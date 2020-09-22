Enviro Energy International : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1102)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

The Board is pleased to announce that the Placing was completed on 22 September 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement in which an aggregate of 90,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed to not less than six independent Placees, who and whose ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of, not acting in concert (as defined in the Takeovers Code) with and not connected with the Company and its connected persons, at the Placing Price of HK$0.2288 per Placing Share.

Reference is made to the announcement of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 6 September 2020 in relation to the Placing (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined therein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE PLACING

