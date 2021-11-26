Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. EnviroGold Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVRO   CA29408C1005

ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL LIMITED

(NVRO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/26 10:00:50 am
0.355 CAD   --.--%
01:00pENVIROGOLD GLOBAL : Interim Financial Statements
PU
11/19ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL : Notice of Articles
PU
11/19ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL : Amalgamation Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EnviroGold Global : Interim Financial Statements

11/26/2021 | 01:00pm EST
EnviroGold Global Limited.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Expressed in United States Dollars

(Unaudited)

EnviroGold Global Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in United States Dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 (Audited)

Current assets

Cash

$

1,896,925

$

8

Receivables

85,089

-

Prepaid expenses

108,200

-

2,090,214

8

Non-current assets

Equipment (Note 6)

22,881

-

Intangible assets (Note 6)

4,225,412

-

Total assets

$

6,338,507

$

8

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)

$

280,765

$

291,997

Due to related parties (Note 9)

72,024

-

Total liabilities

352,789

291,997

Shareholders' equity (deficiency)

Share capital (Note 8)

12,003,041

8

Contributed surplus

1,602,822

-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(103,066)

-

Deficit

(7,517,079)

(291,997)

Shareholders' equity (deficiency)

5,985,718

(291,989)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)

$

6,338,507

$

8

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Subsequent events (note 13)

Approved on Behalf of the Board of Directors:

(signed) Mark B Thorpe

(signed) Robert S Foley

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

EnviroGold Global Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in United States Dollars)

Three month period

Nine month period

Period ended,

ended, September 30,

ended, September 30,

2021

2021

$

$

Expenses

General and administration

510,993

1,234,203

Interest and financing charges

(4,112)

1,967

Project development

242,866

737,755

Research and development

(75)

4,521

Share based compensation (Note 8, 9)

2,064,201

2,079,731

Loss before other items

(2,813,873)

(4,058,177)

Other items

Depreciation (Note 6)

(633,229)

(849,762)

Foreign exchange gain

125,809

12,556

Listing expense (Note 4)

(2,307,758)

(2,307,758)

Other Expenses

(21,941)

(21,941)

Other items

(2,837,119)

(3,166,905)

Net loss for the period

(5,650,992)

(7,225,082)

Translation adjustment

(107,463)

(103,066)

Net comprehensive loss for the period

(5,758,455)

(7,328,148)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.04)

(0.15)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

139,945,515

47,161,126

ECGL was incorporated in December 2020. As such, there are no comparative figures.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

EnviroGold Global Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited - Expressed in United States Dollars)

Share capital

Reserves

Accumulated

other

Total

Number of

Contributed

comprehensive

Shareholders

shares #

Amount $

surplus $

loss $

Deficit $

Deficiency $

Balance, December 31, 2020

100

$

8

$

-

$

-

$

(291,997)

$

(291,989)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(103,066)

(7,225,082)

(7,328,148)

Shares for debt

59,458,267

1,224,208

-

-

-

1,224,208

Acquisition of subsidiaries

35,957,512

2,422,296

-

-

-

2,422,296

Acquisition of intellectual property

28,686,845

1,932,505

-

-

-

1,932,505

Private placements

3,713,257

250,238

-

-

-

250,238

Reverse transaction accounting

Equity of Range Energy Corp.

18,259,519

45,883,545

33,126,387

-

79,177,330

158,187,262

Elimination of Range Energy Corp's Equity

(45,883,545)

(33,126,387)

-

(79,177,330)

(158,187,262)

Shares acquired from legal subsidiary

(127,815,984)

-

-

-

-

-

Issuance of common shares pursuant to RTO

127,815,984

2,045,577

-

-

-

2,045,577

Reverse-take over private placement, net of share issuance cost

32,805,652

3,651,300

-

-

-

3,651,300

Non-cash share issuance cost

-

(26,574)

26,574

-

-

-

RSU conversion

4,500,000

503,483

(503,483)

-

-

-

Share based compensation

-

-

2,079,731

-

-

2,079,731

Balance, September 30, 2021

183,381,152

$

12,003,041

$

1,602,822

$

(103,066)

$

(7,517,079)

$

5,985,718

The Company was incorporated in December 2020. As such, there are no comparative figures.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

EnviroGold Global Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Expressed in United States Dollars)

Nine months ended

September 30,

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(7,225,082)

Depreciation

849,762

Foreign exchange

(103,703)

Listing expense

2,307,758

Share based compensation

2,079,731

Net changes

(2,091,534)

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Receivables

519,671

Prepaid expenses

(19,993)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(647,961)

Cash used in operating activities

(2,239,817)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of equipment

(25,163)

Cash acquired upon RTO

1,059

Cash acquired upon acquisition of subsidiaries

259,300

Cash used in investing activities

235,196

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Private placement

3,901,538

Cash provided by financing activities

3,901,538

Increase in cash

1,896,917

Cash - beginning of period

8

Cash - end of period

$

1,896,925

Supplemental cash disclosures

RSU conversion

$

503,483

Broker warrant fair value

$

26,574

Intellectual property

$

1,932,505

Shares issued for debt

$

1,224,208

Income tax paid

$

-

The Company was incorporated in December 2020. As such, there are no comparative figures.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Range Energy Resources Inc. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 17:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
