Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares2.280.540,00
|Number of voting rights2.280.540,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares5.071.440,00
|Number of voting rights5.071.440,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Gregory Garvey Family Investments LLC)
|SettlementFysieke levering
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding12,74 %
|Directly real3,95 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real8,79 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding12,74 %
|Directly real3,95 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real8,79 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 16 March 2024
Disclaimer
Envipco Holding NV published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 23:04:10 UTC.