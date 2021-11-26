EnviroGold Global : Interim Financial Statements
EnviroGold Global Limited.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Expressed in United States Dollars
(Unaudited)
EnviroGold Global Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in United States Dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020 (Audited)
Current assets
Cash
$
1,896,925
$
8
Receivables
85,089
-
Prepaid expenses
108,200
-
2,090,214
8
Non-current assets
Equipment (Note 6)
22,881
-
Intangible assets (Note 6)
4,225,412
-
Total assets
$
6,338,507
$
8
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)
$
280,765
$
291,997
Due to related parties (Note 9)
72,024
-
Total liabilities
352,789
291,997
Shareholders' equity (deficiency)
Share capital (Note 8)
12,003,041
8
Contributed surplus
1,602,822
-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(103,066)
-
Deficit
(7,517,079)
(291,997)
Shareholders' equity (deficiency)
5,985,718
(291,989)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)
$
6,338,507
$
8
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
Subsequent events (note 13)
Approved on Behalf of the Board of Directors:
(signed) Mark B Thorpe
(signed) Robert S Foley
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
EnviroGold Global Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in United States Dollars)
Three month period
Nine month period
Period ended,
ended, September 30,
ended, September 30,
2021
2021
$
$
Expenses
General and administration
510,993
1,234,203
Interest and financing charges
(4,112)
1,967
Project development
242,866
737,755
Research and development
(75)
4,521
Share based compensation (Note 8, 9)
2,064,201
2,079,731
Loss before other items
(2,813,873)
(4,058,177)
Other items
Depreciation (Note 6)
(633,229)
(849,762)
Foreign exchange gain
125,809
12,556
Listing expense (Note 4)
(2,307,758)
(2,307,758)
Other Expenses
(21,941)
(21,941)
Other items
(2,837,119)
(3,166,905)
Net loss for the period
(5,650,992)
(7,225,082)
Translation adjustment
(107,463)
(103,066)
Net comprehensive loss for the period
(5,758,455)
(7,328,148)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.04)
(0.15)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
139,945,515
47,161,126
ECGL was incorporated in December 2020. As such, there are no comparative figures.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
EnviroGold Global Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Unaudited - Expressed in United States Dollars)
Share capital
Reserves
Accumulated
other
Total
Number of
Contributed
comprehensive
Shareholders
shares #
Amount $
surplus $
loss $
Deficit $
Deficiency $
Balance, December 31, 2020
100
$
8
$
-
$
-
$
(291,997)
$
(291,989)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(103,066)
(7,225,082)
(7,328,148)
Shares for debt
59,458,267
1,224,208
-
-
-
1,224,208
Acquisition of subsidiaries
35,957,512
2,422,296
-
-
-
2,422,296
Acquisition of intellectual property
28,686,845
1,932,505
-
-
-
1,932,505
Private placements
3,713,257
250,238
-
-
-
250,238
Reverse transaction accounting
Equity of Range Energy Corp.
18,259,519
45,883,545
33,126,387
-
79,177,330
158,187,262
Elimination of Range Energy Corp's Equity
(45,883,545)
(33,126,387)
-
(79,177,330)
(158,187,262)
Shares acquired from legal subsidiary
(127,815,984)
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of common shares pursuant to RTO
127,815,984
2,045,577
-
-
-
2,045,577
Reverse-take over private placement, net of share issuance cost
32,805,652
3,651,300
-
-
-
3,651,300
Non-cash share issuance cost
-
(26,574)
26,574
-
-
-
RSU conversion
4,500,000
503,483
(503,483)
-
-
-
Share based compensation
-
-
2,079,731
-
-
2,079,731
Balance, September 30, 2021
183,381,152
$
12,003,041
$
1,602,822
$
(103,066)
$
(7,517,079)
$
5,985,718
The Company was incorporated in December 2020. As such, there are no comparative figures.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
EnviroGold Global Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - Expressed in United States Dollars)
Nine months ended
September 30,
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(7,225,082)
Depreciation
849,762
Foreign exchange
(103,703)
Listing expense
2,307,758
Share based compensation
2,079,731
Net changes
(2,091,534)
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables
519,671
Prepaid expenses
(19,993)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(647,961)
Cash used in operating activities
(2,239,817)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of equipment
(25,163)
Cash acquired upon RTO
1,059
Cash acquired upon acquisition of subsidiaries
259,300
Cash used in investing activities
235,196
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Private placement
3,901,538
Cash provided by financing activities
3,901,538
Increase in cash
1,896,917
Cash - beginning of period
8
Cash - end of period
$
1,896,925
Supplemental cash disclosures
RSU conversion
$
503,483
Broker warrant fair value
$
26,574
Intellectual property
$
1,932,505
Shares issued for debt
$
1,224,208
Income tax paid
$
-
The Company was incorporated in December 2020. As such, there are no comparative figures.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
