco - Publication 2021 Annual Report

Amersfoort, The Netherlands - April 29, 2022 - Envipco, a global provider of recycling systems and reverse vending machines (RVMs), has today published its Annual Report 2021 on its corporate website (www.envipco.com).

There were some changes to the audited full year results as included in the annual report compared to the preliminary unaudited results as announced on February 23, 2022:

  • Operating profit for 2021 increased to €2,331k from €2,100k previously reported. This change resulted from a provision adjustment.

  • Income taxes for 2021 increased to €933k from €568k previously reported. This change resulted from a revision of the US income taxes.

  • Net profit for 2021 decreased as result of the above to €592k from €726k previously reported.

  • Earnings/(loss) per share decreased to a profit of €0.01 from a profit of €0.02 previously reported.

For further information please contact: Derk Visser, Group CFO Envipco Holding N.V. Telephone: +31 33 2851773

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco),www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Oslo Growth (Symbols: ENVI/ENVIP). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers, contributing to creation of a cleaner world for future generations through recycling technologies and the commitment value creation for all stakeholders. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

Disclaimer

Envipco Holding NV published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:37:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
