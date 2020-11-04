Envipco N : Announces hiring of Group CFO

Press Release

Envipco Announces hiring of Group CFO

Amersfoort, The Netherlands - November 4, 2020 - Envipco Holding N.V. ("Envipco", or the "Company"), a leading global provider of recycling systems and Reverse Vending Machine technology, announces that Mr. Derk Visser has been hired as Group CFO for the Company. Strengthening the leadership team with a Group CFO reflects Envipco's strategy to further build its European team to support its envisioned growth in Europe.

H.J.T (Derk) Visser (48) is a Dutch national with over 20 years of international financial leadership for high growth businesses. His most recent position was as CFO with Crocs EMEA, leading development of a strong EMEA structure and supporting rapid business growth. Previously Derk has worked as CFO Praxis (Maxeda DIY group) in the Netherlands and as CFO Staples Inc. for global high growth markets. Derk holds a Master's degree in Economics and is a Registered Accountant and Registered Controller.

Mr. Visser adds to the European team which is focused on delivering growth from the anticipated development of DRS and RVM markets within Europe, and will be based at Envipco's Group HQ, Amersfoort, The Netherlands.

Mr Simon Bolton, CEO adds; "I am delighted about Derk joining the business as we continue to build our leadership team in Europe and prepare for exciting growth. Our current CFO, Dilraj Chawla, will continue with the company and focus on US operations."

Mr. Visser will join Envipco as from 9 November 2020.

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco), www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam (Symbol: ENVI). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.

