Envipco N : Company presentation published on Envipco website

Notification
New company presentation published on Envipco website
Amersfoort, The Netherlands - December 17, 2020 - Envipco Holding N.V. ("Envipco", or the "Company"), a leading global provider of recycling systems and Reverse Vending Machine technology, has today published a new company presentation on the company's website (www.envipco.com).
For further information please contact
Derk Visser, Group CFO Envipco Holding N.V.
Telephone: +31 33 2851773
E-mail: derkv@envipco.com
About Envipco Holding N.V.
Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco), www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam (Symbol: ENVI). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Envipco Holding NV published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 17:08:02 UTC