Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Envipro Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5698   JP3169750001

ENVIPRO HOLDINGS INC.

(5698)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Envipro : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31,2021

02/07/2022 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

February 07, 2022

Company name: ENVIPRO HOLDINGS Inc.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 5698

URL: https://www.envipro.jp/

Representative: Tomikazu Sano

Representative Director, President/CEO

Contact: Naoki Takekawa

Director in charge of Management Department

Phone: +81-544-21-3160

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 10, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session:

Not scheduled

(The briefing will be video streamed instead of holding a

normal briefing session.)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 (July 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

December 31, 2021

27,242

64.0

1,494

180.9

1,759

146.7

1,270

159.6

December 31, 2020

16,615

(11.1)

532

(19.5)

713

(4.7)

489

(11.0)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Six months ended December 31, 2021:

Six months ended December 31, 2020:

¥

1,294

million

[

158.0%]

¥

501

million

[

(6.3) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2021

85.97

82.21

December 31, 2020

33.21

31.83

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

December 31, 2021

26,644

14,288

52.1

June 30, 2021

26,548

13,333

48.8

(Reference) Equity: As of

December 31, 2021:

¥

13,890

million

As of

June 30, 2021:

¥

12,959

million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended June 30, 2021

-

0.00

-

25.00

25.00

Fiscal year ending June 30, 2022

-

0.00

Fiscal year ending June 30, 2022

-

33.00

33.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022(July 01, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

54,000

31.9

2,390

12.2

2,850

13.6

1,950

30.7

132.07

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended December 31, 2021

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

December 31, 2021:

15,051,227

shares

June 30, 2021:

15,051,227

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

December 31, 2021:

260,444

shares

June 30, 2021:

286,091

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Six months ended December 31, 2021:

14,775,059

shares

Six months ended December 31, 2020:

14,734,554

shares

  • These consolidated financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or audit firms
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The financial results forecast and other forward-looking statements in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and actual results may differ significantly due to various factors. Please see the "(3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" from page 5 of the attached document of this material for the conditions for financial and other results, as well as important matters to be aware of when using the financial results forecast.

Table of Contents of Appendix

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results ...................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation of Business Results ......................................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position ..................................................................................................................................................

4

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information ...............................................

5

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ....................................................................................................

6

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .........................................................................................................................................

6

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ..................................................................................

8

(3)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ......................................................................................................................

10

(4)

Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ..........................................................................................................

12

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) .............................................................................................................................................

12

(Notes in the Case of Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) .................................................................................................

12

(Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) ...........................................

12

(Changes in Accounting Policies) ........................................................................................................................................................

12

(Additional Information) ....................................................................................................................................................................

12

(Segment Information).........................................................................................................................................................................

14

(Business Combinations) ...................................................................................................................................................................

17

(Significant Subsequent Events) ..........................................................................................................................................................

18

1

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

  1. Explanation of Business Results

In the Group's business areas during the six months ended December 31, 2021, overseas demand for ferrous scrap was in a declining trend as a result of factors including concerns over an economic slowdown in China and the suppression of crude steel production due to stronger environmental restrictions aimed at decarbonization, in addition to the impact of the resurgence of the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile in Japan, demand for ferrous scrap was strong, with crude steel production increasing year on year due to forecasts of an increase in production in the manufacturing industries as demand recovers after the COVID-19 pandemic and the shortage in semiconductors is resolved. As a result, the ferrous scrap price remained high in Japan, and low overseas. The situation remains unclear at present, however, with concerns over the spread of new COVID-19 variants adding to soaring ocean freight rates and continuing reduction in production in the manufacturing industries primarily caused by the semiconductor shortage.

The average ferrous scrap price (Tokyo Steel (Tahara) Tokkyu Grade Seaborne Price) during the six months ended December 31, 2021 was ¥52,266, trending upward from ¥28,008 of the same period of the previous fiscal year. With regard to nonferrous metals, etc., the average prices during the six months of copper, aluminum, nickel, and cobalt rose above those seen in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The use of recycled raw materials such as metal scrap is expected to become more appreciated amid the global trend of decarbonization.

Amid this environment, in the six months ended December 31, 2021, with a strategic concept of challenging ourselves to resolve issues toward realizing a "Decarbonized society", "Circular economy society" and "Distributed society" by viewing it as a business opportunity, based on our mission statement "Contribute to create a sustainable society", we have proceeded with measures to establish "Realization of concrete cases of the circular economy" and "A disciplined group of autonomous individuals with emergent abilities."

As a result, for the six months ended December 31, 2021, net sales were ¥27,242 million (up 64.0% year on year), operating profit was ¥1,494 million (up 180.9% year on year), ordinary profit was ¥1,759 million (up 146.7% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥1,270 million (up 159.6% year on year).

Results by segment are as follows, with net sales shown as inter-segment sales or sales including transfers. The classification of reportable segments has been changed from the end of the previous fiscal year, and the amounts stated for the six months ended December 31, 2020 are those compiled based on the classification of reportable segments following the change.

Summary of Business Results by Segment

<Net sales>

(Million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

Increase/decrease

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

ratio

Resource Circulation Business

5,989

9,891

65.1

Global Trading Business

12,270

20,233

64.9

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business

125

376

199.9

Others

166

243

46.2

Adjustment

(1,937)

(3,503)

Total

16,615

27,242

64.0

2

<Segment profit (loss)>

(Million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

Increase/decrease

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

ratio

Resource Circulation Business

737

1,405

90.7

Global Trading Business

164

371

125.6

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business

(80)

92

Others

37

81

120.7

Adjustment

(145)

(191)

Total

713

1,759

146.7

(Note) Segment profit (loss) is adjusted with ordinary profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

  1. Resource Circulation Business

Metal scrap prices rose year on year, and the profitability of resource recycling increased further against the backdrop of physical sorting technologies. In addition, handling volume of ferrous scrap discharged from large- scale demolished properties has been continuing to increase from the previous fiscal year, and combined with an increase in share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method, they have all led to an increase in both sales and profit.

As a result, net sales in the Resource Circulation Business segment were ¥9,891 million (up 65.1% year on year), while segment profit was ¥1,405 million (up 90.7% year on year).

  1. Global Trading Business

The business environment remained challenging as exports of metal scrap to overseas destinations were sluggish with a resurgence of the spread of COVID-19, in addition to the combination of high domestic prices and low overseas prices for ferrous scrap, as well as soaring ocean freight rates due to difficulties in booking freighters. Amid such an environment, despite a decrease in handling volume, we secured revenue mainly through capturing domestic demand and sales that took advantage of price changes, leading to an increase in both sales and profit.

As a result, net sales in the Global Trading Business segment were ¥20,233 million (up 64.9% year on year), while segment profit was ¥371 million (up 125.6% year on year).

  1. Lithium-ionBattery Recycling Business

In addition to rising prices of cobalt, nickel and copper, handling volume rose due to purchasing from leading battery manufacturers, etc. and acceptance of waste batteries processing by making use of the disposal business license. Also, a decrease in depreciation due to the recording of an impairment loss on non-current assets during the previous fiscal year led to an increase in both sales and profit.

As a result, net sales in the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business segment were ¥376 million (up 199.9% year on year), while segment profit was ¥92 million (segment loss was ¥80 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

  1. Others

The Environment Management Consulting Business remained robust and posted increases in both sales and profit, owing to a strong stream of orders for services including CDP evaluation improvement support, formulation of carbon neutral strategies, TCFD response support, and consulting services mainly to facilitate a circular economy.

Concerning the Welfare Service Business for Persons with Disabilities, although the usage rate at the facilities saw firm growth, mainly driven by the increased recognition of the facilities, profitability worsened due to the revision of compensation and personnel expenses increased owing to the improved employee treatment, leading

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Envipro Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENVIPRO HOLDINGS INC.
02:28aENVIPRO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31,2021
PU
2021ENVIPRO : Financial Results Briefing Materials for the Three Months Ended September 30, 20..
PU
2021Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30,2021
PU
2021Envipro Holdings Inc. Provides Year End Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending Ju..
CI
2021Envipro Holdings Inc. Provides Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending Ju..
CI
2021ENVIPRO : Medium-Term Management Plan（Sustainability Strategy）
PU
2021ENVIPRO : Financial Results Briefing Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021
PU
2021ENVIPRO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021
PU
2021Envipro Holdings Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 20..
CI
2021Envipro Holdings Inc. Announces Year-End Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 56 750 M 492 M 492 M
Net income 2022 2 250 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 24 251 M 210 M 210 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ENVIPRO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Envipro Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVIPRO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 642,00 JPY
Average target price 2 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomikazu Sano President & Representative Director
Naoki Takekawa Executive Officer & Head-Administration
Yoshiharu Murakami Independent Outside Director
Kyu Chang Hwang Independent Outside Director
Shoji Ide Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVIPRO HOLDINGS INC.-8.68%210
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-9.72%32 050
SUEZ0.10%14 511
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-15.81%10 602
STERICYCLE, INC.-2.25%5 356
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-8.31%4 180