    NVRO   CA29408C1005

ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL LIMITED

(NVRO)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:44 2022-08-26 am EDT
0.2200 CAD    0.00%
01:01pENVIROGOLD GLOBAL : Interim Financial Statements - Q2 Ended June 30, 2022
03:51aENVIROGOLD GLOBAL : MD&A - Q2 Ended June 30, 2022
08/25EnviroGold Global Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
EnviroGold Global : Interim Financial Statements - Q2 Ended June 30, 2022

08/26/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
EnviroGold Global Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL Limited

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.

DATED this 25th day of August 2022.

ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL Limited

Per: (signed) "Mark B Thorpe"

Name: Mark B Thorpe

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Per: (signed) "Zoya Shashkova"

Name: Zoya Shashkova

Title: Chief Financial Officer

EnviroGold Global Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,806,618

$ 910,176

Accounts receivable

164,573

63,620

Prepaid expenses and other assets

73,289

102,955

Total current assets

2,044,480

1,076,751

Equipment

Note 9

34,013

37,379

Intangible assets

Note 10

2,760,950

3,606,326

Total assets

$ 4,839,443

$ 4,720,456

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 208,134

$ 300,920

Due to related parties

Note 14

59,038

49,598

Share purchase subscription received

-

-

Total current liabilities

267,172

350,518

Shareholder's Equity (deficiency)

Share capital

Note 11a

15,423,360

12,217,368

Warrants

Note 11c

734,501

18,196

Contributed surplus

3,378,571

2,834,816

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(185,668)

(78,570)

Deficit

(14,778,493)

(10,621,872)

Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)

4,572,271

4,369,938

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,839,443

$ 4,720,456

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Approved by the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022.

"David Cam",DIRECTOR

"Harold Wolkin",DIRECTOR

EnviroGold Global Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss and Comprehensive Income or Loss

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in United States dollars)

For the three months

For the six months

ended

ended

Note

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

Expenses

Project development

15

411,652

285,494

779,451

499,485

Office and administration

16

844,081

534,660

1,643,447

723,210

Interest and financing costs

42

(10)

142

6,079

Share-based compensation

11 d,e

608,426

15,530

622,075

15,530

Amortization and depreciation

9, 10

424,849

216,533

849,697

216,533

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss

(72,241)

87,588

(38,191)

113,253

Other loss

17

300,000

-

300,000

-

Net loss for the period

2,516,809

1,139,795

4,156,621

1,574,090

Other comprehensive loss

Foreign currency translation of foreign

operations

128,257

(2,689)

107,098

(4,484)

Comprehensive loss for the period

2,645,066

1,137,106

4,263,719

1,569,606

Basic and diluted loss per share

Weighted average number of common shares

Basic and diluted

17

$0.01

$ 0.01

$0.02

$ 0.02

196,975,003 127,815,984 187,937,189 86,630,916

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

EnviroGold Global Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (deficiency) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Balance from incorporation to December 31, 2020

Shares for debt (Note 11a) Acquisition of subsidiaries (Note 8) Acquisition of intellectual property (Note 11a) Private placements (Note 11a)

Share based compensation (Note 11d, 11e) Net loss for the period

Balance, June 30, 2021

Share capital

Reserves

Accumulated

other

Total

Number of

Contributed

comprehensive

Shareholders

shares #

Amount $

Warrants

surplus $

loss $

Deficit $

Deficiency $

100

$ 8

-

-

-

$ (291,997)

$ (291,989)

59,458,270

1,224,208

-

-

-

-

1,224,208

35,957,512

2,422,296

-

-

-

-

2,422,296

28,686,845

1,932,505

-

-

-

-

1,932,505

3,713,257

250,238

-

-

-

-

250,238

-

-

15,530

15,350

-

-

-

87

4,397

(1,574,090)

(1,569,606)

127,815,984

5,829,254

-

15,617

4,397

(1,866,087)

3,983,182

Reverse transaction accounting (Note 7)

Equity of Range Energy Corp.

18,259,519

45,883,545

-

33,126,387

-

79,177,330

158,187,262

Elimination of Range Energy Corp's Equity

-

(45,883,545)

-

(33,126,387)

-

(79,177,330)

(158,187,262)

Shares acquired from legal subsidiary

(127,815,984)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Issuance of common shares pursuant to RTO

127,815,984

2,045,577

-

-

-

-

2,045,577

Reverse-take over private placement, net of

32,805,651

3,651,300

-

-

-

-

3,651,300

share issuance cost (Note 11a)

Shares issued for debt settlement (Note 11a)

210,050

50,270

-

-

-

-

50,270

Non-cash share issuance cost (Note 11c)

-

(26,574)

26,574

-

-

-

-

RSU conversion (Note 11e)

5,750,000

604,180

-

(604,180)

-

-

-

Warrants exercised (Note 11c)

565,712

63,360

(8,378)

8,378

-

-

63,360

Share based compensation (Note 11d, 11e)

-

-

-

3,415,001

-

-

3,430,618

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(82,967)

(8,755,785)

(8,838,752)

Balance, December 31, 2021

185,406,915

$ 12,217,368

18,196

$ 2,834,816

$ (78,570)

$ (10,621,872)

$ 4,369,938

Private placements, net (Note 11a)

12,436,188

3,811,977

-

-

-

-

3,811,977

Less: value associated with warrants issued

-

(716,305)

716,305

-

-

-

-

RSU conversion (Note 11e)

1,250,000

78,320

-

(78,320)

-

-

-

Stock options exercised (Note 11c)

200,000

32,000

-

-

-

-

32,000

Share based compensation (Note 11d, 11e)

-

-

-

622,075

-

-

622,075

Net income/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

(107,098)

(4,156,621)

(4,263,719)

Balance, June 30, 2022

199,293,103

15,423,360

734,501

3,378,571

(185,668)

(14,778,493)

4,572,271

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

