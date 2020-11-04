Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Envipco Holding N.V.    ENVI   NL0009901610

ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.

(ENVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Envipco N : Announces hiring of Group CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 02:01pm EST

Press Release

Envipco Announces hiring of Group CFO

Amersfoort, The Netherlands - November 4, 2020 - Envipco Holding N.V. ("Envipco", or the "Company"), a leading global provider of recycling systems and Reverse Vending Machine technology, announces that Mr. Derk Visser has been hired as Group CFO for the Company. Strengthening the leadership team with a Group CFO reflects Envipco's strategy to further build its European team to support its envisioned growth in Europe.

H.J.T (Derk) Visser (48) is a Dutch national with over 20 years of international financial leadership for high growth businesses. His most recent position was as CFO with Crocs EMEA, leading development of a strong EMEA structure and supporting rapid business growth. Previously Derk has worked as CFO Praxis (Maxeda DIY group) in the Netherlands and as CFO Staples Inc. for global high growth markets. Derk holds a Master's degree in Economics and is a Registered Accountant and Registered Controller.

Mr. Visser adds to the European team which is focused on delivering growth from the anticipated development of DRS and RVM markets within Europe, and will be based at Envipco's Group HQ, Amersfoort, The Netherlands.

Mr Simon Bolton, CEO adds; "I am delighted about Derk joining the business as we continue to build our leadership team in Europe and prepare for exciting growth. Our current CFO, Dilraj Chawla, will continue with the company and focus on US operations."

Mr. Visser will join Envipco as from 9 November 2020.

For further information please contact

Lindner & van Maaren

Mobile: +31 6 34 22 28 31

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco), www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam (Symbol: ENVI). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning the condition and business of Envipco. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Envipco Holding NV published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 19:00:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
02:01pENVIPCO N : Announces hiring of Group CFO
PU
09/18ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting..
CO
09/18ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting..
CO
08/28ENVIPCO N : First Half-Year 2020 Report
PU
08/28ENVIPCO N : First Half-Year 2020 Results
PU
08/28ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. : Half-year results
CO
08/21ENVIPCO N : Delisting Envipco from Euronext Brussels approved
PU
07/24ENVIPCO N : applies for the termination of its Euronext Brussels listing
PU
06/30ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. : Half-year report
CO
06/29ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 36,3 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
Net income 2019 -1,88 M -2,20 M -2,20 M
Net Debt 2019 4,35 M 5,09 M 5,09 M
P/E ratio 2019 -23,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 33,2 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Envipco Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Andrew Bolton Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Steven Garvey Chairman
Dilraj S. Chawla Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre F. Bouri Non-Executive Director
Theodorus Jozef Maria Stalenhoef Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.-24.30%39
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.10.89%26 461
SUEZ SA17.98%11 670
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED2.65%8 126
STERICYCLE4.72%6 113
PENNON GROUP PLC-1.95%5 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group