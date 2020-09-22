Log in
Enviro Energy International : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

09/22/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

環 能 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1102)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

The Board is pleased to announce that the Placing was completed on 22 September 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement in which an aggregate of 90,000,000 Placing Shares have been successfully placed to not less than six independent Placees, who and whose ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of, not acting in concert (as defined in the Takeovers Code) with and not connected with the Company and its connected persons, at the Placing Price of HK$0.2288 per Placing Share.

Reference is made to the announcement of Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 6 September 2020 in relation to the Placing (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise defined therein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE PLACING

The Board is pleased to announce that the Placing Agreement has become unconditional and the Placing was completed on 22 September 2020. An aggregate of 90,000,000 Placing Shares, representing approximately 16.59% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately after completion of the Placing, have been successfully placed to not less than six independent Placees, who and whose ultimate beneficial owners are third parties

- 1 -

independent of, not acting in concert (as defined in the Takeovers Code) with and not connected with the Company and its connected persons, at the Placing Price of HK$0.2288 per Placing Share.

None of the Placees has become a substantial Shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) immediately after completion of the Placing. The net proceeds from the Placing amount to approximately HK$20,133,120 which, as disclosed in the Announcement, will be used as the general working capital of the Group.

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after completion of the Placing is as follows:

Immediately before

Immediately after

Shareholders

completion of the Placing

completion of the Placing

Number of

Approximate

Number of

Approximate

Shares

%

Shares

%

Wonderland International

Financial Holdings Limited

(Note 1)

85,704,866

18.94

85,704,866

15.80

Mr. Pan Lihui

(Note 2)

33,112,281

7.32

33,112,281

6.11

Public Shareholders:

Placees

-

-

90,000,000

16.59

Other public Shareholders

333,575,060.05

73.74

333,575,060.05

61.50

Total

452,392,207.05

100.00

542,392,207.05

100.00

Notes:

  1. Wonderland International Financial Holdings Limited is wholly-owned by Wonderland International Financial Holdings Corporation, which is in turn wholly-owned by Wonderland International Financial Holdings Company. Wonderland International Financial Holdings Company is owned by Hua Zhi Investment Limited as to 58.10%, which is owned by Mr. Li Gang, an Executive Director and the Chairman of the Company, as to 49.51%.
  2. Mr. Pan Lihui is an Executive Director of the Company.

By order of the Board of

Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited

Li Gang

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 September 2020

- 2 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Gang (Chairman), Mr. Pan Lihui and Mr. Jiang Senlin and four Independent Non- executive Directors, namely Mr. See Tak Wah, Mr. Li Jinyuan, Mr. Zhong Jian and Mr. Du Hongwei.

If there is any inconsistency in this announcement between the Chinese and English versions, the English version shall prevail.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Enviro Energy International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
