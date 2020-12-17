Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Envipco Holding N.V.    ENVI   NL0009901610

ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.

(ENVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Envipco N : Company presentation published on Envipco website

12/17/2020 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification

New company presentation published on Envipco website

Amersfoort, The Netherlands - December 17, 2020 - Envipco Holding N.V. ("Envipco", or the "Company"), a leading global provider of recycling systems and Reverse Vending Machine technology, has today published a new company presentation on the company's website (www.envipco.com).

For further information please contact

Derk Visser, Group CFO Envipco Holding N.V.

Telephone: +31 33 2851773

E-mail: derkv@envipco.com

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco), www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam (Symbol: ENVI). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Envipco Holding NV published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 17:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
12:09pENVIPCO N : Company presentation published on Envipco website
PU
11/25ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. : Corporate Officers and Executives' transactions in the co..
CO
11/24ENVIPCO N : 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
PU
11/04ENVIPCO N : Announces hiring of Group CFO
PU
09/18ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting..
CO
09/18ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting..
CO
08/28ENVIPCO N : First Half-Year 2020 Report
PU
08/28ENVIPCO N : First Half-Year 2020 Results
PU
08/28ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. : Half-year results
CO
08/21ENVIPCO N : Delisting Envipco from Euronext Brussels approved
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 36,3 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net income 2019 -1,88 M -2,31 M -2,31 M
Net Debt 2019 4,35 M 5,32 M 5,32 M
P/E ratio 2019 -23,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 45,5 M 55,4 M 55,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Envipco Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Andrew Bolton Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Steven Garvey Chairman
Dilraj S. Chawla Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre F. Bouri Non-Executive Director
Theodorus Jozef Maria Stalenhoef Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.3.74%55
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.12.14%26 758
SUEZ SA18.06%12 121
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED8.53%8 591
STERICYCLE10.00%6 392
PENNON GROUP PLC-5.81%5 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