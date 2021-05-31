Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Envipco Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENVI   NL0009901610

ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.

(ENVI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 05/31 11:22:59 am
16.2 EUR   +5.88%
12:34pENVIPCO N  : 1st Quarter 2021 Presentation
PU
05/26ENVIPCO N  : Quarterly Results & Q1 Earnings call
PU
05/26ENVIPCO N  : Q1 Earnings Call
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Envipco N : 1st Quarter 2021 Presentation

05/31/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 Webcast

1 June 2021

Disclaimer

THIS PRESENTATION may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of Envipco's management and information currently available to the company. Envipco cautions that such statements contain elements of risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. Envipco disclaims any obligation to update or revise any statements made in this presentation to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Certain figures in this presentation, including financial data, have been rounded. Accordingly, figures shown for the same category presented in different tables may vary slightly and figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures which precede them. In addition to regular Risk and Uncertainties as detailed in previous published guidance, Covid-19 impact has been reflected in reduced RVM sales in both Europe and the US through 2020 with some continued influence in 2021.

2

Presenting team

Simon Bolton

Derk Visser

Robert Lincoln

CEO

Group CFO

President, COO

3

Highlights

Q1 - 2021

  • Solid continued recovery with group revenues growing +7% to €8.3m, +17% currency adjusted.
  • Gross profit improvement to 37% from 35% in Q1 2020
  • Significant other income of €3.4m relates to DPG IP litigation settlement and PPP loan forgiveness
  • Operating profit improvement to €2.7m from a loss of €(1.3m) in Q1 2020; excluding other income loss Q1 2021 improved to €(0.7m)
  • EBITDA improved to €3.4m from a negative EBITDA of €(0.4)m in 2020
  • Continued strengthening of financial capacity with successful share issue of €8.1m and listing on Oslo Euronext Growth market and 2nd PPP loan €1.6m received in March 2021
  • Acceleration of new market development activities

4

Note / Source: Currency adjusted for USD/Euro

Solid start in Q1

Total Company Revenue

€m, Qtr 2020-2021

9.1

7.8

8.0

8.3

5.8

7.7

7.0

North America

6.8

7.7

/ ROW

4.6

Europe

1.2

1.4

1.3

1.3

0.1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2020

2021

  • Q1 2021 revenue above Q1 2020 (+7%), currency adjusted +17%
  • Strong overall RVM sales growth of +217% to €2.7m driven by North America, Sweden and renewed sales in Australia

5

Note / Source: Australia included in North America/ROW revenue

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Envipco Holding NV published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
12:34pENVIPCO N  : 1st Quarter 2021 Presentation
PU
05/26ENVIPCO N  : Quarterly Results & Q1 Earnings call
PU
05/26ENVIPCO N  : Q1 Earnings Call
AQ
05/13ENVIPCO N  : Registration Form for Holders of Depositary Receipts
PU
05/12ENVIPCO N  : Explanatory notes to the agenda
PU
05/12ENVIPCO N  : Proxy + Voting Instructions
PU
05/12ENVIPCO N  : Notice General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/12ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.  : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
05/06ENVIPCO N  : 2020 Audited Annual Results
PU
04/30ENVIPCO N  : Publication 2020 Annual Report on May 5 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30,8 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net income 2020 -1,72 M -2,11 M -2,11 M
Net Debt 2020 8,51 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 70,5 M 85,9 M 86,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Envipco Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Andrew Bolton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Lincoln President & Chief Operating Officer
Henricus Johannes Theodorus Visser Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Steven Garvey Chairman
Terje Hanserud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.28.57%86
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.18.40%31 877
SUEZ23.21%15 568
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.6.14%10 681
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.31%8 302
STERICYCLE, INC.13.31%7 209