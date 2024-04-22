(Company Registration No. 199802709E)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
NOTICE OF 26th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 26th Annual General Meeting of the enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd (the "Company") will be held at 3 Gul Crescent, Singapore 629519 on Friday, 26 April 2024 at 10.30 a.m. to transact the following business:-
AS ORDINARY BUSINESS
1. To receive and adopt the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023,
Directors' Statement and Report of the Auditors thereon.
(Resolution 1)
2. To re-elect Dr Teo Ho Pin who retires by rotation in accordance with Regulation 107 of the Company's Constitution and who, being eligible, offers himself for re-election as a Director of the Company
(Resolution 2)
Dr Teo Ho Pin will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as a member of the Audit Committee and will be considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.
[See Explanatory Note (A)]
3. To re-elect Mr Lau Chin Huat who retires in accordance with Regulation 112 ofthe Company's Constitution
and who, being eligible, offers himself for re-election as a Director of the Company.
(Resolution 3)
Mr Lau Chin Huat will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and will be considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.
[See Explanatory Note (A)]
4. To re-elect Ms Judy Ang Siew Geok who retires in accordance with Regulation 112 of the Company's Constitution and who, being eligible, offers herself for re-election as a Director of the Company
(Resolution 4)
Ms Judy Ang Siew Geok will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as a member of the Audit Committee and will be considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.
[See Explanatory Note (A)]
5. To re-appoint Messrs Mazars LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix
their remuneration.
(Resolution 5)
6. To approve the payment of additional Directors' fees of S$27,600 for the financial year ended
31 December 2023.
(Resolution 6)
[See Explanatory Note (B)]
7. To approve the payment of Directors' fees of S$148,000 for the financial year ending 31 December 2024,
payable quarterly in arrears. (2023: S$176,000)
(Resolution 7)
[See Explanatory Note (C)]
8. To transact any other ordinary business that may properly be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.
1
NVIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD Annual Report 2023
AS SPECIAL BUSINESS
To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions, with or without any modifications:
9. Authority to allot and Issue shares pursuant to the Share Issue Mandate
"That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, the Listing Rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and the Company's Constitution, authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to:-
- (i) issue shares of the Company ("Shares") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise, and/or
- make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively "Instruments") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into shares,
at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and
- (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue shares in pursuance of any Instrument made or granted by the Directors of the Company while this Resolution was in force,
provided that:
- the aggregate number of shares to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) does not exceed fifty per centum (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (b) below), of which the aggregate number of shares to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to shareholders of the Company (including shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) does not exceed twenty per centum (20%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (b) below);
- (subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued under sub-paragraph (a) above, the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company at the time this Resolution is passed, after adjusting for:
- new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities which were issued and are outstanding or subsisting at the time this Resolution is passed;
- new shares arising from exercising share options or vesting of share awards which were issued and are outstanding or subsisting at the time this Resolution is passed, provided the options or awards were granted in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST; and
- any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares,
and, in sub-paragraph (a) above and this sub-paragraph (b), "subsidiary holdings" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST;
- in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the Constitution for the time being of the Company; and
- (unless revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting) the authority conferred by this
Resolution shall continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by
law to be held, whichever is the earlier"
(Resolution 8)
2
10. Proposed Renewal of the Shareholders' General Mandate for Interested Person Transactions That:
- approval be and is hereby given for the renewal of the general mandate for the purpose of Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), for the Company and its subsidiaries, and their associated companies, or any of them, to enter into any of the transactions falling within the types of "interested person transactions", particulars of which are set out in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 11 April 2024 ("Circular"), with any party who is of the class or classes of "interested persons" described in the Circular, provided that such transactions are made on normal commercial terms and in accordance with the guidelines and procedures for review and administration of "interested person transactions" as described in the Circular and will not be prejudicial to the interests of the Company and its minority shareholders; and
- the approval given in paragraph (a) above ("IPT Mandate") shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting of the Company, continue in force until the date on which the next annual general meeting of the Company is held or is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier; and
- the audit committee of the Company be and is hereby authorised to take such action as it deems proper in respect of procedures and/or to modify or implement such procedures as may be necessary for the IPT Mandate to take into consideration any amendment to Chapter 9 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual which may be prescribed by the SGX-ST from time to time, and such other applicable laws and rules; and
- the Directors and any of them be and are hereby authorised and empowered to approve and complete and do all such acts and things (including to approve, modify, ratify, sign, seal, execute
and deliver all such documents as may be required) as he or they may consider expedient, desirable or necessary or in the interests of the Company to give effect to the IPT Mandate and this resolution and the transactions contemplated and/or authorised by the IPT Mandate and
this resolution.
