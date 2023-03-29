Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Envipco Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENVI   NL0015000GX8

ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.

(ENVI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:37:15 2023-03-28 am EDT
2.880 EUR   -5.26%
03:15pEnvipco N : A.F. Bouri - Envipco Holding N.V. - Amersfoort
PU
03/28Envipco A. Bouri Share Sale
AQ
02/23Envipco N : 230223_ENVIPCO_Q4 2022_Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Envipco N : A.F. Bouri - Envipco Holding N.V. - Amersfoort

03/29/2023 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A.F. Bouri - Envipco Holding N.V. - Amersfoort
A.F. Bouri - Envipco Holding N.V. - Amersfoort

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction28 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifyA.F. Bouri
Issuing institutionEnvipco Holding N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33304225
Place of residenceAmersfoort
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares19.830.670,00 Number of voting rights19.830.670,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.850.000,00 Number of voting rights1.850.000,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding41,94 % Directly real38,36 % Directly potential3,58 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding41,94 % Directly real38,36 % Directly potential3,58 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 29 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Envipco Holding NV published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 19:14:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
03:15pEnvipco N : A.F. Bouri - Envipco Holding N.V. - Amersfoort
PU
03/28Envipco A. Bouri Share Sale
AQ
02/23Envipco N : 230223_ENVIPCO_Q4 2022_Report
PU
02/23Envipco Holding N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ende..
CI
02/23Envipco Holding - Fourth quarter 2022 results
AQ
02/16Envipco N : Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Release and Earnings Call
PU
02/01Envipco N : A.F. Bouri - Envipco Holding N.V. - Amersfoort
PU
02/01Envipco N : Amersfoort
PU
02/01Envipco N : – Mandatory notification of trade
PU
01/30Envipco - Additional Tier 1 Retailers Scotland
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 57,8 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
Net income 2022 -4,75 M -5,15 M -5,15 M
Net Debt 2022 11,9 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -28,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 133 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 233
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Envipco Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,88 €
Average target price 5,33 €
Spread / Average Target 84,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Andrew Bolton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Lincoln President & Chief Operating Officer
Henricus Johannes Theodorus Visser Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Steven Garvey Chairman
Terje Hanserud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.-6.19%144
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.1.71%34 681
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.12.90%11 256
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.0.86%4 136
STERICYCLE, INC.-15.98%3 866
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-8.75%3 582
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer