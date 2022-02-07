Envipro : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31,2021

Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] February 07, 2022 Company name: ENVIPRO HOLDINGS Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 5698 URL: https://www.envipro.jp/ Representative: Tomikazu Sano Representative Director, President/CEO Contact: Naoki Takekawa Director in charge of Management Department Phone: +81-544-21-3160 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 10, 2022 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: - Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Available Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: Not scheduled (The briefing will be video streamed instead of holding a normal briefing session.) (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 (July 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % December 31, 2021 27,242 64.0 1,494 180.9 1,759 146.7 1,270 159.6 December 31, 2020 16,615 (11.1) 532 (19.5) 713 (4.7) 489 (11.0) (Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended December 31, 2021: Six months ended December 31, 2020: ¥ 1,294 million [ 158.0%] ¥ 501 million [ (6.3) %] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per per share share Six months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2021 85.97 82.21 December 31, 2020 33.21 31.83 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of Million yen Million yen % December 31, 2021 26,644 14,288 52.1 June 30, 2021 26,548 13,333 48.8 (Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2021: ¥ 13,890 million As of June 30, 2021: ¥ 12,959 million

2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 - 0.00 - 25.00 25.00 Fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 - 0.00 Fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 - 33.00 33.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022(July 01, 2021 to June 30, 2022) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 54,000 31.9 2,390 12.2 2,850 13.6 1,950 30.7 132.07 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No * Notes: (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended December 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No (2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): December 31, 2021: 15,051,227 shares June 30, 2021: 15,051,227 shares 2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: December 31, 2021: 260,444 shares June 30, 2021: 286,091 shares 3) Average number of shares during the period: Six months ended December 31, 2021: 14,775,059 shares Six months ended December 31, 2020: 14,734,554 shares These consolidated financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or audit firms

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes The financial results forecast and other forward-looking statements in this material are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and actual results may differ significantly due to various factors. Please see the "(3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" from page 5 of the attached document of this material for the conditions for financial and other results, as well as important matters to be aware of when using the financial results forecast.

Table of Contents of Appendix 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results ................................................................................................................... 2 (1) Explanation of Business Results ...................................................................................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position .................................................................................................................................................. 4 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information ............................................... 5 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes .................................................................................................... 6 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ......................................................................................................................................... 6 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income .................................................................................. 8 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ...................................................................................................................... 10 (4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .......................................................................................................... 12 (Notes on Going Concern Assumption) ............................................................................................................................................. 12 (Notes in the Case of Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ................................................................................................. 12 (Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) ........................................... 12 (Changes in Accounting Policies) ........................................................................................................................................................ 12 (Additional Information) .................................................................................................................................................................... 12 (Segment Information)......................................................................................................................................................................... 14 (Business Combinations) ................................................................................................................................................................... 17 (Significant Subsequent Events) .......................................................................................................................................................... 18 1

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results Explanation of Business Results In the Group's business areas during the six months ended December 31, 2021, overseas demand for ferrous scrap was in a declining trend as a result of factors including concerns over an economic slowdown in China and the suppression of crude steel production due to stronger environmental restrictions aimed at decarbonization, in addition to the impact of the resurgence of the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile in Japan, demand for ferrous scrap was strong, with crude steel production increasing year on year due to forecasts of an increase in production in the manufacturing industries as demand recovers after the COVID-19 pandemic and the shortage in semiconductors is resolved. As a result, the ferrous scrap price remained high in Japan, and low overseas. The situation remains unclear at present, however, with concerns over the spread of new COVID-19 variants adding to soaring ocean freight rates and continuing reduction in production in the manufacturing industries primarily caused by the semiconductor shortage. The average ferrous scrap price (Tokyo Steel (Tahara) Tokkyu Grade Seaborne Price) during the six months ended December 31, 2021 was ¥52,266, trending upward from ¥28,008 of the same period of the previous fiscal year. With regard to nonferrous metals, etc., the average prices during the six months of copper, aluminum, nickel, and cobalt rose above those seen in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The use of recycled raw materials such as metal scrap is expected to become more appreciated amid the global trend of decarbonization. Amid this environment, in the six months ended December 31, 2021, with a strategic concept of challenging ourselves to resolve issues toward realizing a "Decarbonized society", "Circular economy society" and "Distributed society" by viewing it as a business opportunity, based on our mission statement "Contribute to create a sustainable society", we have proceeded with measures to establish "Realization of concrete cases of the circular economy" and "A disciplined group of autonomous individuals with emergent abilities." As a result, for the six months ended December 31, 2021, net sales were ¥27,242 million (up 64.0% year on year), operating profit was ¥1,494 million (up 180.9% year on year), ordinary profit was ¥1,759 million (up 146.7% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥1,270 million (up 159.6% year on year). Results by segment are as follows, with net sales shown as inter-segment sales or sales including transfers. The classification of reportable segments has been changed from the end of the previous fiscal year, and the amounts stated for the six months ended December 31, 2020 are those compiled based on the classification of reportable segments following the change. Summary of Business Results by Segment <Net sales> (Million yen) Six months ended Six months ended Increase/decrease December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 ratio Resource Circulation Business 5,989 9,891 65.1％ Global Trading Business 12,270 20,233 64.9％ Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Business 125 376 199.9％ Others 166 243 46.2％ Adjustment (1,937) (3,503) － Total 16,615 27,242 64.0％ 2