(Resolution 9)
11. Proposed Renewal of the Shares Purchase Mandate That:
- pursuant to Article 52(2) and for the purposes of the Companies Act 1967, the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised generally and unconditionally to make purchases of ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company ("Shares") from time to time (whether by way of market purchases or off-market purchases on an equal access scheme) of up to ten per cent. (10%) of the issued Shares (ascertained as at the date of the passing of this resolution, but excluding any Shares held as treasury Shares or subsidiary holdings) at the price of up to but not exceeding the Maximum Price (as defined below), in accordance with the guidelines described in the Circular, including the "Guidelines on Shares Purchases" set out in Appendix I of the Circular, and otherwise in accordance with all other laws and regulations, and the rules of the SGX-ST ("Shares Purchase Mandate"); and
- the Shares Purchase Mandate shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting, continue in force until the earlier of:-
- the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
- the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held; or
- the date on which the purchases or acquisitions of Shares pursuant to the Shares Purchase Mandate are carried out to the full extent mandated; and
3
NVIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD Annual Report 2023
- in this Ordinary Resolution, "Maximum Price" means:
- in the case of a market purchase of Shares on the SGX-ST transacted through the SGX-ST's trading system or on another stock exchange on which the Company's equity securities are listed, one hundred and five per cent. (105%) of the Average Closing Price; and
- in the case of an off-market purchase pursuant to an equal access scheme in accordance with Section 76C of the Companies Act 1967, one hundred and twenty per cent. (120%) of the Average Closing Price,
in either case, excluding related expenses of the Shares purchase.
For the above purposes:
"Average Closing Price" means the average of the closing market prices of a Share over the last five (5) market days on which transactions in the Shares were recorded preceding the day of the market purchase (which is deemed to be adjusted for any corporate action that occurs during the relevant 5-day period and the day on which the purchases are made);
- the Directors of the Company and any of them be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they or he may consider necessary, expedient, incidental or in the interests of the Company to give effect to the Shares Purchase Mandate and this resolution, and the transactions contemplated and/or
authorised by the Shares Purchase Mandate and this resolution.
(Resolution 10)
12. Authority to Offer and Grant Awards and to Allot and Issue Shares under the Enviro-Hub Share Award Scheme 2022
That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to offer and grant awards ("Awards") in accordance with the provisions of the "Enviro-Hub Share Award Scheme 2022" ("2022 Scheme") and (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this resolution may have ceased to be in force) to allot and issue from time to time such number of fully-paid new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") as may be required to be issued pursuant to the vesting of the Awards under the 2022 Scheme provided always that the aggregate number of Shares (comprising new Shares and/or treasury Shares) to be delivered pursuant to the 2022 Scheme, when added to the number of new Shares issued and issuable and the number of treasury Shares delivered in respect of all other share schemes or share plans of the Company (if any), shall not exceed fifteen per cent. (15%) of the total issued share capital of the Company (excluding treasury Shares and subsidiary holdings) from time to time, and provided also that, subject to such adjustments as may be made to the 2022 Scheme as a result of any variation in the capital structure of the Company, and that such authority shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, continue in force until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or the date by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier. (Resolution 11)
By Order of the Board
Joanna Lim Lan Sim
Company Secretary
11 April 2024
4
Explanatory Notes
-
Resolutions 2 to 4
In relation to the Ordinary Resolutions 2 to 4 proposed in items 2 to 4 above, the detailed information on Dr Teo Ho Pin, Mr Lau Chin Huat and Ms Judy Ang Siew Geok are set out in the section entitled "Board of Directors", Table 3 in the Corporate Governance Report and "Additional Information on Directors Seeking Re-election" of the Company's 2023 Annual Report.
- Resolution 6
In relation to Resolution 6 proposed in item 6 above, the Board of Directors proposes the payment of additional directors' fees of S$27,600/- to the independent non-executive directors for financial year ended 31 December 2023 (to make up for the shortfall due to the renewal of the Board) and the directors' fee of S$176,000/- was approved at the previous AGM on 27 April 2023.
- Resolution 7
In relation to Resolution 7 proposed in item 7 above, the Board of Directors proposes the payment of directors' fees to all Independent Non-Executive Directors be approved by shareholders in advance at the Annual General Meeting. Upon approval, the directors' fees would then be paid in arrears on a quarterly basis by the Company.
