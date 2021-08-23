Envipro : Financial Results Briefing Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021
Financial Results Briefing Materials
for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021
Envipro Holdings Inc.
August 11, 2021
Table of Contents
Financial Overview for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021
Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022
Dividend Policy
Reference Data
2
１. Financial Overview for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021
3
Changes in the classification of business segment
Strengthened the synergies between the Global Resource Circulation Business and the Used-cars- related Business, which engage in overseas business by integrating these business.
Lithium-ionBatteries Recycling Business as a strategic business of the group has been spun off from the Resource Circulation Business in view of the business content, scale, and alliance of hydrometallurgy, etc. which are planned in the future.
Business Segment
Description
Company
◇Recycling (Resource recovery)
To shred the metal scrap and waste, and to sort and
ECONECOL Inc.
recycle these materials by difference of material properties.
Kuroda Recycle Co., Ltd.
◇Remanufacturing
SYNECO Inc.
Resource Circulation
To take recycling technology one step further and to
Toyo Rubber Chip Co., Ltd.
re-manufacture the recycled raw materials and products
from waste, scrap, etc.
Equity method affiliates
◇Reuse
Arbiz Corporation
To supply the used products and parts to the market
Fuji Eco Cycle Co., Ltd.
while maintaining their functions and values of them.
To handle various resources such as metal, plastic scrap,
Global Trading
biomass fuel and various reuse products such as high-quality
NEWSCON Inc.
used car, heavy machinery, and trucks.
3WM Co., Ltd.
To supply "where they are needed more" with products which
generated world wide.
Lithium-ion Batteries
To discharge and shred rechargeable batteries such as
lithium-ion battery, and collect minor metal(nickel and
VOLTA Inc.
Recycling
cobalt,etc.) by sorting these materials based on using the
difference of material properties.
To provide employment support for people with disabilities.
Others
To provide consulting services specialized in environmental
ASTOCO Inc.
management, such as support for corporate environmental
Bright Innovation Co., Ltd.
strategy planning and CO2 reduction planning.
4
Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021
Consolidated Financial Results
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit before income taxes
Profit※
Main Topics
¥40,933 million ¥2,130 million ¥2,508 million ¥2,101 million ¥1,491 million
（Up 20.8%
YoY）
（Up 169.6%
YoY）
（Up 168.3%
YoY）
（Up 128.8%
YoY）
（Up 147.8%
YoY）
The ferrous scrap price (Tokyo Steel (Tahara) Tokkyu Grade Seaborne Price) increased from ¥24,500 at the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥51,500 at the end of the fiscal year, and the average price during the fiscal year was ¥36,054, up from ¥22,943 in the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, The average market prices of gold, silver, copper, aluminum, nickel and cobalt increased above those of the previous fiscal year.
Extraordinary loss of ¥ 834 million was recorded in the Lithium-ion Batteries Recycling Business due to impairment loss and in the Global Trading Business due to provision of allowance for doubtful accounts and loss on business restructuring. Extraordinary profit of ¥ 427 million was recorded due to the sale of cross-shareholdings.
In the Lithium-ion Batteries Recycling business, transactions with leading battery manufacturers started, and progress was made in the development of collection, production, analysis, and sales systems, however, ordinary loss of ¥80 million was incurred.
Tight supply-demand balance of cargo ships and soaring ocean freight rates due to worldwide shortage of shipping containers.
¥600 million in Capital Investment (Inspection basis).
※Profit：Profit attributable to owners of parent
（Amounts and quantities are rounded down. The percentages are rounded off.）
5
