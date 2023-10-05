Envipco Holding N.V. specializes in developing, manufacturing, and selling automated systems for reusing empty beverage containers. The group's activity is organized primarily around 3 areas of activity: - sales of automated container collection and sorting systems; - plastic container transformation and recycling services. Envipco Holding N.V. also handles the resale of the derived product, primarily to the packaging industries; - maintenance and technical support services. Net sales break down by source of income into sales of services (43.8%), sales of products (40.5%), and leasing of products (15.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (32.1%) and North America (67.9%).