Statement pursuant to Regulation 61(3) of the Company's Constitution
The effect of the resolutions under the heading "Special Business" in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting is:-
- The Ordinary Resolution 8 proposed in item 9 above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company (unless varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) from the date of this Annual General Meeting until the date of the next Annual General Meeting, or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier, to issue shares and to make or grant instruments (such as warrants or debentures) convertible into shares and issue shares in pursuance of such instruments. The number of shares (including shares to be issued in pursuance of instruments made or granted) that the Directors of the Company may issue under Resolution 8 shall not exceed fifty per centum (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company at the time of the passing of Resolution 8, of which up to twenty per centum (20%) may be issued other than on a pro rata basis to the shareholders. The aggregate number of shares which may be issued shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company at the time that Resolution 8 is passed, after adjusting for (a) new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities or share options or vesting of share awards which were issued and are outstanding or subsisting at the time that Resolution 8 is passed, and (b) any subsequent bonus issue or consolidation or subdivision of shares. As at 15 March 2024 (the "Latest Practicable Date"), the Company had no treasury shares and subsidiary holdings.
- The Ordinary Resolution 9 proposed in item 10 above, if passed, will authorise the types of "interested person transactions" as described in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 11 April 2024 and recurring in the year and will empower the Directors of the Company to do all acts necessary to give effect to the IPT Mandate (as defined in Resolution 9 above). This authority will, unless revoked or varied by the Company at a general meeting, expire on the date on which the next annual general meeting of the Company is held or is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier. Details of the IPT Mandate are set out in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 11 April 2024.
5
NVIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD Annual Report 2023
- The Ordinary Resolution 10 proposed in item 11 above, if passed, will authorise the Directors of the Company to make on-market and off-market purchases or acquisitions of ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company ("Shares") of up to 10 per cent. (10%) of the issued shares (excluding treasury Shares and subsidiary holdings) (ascertained as at the date of the passing of Resolution 10 above) at such price(s) up to the Maximum Price (as defined in Resolution 10 above) and will empower the Directors of the Company to do all acts necessary to give effect to the Share Purchase Mandate (as defined in Resolution 10 above). This authority will, unless revoked or varied by the Company at a general meeting, expire on the date on which the next annual general meeting of the Company is held, or the day by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, or the date on which the purchases or acquisitions of Shares pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate are carried out to the full extent mandated, whichever is the earlier. Detailed information on the Shares Purchase Mandate, including the sources of funds to be used for the purchase or acquisition, the amount of financing (if any) and the illustrative financial impact on the Company's financial position, is set out in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 11 April 2024.
- The Ordinary Resolution 11 proposed in item 12 above, if passed, will authorise the Directors of the Company to offer and grant awards and to allot and issue new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") pursuant to the "Enviro-Hub Share Award Scheme 2022" ("2022 Scheme"), the details of the 2022 Scheme and a summary of the rules of which are set out in the Company's circular to shareholders dated 6 April 2022 (which was approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 28 April 2022), provided always that the aggregate number of Shares (comprising new Shares and/or treasury Shares) to be delivered pursuant to the 2022 Scheme, when added to the number of new Shares issued and issuable and the number of treasury Shares delivered in respect of all other share schemes or share plans of the Company (if any), shall not exceed fifteen per cent. (15%) of the total issued share capital of the Company (excluding treasury Shares and subsidiary holdings) from time to time. This authority shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, continue in force until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or the date by which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier.
Important Notes:
Physical Meeting
- The Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") will be held physically with no option for shareholders to participate virtually.
- Printed copies of this Notice of AGM, Proxy Form and the Request Form (to request for printed copy of the Annual Report 2023) have been despatched to Shareholders and are also available on SGXNet at the URLhttps://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcementsand the Company's website at the URL https://www.enviro-hub.com/investor-relation/newsrooms/. The Annual Report 2023 and Circular to Shareholders have been published and is available for download for online viewing by the Shareholders on SGXNet at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcementsand the Company's website at the URL https://www.enviro-hub.com/investor-relation/newsrooms/. Printed copies of the Annual Report 2023 will not be sent to the Shareholders unless requested by the Shareholders via the submission of the Request Form. Shareholders who wish to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report 2023 are required to complete the Request Form and return it to the Company by 18 April 2024 by post to the Company's Registered Office address at 3 Gul Crescent, Singapore 629519; or electronically via email to info@enviro-hub.com
- Please bring along your NRIC/passport so as to enable the Company to verify your identity. Shareholders are requested to arrive early to facilitate the registration process and are advised not to attend the AGM if they are feeling unwell.
- Shareholders (including investors under the Central Provident Fund and the Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("CPF and SRS Investors")) may participate in the AGM by:
- attending the AGM in person;
- raising questions at the AGM or submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and/or
- voting at the AGM
- themselves personally; or
- through their duly appointed proxy(ies).
