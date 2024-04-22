(Company Registration No. 199802709E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF 26th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 26th Annual General Meeting of the enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd (the "Company") will be held at 3 Gul Crescent, Singapore 629519 on Friday, 26 April 2024 at 10.30 a.m. to transact the following business:-

AS ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To receive and adopt the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023,

Directors' Statement and Report of the Auditors thereon. (Resolution 1)

2. To re-elect Dr Teo Ho Pin who retires by rotation in accordance with Regulation 107 of the Company's Constitution and who, being eligible, offers himself for re-election as a Director of the Company

(Resolution 2)

Dr Teo Ho Pin will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as a member of the Audit Committee and will be considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

[See Explanatory Note (A)]

3. To re-elect Mr Lau Chin Huat who retires in accordance with Regulation 112 ofthe Company's Constitution

and who, being eligible, offers himself for re-election as a Director of the Company. (Resolution 3)

Mr Lau Chin Huat will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and will be considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.

[See Explanatory Note (A)]

4. To re-elect Ms Judy Ang Siew Geok who retires in accordance with Regulation 112 of the Company's Constitution and who, being eligible, offers herself for re-election as a Director of the Company

(Resolution 4)

Ms Judy Ang Siew Geok will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as a member of the Audit Committee and will be considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

[See Explanatory Note (A)]

5. To re-appoint Messrs Mazars LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix

their remuneration. (Resolution 5)

6. To approve the payment of additional Directors' fees of S$27,600 for the financial year ended

31 December 2023. (Resolution 6)

[See Explanatory Note (B)]

7. To approve the payment of Directors' fees of S$148,000 for the financial year ending 31 December 2024,

payable quarterly in arrears. (2023: S$176,000) (Resolution 7)

[See Explanatory Note (C)]

8. To transact any other ordinary business that may properly be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.