Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The Company operates through five segments. Property investments and management segment is involved in investment in properties for rental income and capital appreciation. Trading, recycling and refining of electronic waste (e-waste)/metals segment is involved in trading, recycling and refining of electronic e-waste and metals, comprising the recycling, extraction and refining of PGM and copper. Piling contracts, construction, rental and servicing of machinery segment relates to the provision of piling, building and construction related engineering and technical services, as well as rental and servicing of machinery. Manufacturing and trading of healthcare products segment comprises the sale, distribution and marketing of healthcare products and other related activities. Others segment includes plastics-to-fuel refining, which is involved in the conversion of waste plastic to usable liquid hydrocarbon fuel oil.