EnviroGold Global : Interim Financial Statements - Q2 Ended June 30, 2022

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022

ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL Limited

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements.

DATED this 25th day of August 2022.

ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL Limited

Per: (signed) "Mark B Thorpe"

Name: Mark B Thorpe

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Per: (signed) "Zoya Shashkova"

Name: Zoya Shashkova

Title: Chief Financial Officer

2 | P a g e