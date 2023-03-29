Envipco N : A.F. Bouri - Envipco Holding N.V. - Amersfoort
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 28 mar 2023
Person obliged to notify A.F. Bouri
Issuing institution Envipco Holding N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 33304225
Place of residence Amersfoort
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares19.830.670,00
Number of voting rights19.830.670,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.850.000,00
Number of voting rights1.850.000,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding41,94 %
Directly real38,36 %
Directly potential3,58 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding41,94 %
Directly real38,36 %
Directly potential3,58 %
Indirectly real0,00 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 29 March 2023
Envipco Holding NV published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 19:14:14 UTC.
