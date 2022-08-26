EnviroGold Global : Interim Financial Statements - Q2 Ended June 30, 2022

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.
DATED this 25th day of August 2022.
ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL Limited
Per: (signed) "Mark B Thorpe"
Name: Mark B Thorpe
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Per: (signed) "Zoya Shashkova"
Name: Zoya Shashkova
Title: Chief Financial Officer
EnviroGold Global Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in United States dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,806,618
$ 910,176
Accounts receivable
164,573
63,620
Prepaid expenses and other assets
73,289
102,955
Total current assets
2,044,480
1,076,751
Equipment
Note 9
34,013
37,379
Intangible assets
Note 10
2,760,950
3,606,326
Total assets
$ 4,839,443
$ 4,720,456
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 208,134
$ 300,920
Due to related parties
Note 14
59,038
49,598
Share purchase subscription received
-
-
Total current liabilities
267,172
350,518
Shareholder's Equity (deficiency)
Share capital
Note 11a
15,423,360
12,217,368
Warrants
Note 11c
734,501
18,196
Contributed surplus
3,378,571
2,834,816
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(185,668)
(78,570)
Deficit
(14,778,493)
(10,621,872)
Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)
4,572,271
4,369,938
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 4,839,443
$ 4,720,456
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Approved by the Board of Directors on August 25, 2022.
"David Cam",DIRECTOR
"Harold Wolkin",DIRECTOR
EnviroGold Global Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss and Comprehensive Income or Loss
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in United States dollars)
For the three months
For the six months
ended
ended
Note
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
Expenses
Project development
15
411,652
285,494
779,451
499,485
Office and administration
16
844,081
534,660
1,643,447
723,210
Interest and financing costs
42
(10)
142
6,079
Share-based compensation
11 d,e
608,426
15,530
622,075
15,530
Amortization and depreciation
9, 10
424,849
216,533
849,697
216,533
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss
(72,241)
87,588
(38,191)
113,253
Other loss
17
300,000
-
300,000
-
Net loss for the period
2,516,809
1,139,795
4,156,621
1,574,090
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign currency translation of foreign
operations
128,257
(2,689)
107,098
(4,484)
Comprehensive loss for the period
2,645,066
1,137,106
4,263,719
1,569,606
Basic and diluted loss per share
Weighted average number of common shares
Basic and diluted
17
$0.01
$ 0.01
$0.02
$ 0.02
196,975,003 127,815,984 187,937,189 86,630,916
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
EnviroGold Global Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (deficiency) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in United States dollars)
Balance from incorporation to December 31, 2020
Shares for debt (Note 11a) Acquisition of subsidiaries (Note 8) Acquisition of intellectual property (Note 11a) Private placements (Note 11a)
Share based compensation (Note 11d, 11e) Net loss for the period
Balance, June 30, 2021
Share capital
Reserves
Accumulated
other
Total
Number of
Contributed
comprehensive
Shareholders
shares #
Amount $
Warrants
surplus $
loss $
Deficit $
Deficiency $
100
$ 8
-
-
-
$ (291,997)
$ (291,989)
59,458,270
1,224,208
-
-
-
-
1,224,208
35,957,512
2,422,296
-
-
-
-
2,422,296
28,686,845
1,932,505
-
-
-
-
1,932,505
3,713,257
250,238
-
-
-
-
250,238
-
-
15,530
15,350
-
-
-
87
4,397
(1,574,090)
(1,569,606)
127,815,984
5,829,254
-
15,617
4,397
(1,866,087)
3,983,182
Reverse transaction accounting (Note 7)
Equity of Range Energy Corp.
18,259,519
45,883,545
-
33,126,387
-
79,177,330
158,187,262
Elimination of Range Energy Corp's Equity
-
(45,883,545)
-
(33,126,387)
-
(79,177,330)
(158,187,262)
Shares acquired from legal subsidiary
(127,815,984)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of common shares pursuant to RTO
127,815,984
2,045,577
-
-
-
-
2,045,577
Reverse-take over private placement, net of
32,805,651
3,651,300
-
-
-
-
3,651,300
share issuance cost (Note 11a)
Shares issued for debt settlement (Note 11a)
210,050
50,270
-
-
-
-
50,270
Non-cash share issuance cost (Note 11c)
-
(26,574)
26,574
-
-
-
-
RSU conversion (Note 11e)
5,750,000
604,180
-
(604,180)
-
-
-
Warrants exercised (Note 11c)
565,712
63,360
(8,378)
8,378
-
-
63,360
Share based compensation (Note 11d, 11e)
-
-
-
3,415,001
-
-
3,430,618
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(82,967)
(8,755,785)
(8,838,752)
Balance, December 31, 2021
185,406,915
$ 12,217,368
18,196
$ 2,834,816
$ (78,570)
$ (10,621,872)
$ 4,369,938
Private placements, net (Note 11a)
12,436,188
3,811,977
-
-
-
-
3,811,977
Less: value associated with warrants issued
-
(716,305)
716,305
-
-
-
-
RSU conversion (Note 11e)
1,250,000
78,320
-
(78,320)
-
-
-
Stock options exercised (Note 11c)
200,000
32,000
-
-
-
-
32,000
Share based compensation (Note 11d, 11e)
-
-
-
622,075
-
-
622,075
Net income/(loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
(107,098)
(4,156,621)
(4,263,719)
Balance, June 30, 2022
199,293,103
15,423,360
734,501
3,378,571
(185,668)
(14,778,493)
4,572,271
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
