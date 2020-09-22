Enviro Energy International : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
09/22/2020 | 05:00am EDT
Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited
環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1102)
COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES
UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
Placing Agent
The Board is pleased to announce that the Placing was completed on 22 September 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement in which an aggregate of 90,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed to not less than six independent Placees, who and whose ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of, not acting in concert (as defined in the Takeovers Code) with and not connected with the Company and its connected persons, at the Placing Price of HK$0.2288 per Placing Share.
Reference is made to the announcement of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 6 September 2020 in relation to the Placing (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined therein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
COMPLETION OF THE PLACING
The Board is pleased to announce that the Placing Agreement has become unconditional and the Placing was completed on 22 September 2020. An aggregate of 90,000,000 Placing Shares, representing approximately 16.59% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately after completion of the Placing, have been successfully placed to not less than six independent Placees, who and whose ultimate beneficial owners are third parties
independent of, not acting in concert (as defined in the Takeovers Code) with and not connected with the Company and its connected persons, at the Placing Price of HK$0.2288 per Placing Share.
None of the Placees has become a substantial Shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) immediately after completion of the Placing. The net proceeds from the Placing amount to approximately HK$20,133,120 which, as disclosed in the Announcement, will be used as the general working capital of the Group.
SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY
The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after completion of the Placing is as follows:
Immediately before
Immediately after
Shareholders
completion of the Placing
completion of the Placing
Number of
Approximate
Number of
Approximate
Shares
%
Shares
%
Wonderland International
Financial Holdings Limited
(Note 1)
85,704,866
18.94
85,704,866
15.80
Mr. Pan Lihui
(Note 2)
33,112,281
7.32
33,112,281
6.11
Public Shareholders:
Placees
-
-
90,000,000
16.59
Other public Shareholders
333,575,060.05
73.74
333,575,060.05
61.50
Total
452,392,207.05
100.00
542,392,207.05
100.00
Notes:
Wonderland International Financial Holdings Limited is wholly-owned by Wonderland International Financial Holdings Corporation, which is in turn wholly-owned by Wonderland International Financial Holdings Company. Wonderland International Financial Holdings Company is owned by Hua Zhi Investment Limited as to 58.10%, which is owned by Mr. Li Gang, an Executive Director and the Chairman of the Company, as to 49.51%.
Mr. Pan Lihui is an Executive Director of the Company.
By order of the Board of
Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited
Li Gang
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 22 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Gang (Chairman), Mr. Pan Lihui and Mr. Jiang Senlin and four Independent Non- executive Directors, namely Mr. See Tak Wah, Mr. Li Jinyuan, Mr. Zhong Jian and Mr. Du Hongwei.
If there is any inconsistency in this announcement between the Chinese and English versions, the English version shall prevail.
