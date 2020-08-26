Enviro Energy International : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited
環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1102)
ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO
RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES
This announcement is made by Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') hereby informs the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the Board has recently discovered (i) the suspected forgery or unauthorised use of the company chop of Qianhai Shitong Supply Chain (Shenzhen) Company Limited* (前海世通供應鏈（深圳）有限公司), an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company (the ''Subsidiary A''); (ii) the suspected forgery of the company chop of Sincere Venture Limited (兆銘有限公司), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the ''Subsidiary B''); and (iii) the suspected forged signature of Mr. Wei Junqing, former director of Subsidiary B and chief executive officer of the Company (''Mr. Wei'') (collectively referred to as the ''Suspected Forgeries''). The Suspected Forgeries were used to execute a shareholders' resolution of the Subsidiary A (the ''SH Resolution''), the contents of which are unauthorised and substantially included (i) an increase in the registered capital of the Subsidiary A; (ii) the addition of a new shareholder in the Subsidiary A; and (iii) amendment to the articles of association of the Subsidiary A.
The Suspected Forgeries were discovered by the staff of the Group through conducting online PRC company search. To verify the accuracy of such informations, the Board instructed the shareholder of Subsidiary A to apply for the relevant documents from the Market Supervision Administration of Shenzhen Municipality* (深圳市市場監督管理局) (the ''Market Supervision Administration''). Upon discovery, the Company immediately enquired with Mr. Wei and the Board, who replied to the Company that they were not authorised and were not aware of the passing of such SH Resolution.