6
- Investors who hold shares through relevant intermediaries as defined in Section 181 of the Companies Act, including CPF and SRS Investors, who wish to participate in the AGM should approach their respective agents at least (7) seven working days before the AGM, so that the necessary arrangements can be made by the relevant agents for their participating in the AGM.
Voting
- A member of the Company who is not a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint not more than (2) two proxies to attend, speak and vote on his/her behalf at the meeting. Where such member appoints more than (1) one proxy, the proportion of his shareholding concerned to be represented by each proxy shall be specified in the form of proxy. A proxy need not be a Member of the Company.
-
A member of the Company who is a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint more than two proxies to attend, speak and vote at the meeting, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by such member. Where such member appoints more than two proxies, the number of shares in relation to which each proxy has been appointed shall be specified in the form of proxy.
"Relevant Intermediary" has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 181 of the Companies Act 1967 of Singapore.
- A member can appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy but this is not mandatory.
- If a member wishes to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy, such member (whether individual or corporate) must give specific instructions as to voting for, voting against, or abstentions from voting on, each resolution in the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy. If no specific direction as to voting or abstentions from voting in respect of a resolution in the form of proxy, the appointment of the Chairman of the AGM as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid.
- The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies, duly completed and signed, must be submitted to the Company in the following manner:
- by email to info@enviro-hub.com; or
- by depositing a hard copy by post at the registered office of the Company at 3 Gul Crescent, Singapore 629519,
in either case, by no later than 10.30 a.m. on 23 April 2024 (being not less than seventy-two (72) hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or at any adjournment thereof) and in default the proxy form for the AGM shall not be treated as valid.
- A member who wishes to submit a proxy form must complete and sign the proxy form, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or before scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above.
- Investors who hold shares through relevant intermediaries as defined in Section 18 of the Companies Act, including CPF and SRS investors, who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies (including the Chairman), should approach their respective agents to submit their votes at least seven (7) working days before the AGM in order to allow sufficient time for their respective relevant intermediaries to in turn submit a proxy form to vote on their behalf by 5.00 p.m. on 17 April 2024.
- The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies must be under the hand of the appointor or by his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its attorney or a duly authorised officer.
- A corporation which is a member may authorise by resolution of its directors or other governing body such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at the AGM in accordance with Section 179 of the Companies Act 1967.
7
NVIRO-HUB HOLDINGS LTD Annual Report 2023
Submission of Questions in Advance
- Members may also submit questions relating to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM in advance of the AGM.
- All questions must be submitted by no later than 10.30 a.m. on 18 April 2024 through any of the following means:
- by email to info@enviro-hub.com; or
- by depositing a hard copy by post at the registered office of the Company at 3 Gul Crescent, Singapore 629519 and provide the following particulars, for verification purpose:
- full name as it appears on his/her/its CDP and/or SRS share records;
- NRIC/Passport/UEN number;
- contact number and email address; and
- the manner in which you hold in the Company (e.g. via CDP and/or SRS).
Please note that the Company will not be able to answer questions from persons who provide insufficient details to enable the Company to verify his/her/its shareholder status.
Alternatively, Shareholders may also ask questions during the AGM
- The Company will endeavour to address all substantial and relevant questions received from shareholders by 21 April 2024, 10.30 a.m., being not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the closing date and time for the lodgment of the proxy form, via SGX-ST's website and the Company's corporate website. The Company will also address any subsequent clarifications sought or follow-up questions during the AGM in respect of substantial and relevant matters. Where substantially similar questions are received, the Company will consolidate such questions and consequently not all questions will be individually addressed. The responses from the Board and the management of the Company shall thereafter be published on the SGX-ST's website at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcementsThe minutes of the AGM will be published within one (1) month after the conclusion of the AGM. The minutes will include the responses to substantial and relevant questions received from shareholders which are addressed during the AGM.
PERSONAL DATA PRIVACY.
By (a) submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the AGM and/or any adjournment thereof, or (b) submitting any question prior to the AGM of the Company in accordance with this Notice, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents or service providers) for the purpose of the processing, administration and analysis by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of proxies and representatives appointed for the AGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the AGM (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents or service providers) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, take-over rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents or service providers), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, (iii) addressing substantial and relevant questions from members received before the AGM and if necessary, following up with the relevant members in relation to such questions, (iv) enabling the Company (or its agents or service providers) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines by the relevant authorities, and (iv) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the member's breach of warranty.
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 08:43:05 UTC.