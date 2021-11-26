EnviroGold Global : Interim Financial Statements

EnviroGold Global Limited. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 Expressed in United States Dollars (Unaudited)

EnviroGold Global Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in United States Dollars) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Audited) Current assets Cash $ 1,896,925 $ 8 Receivables 85,089 - Prepaid expenses 108,200 - 2,090,214 8 Non-current assets Equipment (Note 6) 22,881 - Intangible assets (Note 6) 4,225,412 - Total assets $ 6,338,507 $ 8 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7) $ 280,765 $ 291,997 Due to related parties (Note 9) 72,024 - Total liabilities 352,789 291,997 Shareholders' equity (deficiency) Share capital (Note 8) 12,003,041 8 Contributed surplus 1,602,822 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (103,066) - Deficit (7,517,079) (291,997) Shareholders' equity (deficiency) 5,985,718 (291,989) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency) $ 6,338,507 $ 8 Nature of operations and going concern (note 1) Subsequent events (note 13) Approved on Behalf of the Board of Directors: (signed) Mark B Thorpe (signed) Robert S Foley The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2

EnviroGold Global Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in United States Dollars) Three month period Nine month period Period ended, ended, September 30, ended, September 30, 2021 2021 $ $ Expenses General and administration 510,993 1,234,203 Interest and financing charges (4,112) 1,967 Project development 242,866 737,755 Research and development (75) 4,521 Share based compensation (Note 8, 9) 2,064,201 2,079,731 Loss before other items (2,813,873) (4,058,177) Other items Depreciation (Note 6) (633,229) (849,762) Foreign exchange gain 125,809 12,556 Listing expense (Note 4) (2,307,758) (2,307,758) Other Expenses (21,941) (21,941) Other items (2,837,119) (3,166,905) Net loss for the period (5,650,992) (7,225,082) Translation adjustment (107,463) (103,066) Net comprehensive loss for the period (5,758,455) (7,328,148) Loss per share - basic and diluted (0.04) (0.15) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 139,945,515 47,161,126 ECGL was incorporated in December 2020. As such, there are no comparative figures. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3

EnviroGold Global Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited - Expressed in United States Dollars) Share capital Reserves Accumulated other Total Number of Contributed comprehensive Shareholders shares # Amount $ surplus $ loss $ Deficit $ Deficiency $ Balance, December 31, 2020 100 $ 8 $ - $ - $ (291,997) $ (291,989) Net loss for the period - - - (103,066) (7,225,082) (7,328,148) Shares for debt 59,458,267 1,224,208 - - - 1,224,208 Acquisition of subsidiaries 35,957,512 2,422,296 - - - 2,422,296 Acquisition of intellectual property 28,686,845 1,932,505 - - - 1,932,505 Private placements 3,713,257 250,238 - - - 250,238 Reverse transaction accounting Equity of Range Energy Corp. 18,259,519 45,883,545 33,126,387 - 79,177,330 158,187,262 Elimination of Range Energy Corp's Equity (45,883,545) (33,126,387) - (79,177,330) (158,187,262) Shares acquired from legal subsidiary (127,815,984) - - - - - Issuance of common shares pursuant to RTO 127,815,984 2,045,577 - - - 2,045,577 Reverse-take over private placement, net of share issuance cost 32,805,652 3,651,300 - - - 3,651,300 Non-cash share issuance cost - (26,574) 26,574 - - - RSU conversion 4,500,000 503,483 (503,483) - - - Share based compensation - - 2,079,731 - - 2,079,731 Balance, September 30, 2021 183,381,152 $ 12,003,041 $ 1,602,822 $ (103,066) $ (7,517,079) $ 5,985,718 The Company was incorporated in December 2020. As such, there are no comparative figures. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4

EnviroGold Global Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in United States Dollars) Nine months ended September 30, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (7,225,082) Depreciation 849,762 Foreign exchange (103,703) Listing expense 2,307,758 Share based compensation 2,079,731 Net changes (2,091,534) Changes in non-cash working capital items: Receivables 519,671 Prepaid expenses (19,993) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (647,961) Cash used in operating activities (2,239,817) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of equipment (25,163) Cash acquired upon RTO 1,059 Cash acquired upon acquisition of subsidiaries 259,300 Cash used in investing activities 235,196 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Private placement 3,901,538 Cash provided by financing activities 3,901,538 Increase in cash 1,896,917 Cash - beginning of period 8 Cash - end of period $ 1,896,925 Supplemental cash disclosures RSU conversion $ 503,483 Broker warrant fair value $ 26,574 Intellectual property $ 1,932,505 Shares issued for debt $ 1,224,208 Income tax paid $ - The Company was incorporated in December 2020. As such, there are no comparative figures. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.