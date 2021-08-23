Log in
    5698   JP3169750001

ENVIPRO HOLDINGS INC.

(5698)
Envipro : Financial Results Briefing Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021

08/23/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Financial Results Briefing Materials

for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021

Envipro Holdings Inc.

August 11, 2021

Table of Contents

  1. Financial Overview for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021
  2. Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022
  3. Dividend Policy
  4. Reference Data

2

. Financial Overview for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021

3

Changes in the classification of business segment

  • Strengthened the synergies between the Global Resource Circulation Business and the Used-cars- related Business, which engage in overseas business by integrating these business.
  • Lithium-ionBatteries Recycling Business as a strategic business of the group has been spun off from the Resource Circulation Business in view of the business content, scale, and alliance of hydrometallurgy, etc. which are planned in the future.

Business Segment

Description

Company

Recycling (Resource recovery)

To shred the metal scrap and waste, and to sort and

ECONECOL Inc.

recycle these materials by difference of material properties.

Kuroda Recycle Co., Ltd.

Remanufacturing

SYNECO Inc.

Resource Circulation

To take recycling technology one step further and to

Toyo Rubber Chip Co., Ltd.

re-manufacture the recycled raw materials and products

from waste, scrap, etc.

Equity method affiliates

Reuse

Arbiz Corporation

To supply the used products and parts to the market

Fuji Eco Cycle Co., Ltd.

while maintaining their functions and values of them.

To handle various resources such as metal, plastic scrap,

Global Trading

biomass fuel and various reuse products such as high-quality

NEWSCON Inc.

used car, heavy machinery, and trucks.

3WM Co., Ltd.

To supply "where they are needed more" with products which

generated world wide.

Lithium-ion Batteries

To discharge and shred rechargeable batteries such as

lithium-ion battery, and collect minor metal(nickel and

VOLTA Inc.

Recycling

cobalt,etc.) by sorting these materials based on using the

difference of material properties.

To provide employment support for people with disabilities.

Others

To provide consulting services specialized in environmental

ASTOCO Inc.

management, such as support for corporate environmental

Bright Innovation Co., Ltd.

strategy planning and CO2 reduction planning.

4

Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit before income taxes

Profit

Main Topics

¥40,933 million ¥2,130 million ¥2,508 million ¥2,101 million ¥1,491 million

Up 20.8%

YoY

Up 169.6%

YoY

Up 168.3%

YoY

Up 128.8%

YoY

Up 147.8%

YoY

  • The ferrous scrap price (Tokyo Steel (Tahara) Tokkyu Grade Seaborne Price) increased from ¥24,500 at the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥51,500 at the end of the fiscal year, and the average price during the fiscal year was ¥36,054, up from ¥22,943 in the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, The average market prices of gold, silver, copper, aluminum, nickel and cobalt increased above those of the previous fiscal year.
  • Extraordinary loss of ¥ 834 million was recorded in the Lithium-ion Batteries Recycling Business due to impairment loss and in the Global Trading Business due to provision of allowance for doubtful accounts and loss on business restructuring. Extraordinary profit of ¥ 427 million was recorded due to the sale of cross-shareholdings.
  • In the Lithium-ion Batteries Recycling business, transactions with leading battery manufacturers started, and progress was made in the development of collection, production, analysis, and sales systems, however, ordinary loss of ¥80 million was incurred.
  • Tight supply-demand balance of cargo ships and soaring ocean freight rates due to worldwide shortage of shipping containers.
  • ¥600 million in Capital Investment (Inspection basis).

ProfitProfit attributable to owners of parent

Amounts and quantities are rounded down. The percentages are rounded off.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Envipro Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 08:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 40 000 M 364 M 364 M
Net income 2021 1 300 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 20 332 M 185 M 185 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,2%
