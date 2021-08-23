Envipro : Financial Results Briefing Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021

The ferrous scrap price (Tokyo Steel (Tahara) Tokkyu Grade Seaborne Price) increased from ¥24,500 at the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥51,500 at the end of the fiscal year, and the average price during the fiscal year was ¥36,054, up from ¥22,943 in the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, The average market prices of gold, silver, copper, aluminum, nickel and cobalt increased above those of the previous fiscal year.