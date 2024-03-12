Press release Envipco: NOK 300 million private placement successfully placed NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) (THE "UNITED STATES"), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Amersfoort, The Netherlands - 12 March 2024 Reference is made to the announcement by Envipco Holding N.V. ("Envipco" or the "Company") earlier today regarding a contemplated private placement (the "Offering"). The Company is pleased to announce that it has raised NOK 300 million in gross proceeds through the Offering, which received strong interest from both existing shareholders and new institutional investors. Pursuant to the Offering, 6,000,000 new ordinary shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares") will be issued at a price per Offer Share of NOK 50 (the "Offer Price"). The Company continues to deliver on its European growth strategy and is well positioned to win target share of new market opportunities. Hence, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to (i) strengthen the Company's footprint to capitalize on new market opportunities, (ii) working capital, (iii) M&A, and (iv) general corporate purposes. The Board has resolved to initiate an up-listing to Oslo Børs (the main list on the Oslo Stock Exchange) and aim to complete such listing within the next 12 months. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Growth Oslo, under the ticker ENVI and ENVIP, respectively. The shares issued and delivered in the Offering will be included and registered in Euroclear Netherlands, but transferred and registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (the "VPS") and will not be tradable on Euronext Amsterdam unless subject to a registration process through Euroclear Netherlands, the central security depositary in the Netherlands. The allocated Offer Shares are expected to be settled through a delivery versus payment transaction by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into between Carnegie AS and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (the "Managers"), the Company, Mr. Gregory Garvey and Gregory Garvey Family Investments LLC (an entity controlled by Mr. Garvey), which shares are included and registered in Euroclear Netherlands, the central security depository in the Netherlands, but will be transferred and registered in the VPS. First day of trading in the allocated shares in the Private Placement on Euronext Growth Oslo is expected on 13 March 2024. Further settlement details will be communicated by the Manager.

The Board has considered the structure of the contemplated capital raise in light of the equal treatment obligations under the rules on equal treatment of Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange's guidelines on the rule of equal treatment, and is of the opinion that the proposed Offering is in compliance with these requirements. By structuring the transaction as a private placement, the Company was in a position to raise capital in an efficient manner, with a lower discount to the current trading price and with significantly lower completion risks compared to a rights issue. In addition, the Offering was subject to marketing through a publicly announced bookbuilding process and a market- based offer price should therefore be achieved. On this basis and based on an assessment of the current equity markets, the Board has considered the Offering to be in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders. On the basis of the above and taking into consideration that the Offer Price represents a limited discount compared to the recent trading price and a premium to the trading price of the Company over the past months, the Board has resolved not to conduct a subsequent offering directed towards shareholders who did not participate in the Offering. Advisers Carnegie AS and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) have jointly been retained as Bookrunners and Managers in connection with the Offering. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as the Company's Norwegian legal advisor and Bird & Bird (Netherlands) LLP is acting as the Company's Dutch legal advisor. For further information please contact: Simon Bolton, Group CEO +31 33 285 1773 Mikael Clement, CSO +47 9900 8000 EnvipcoInvestorRelations@envipco.com About Envipco Holding N.V. Envipco Holding N.V., www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Oslo Growth (Symbols: ENVI/ENVIP). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting. IMPORTANT INFORMATION This announcement is not for distribution or release, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia) (the "United States"), Australia, Canada, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China or Japan, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities

of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act or an available exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned in this communication will be made solely to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States. The Company has not authorized any offer to the public of securities in any Member State of the European Economic Area nor elsewhere. With respect to any Member State of the European Economic Area (each an "EEA Member State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of securities requiring publication of a prospectus in any EEA Member State. In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation, i.e., only to investors who can receive the offer without an approved prospectus in such EEA Member State. The expression "EU Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State). In the United Kingdom, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at Qualified Investors who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). These materials are directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so. Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. This announcement is made by and, and is the responsibility of, the Company. The Manager is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, or for advice in relation to the contents of this announcement or any of the matters referred to herein. Neither the Manager nor any of its respective affiliates makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of this announcement and none of them accepts any responsibility for the contents of this