G. Garvey - Envipco Holding N.V. - Amersfoort

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction15 mar 2024
Person obliged to notifyG. Garvey
Issuing institutionEnvipco Holding N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce33304225
Place of residenceAmersfoort
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares2.280.540,00 Number of voting rights2.280.540,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares5.071.440,00 Number of voting rights5.071.440,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Gregory Garvey Family Investments LLC) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding12,74 % Directly real3,95 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real8,79 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding12,74 % Directly real3,95 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real8,79 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 16 March 2024

Attachments

Disclaimer

Envipco Holding NV published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 23:04:10 UTC.