EnviroGold Global: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2022) - EnviroGold Global (CSE:NVRO) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Dr. Mark B. Thorpe CEO & Executive Director will be presenting on March 3rd at 4:00 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

EnviroGold Global

Dr. Mark B. Thorpe

+1 416 777 6720

mark.thorpe@envirogoldglobal.com

www.envirogoldglobal.com