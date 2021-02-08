Envipco N : announces settlement of litigation in Germany

Press release

Envipco announces settlement of litigation in Germany

Amersfoort, The Netherlands - February 8, 2021 - Envipco Holding N.V. and DPG Deutsche Pfandsystem GmbH jointly announce that they have executed a settlement agreement, dated 8 February 2021 that resolves all pending legal matters between the parties. As part of the agreement, DPG will make a onetime lump sum payment of € 1.85 million and Envipco will withdraw the appeal against the revocation of the patent in suit and the related infringement actions. Both parties express their satisfaction with the agreement and each party looks forward to a renewed and cooperative future business relationship.

Simon Bolton, CEO of Envipco comments: "Settling the IP and other litigation matters in Germany at this time is appropriate for the Company. It allows the company to be fully focused on building the organization and executing to deliver on the exciting DRS opportunities ahead".

For further information please contact:

Derk Visser, Group CFO Envipco Holding N.V.

Telephone: +31 33 2851773

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco), www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam (Symbol: ENVI). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.