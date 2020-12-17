Envipco N : Company presentation published on Envipco website

Notification

New company presentation published on Envipco website

Amersfoort, The Netherlands - December 17, 2020 - Envipco Holding N.V. ("Envipco", or the "Company"), a leading global provider of recycling systems and Reverse Vending Machine technology, has today published a new company presentation on the company's website (www.envipco.com).

For further information please contact

Derk Visser, Group CFO Envipco Holding N.V.

Telephone: +31 33 2851773

E-mail: derkv@envipco.com

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco), www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam (Symbol: ENVI). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.