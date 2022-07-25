Envipco N : – Iceland Foods Ltd has selected as its Reverse Vending Technology partner

Stock Exchange Release

Envipco - Iceland Foods Ltd has selected Envipco as its Reverse Vending Technology partner

Amersfoort, The Netherlands - July 25, 2022

Envipco, a global provider of recycling systems and reverse vending machines (RVMs), has been appointed by Iceland Foods Ltd to install Reverse Vending Machines (RVM's) in all 87 of their stores operating in Scotland. The machines will be delivered in 2023; this represents Envipco's first agreement with a national retailer in the Scottish market.

Iceland Foods Ltd is a leading environmentally conscious retailer with 1,000 stores across the UK. With this agreement, Iceland becomes the first retailer to fully commit to the infrastructure required to deliver a seamless recycling experience for its customers in Scotland.

Richard Walker - Managing Director, Iceland Foods Ltd: "As a responsible retailer, we are eager to implement the DRS as soon as it comes into effect and to partner with the best-in-class provider. We chose Envipco as our supplier after extensive testing and trials across multiple stores. The Envipco RVM's have proven to be very reliable, with an industry leading footprint and capacity mix. Our customers and staff find the equipment easy to use and make the recycling experience in our stores a positive one.

Simon Bolton, CEO of Envipco: "We are excited to partner with this highly regarded retailer in the Scottish market. Envipco's broad range of RVM platforms provides Iceland the flexibility to have the right equipment for all of their store formats and provides an important proof point in our ability to compete and win in the rest of the UK market"

For further information please contact:

Derk Visser, Group CFO Envipco Holding N.V. Telephone: +31 33 2851773

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco), www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Oslo Growth (Symbols: ENVI/ENVIP). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers, contributing to creation of a cleaner world for future generations through recycling technologies and the commitment value creation for all stakeholders. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.