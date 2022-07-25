Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Envipco Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENVI   NL0015000GX8

ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.

(ENVI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:37 2022-07-25 am EDT
2.490 EUR   +6.41%
12:15pENVIPCO N : – Iceland Foods Ltd has selected as its Reverse Vending Technology partner
PU
12:01pEnvipco - Iceland Foods Ltd has selected Envipco as its Reverse Vending Technology partner
AQ
06/29Envipco - General meeting of Shareholders Envipco adopts all resolutions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Envipco N : – Iceland Foods Ltd has selected as its Reverse Vending Technology partner

07/25/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stock Exchange Release

Envipco - Iceland Foods Ltd has selected Envipco as its Reverse Vending Technology partner

Amersfoort, The Netherlands - July 25, 2022

Envipco, a global provider of recycling systems and reverse vending machines (RVMs), has been appointed by Iceland Foods Ltd to install Reverse Vending Machines (RVM's) in all 87 of their stores operating in Scotland. The machines will be delivered in 2023; this represents Envipco's first agreement with a national retailer in the Scottish market.

Iceland Foods Ltd is a leading environmentally conscious retailer with 1,000 stores across the UK. With this agreement, Iceland becomes the first retailer to fully commit to the infrastructure required to deliver a seamless recycling experience for its customers in Scotland.

Richard Walker - Managing Director, Iceland Foods Ltd: "As a responsible retailer, we are eager to implement the DRS as soon as it comes into effect and to partner with the best-in-class provider. We chose Envipco as our supplier after extensive testing and trials across multiple stores. The Envipco RVM's have proven to be very reliable, with an industry leading footprint and capacity mix. Our customers and staff find the equipment easy to use and make the recycling experience in our stores a positive one.

Simon Bolton, CEO of Envipco: "We are excited to partner with this highly regarded retailer in the Scottish market. Envipco's broad range of RVM platforms provides Iceland the flexibility to have the right equipment for all of their store formats and provides an important proof point in our ability to compete and win in the rest of the UK market"

For further information please contact:

Derk Visser, Group CFO Envipco Holding N.V. Telephone: +31 33 2851773

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco), www.envipco.com, is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Oslo Growth (Symbols: ENVI/ENVIP). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognized leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers, contributing to creation of a cleaner world for future generations through recycling technologies and the commitment value creation for all stakeholders. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction and accounting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

Disclaimer

Envipco Holding NV published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 16:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
12:15pENVIPCO N : – Iceland Foods Ltd has selected as its Reverse Vending Technology partn..
PU
12:01pEnvipco - Iceland Foods Ltd has selected Envipco as its Reverse Vending Technology par..
AQ
06/29Envipco - General meeting of Shareholders Envipco adopts all resolutions
AQ
06/29Envipco Holding N.V. Announces Election of Ms. Ann Cormack as Non-Executive Member of t..
CI
06/28ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
05/24ENVIPCO N : 1st Quarter 2022 Presentation
PU
05/24Envipco Announces 2022 First Quarter Results Unaudited
AQ
05/24Envipco Holding N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/24ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/24ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V. : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 51,3 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net income 2022 -1,47 M -1,50 M -1,50 M
Net Debt 2022 13,1 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -78,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 108 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 233
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Envipco Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,34 €
Average target price 4,13 €
Spread / Average Target 76,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Andrew Bolton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Lincoln President & Chief Operating Officer
Henricus Johannes Theodorus Visser Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Steven Garvey Chairman
Terje Hanserud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVIPCO HOLDING N.V.-25.24%110
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-7.35%32 461
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-26.51%9 357
STERICYCLE, INC.-24.75%4 133
ZHEFU HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD.-31.04%3 887
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-11.89%3 886