Envipco Holding N.V.

ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.

(ENVI)
News 
Press Releases

Envipco N : announces settlement of litigation in Germany

02/08/2021 | 02:19pm EST
Press release

Amersfoort, The Netherlands - February 8, 2021 - Envipco Holding N.V. and DPG Deutsche Pfandsystem GmbH jointly announce that they have executed a settlement agreement, dated 8 February 2021 that resolves all pending legal matters between the parties. As part of the agreement, DPG will make a onetime lump sum payment of € 1.85 million and Envipco will withdraw the appeal against the revocation of the patent in suit and the related infringement actions. Both parties express their satisfaction with the agreement and each party looks forward to a renewed and cooperative future business relationship.

Simon Bolton, CEO of Envipco comments: "Settling the IP and other litigation matters in Germany at this time is appropriate for the Company. It allows the company to be fully focused on building the organization and executing to deliver on the exciting DRS opportunities ahead".

For further information please contact:

Derk Visser, Group CFO Envipco Holding N.V.

Telephone: +31 33 2851773

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco), www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam (Symbol: ENVI). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.



Disclaimer

Envipco Holding NV published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 19:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 36,3 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net income 2019 -1,88 M -2,27 M -2,27 M
Net Debt 2019 4,35 M 5,23 M 5,23 M
P/E ratio 2019 -23,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 65,6 M 78,9 M 78,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Envipco Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Andrew Bolton Chief Executive Officer
Dilraj S. Chawla Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Steven Garvey Chairman
Theodorus Jozef Maria Stalenhoef Vice Chairman
Alexandre F. Bouri Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.34.45%79
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-3.54%26 004
SUEZ SA6.41%12 980
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.98%8 428
STERICYCLE-0.55%6 313
PENNON GROUP PLC-3.66%5 301
