    NVRO   CA29408C1005

ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL LIMITED

(NVRO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE -  03/22 02:17:59 pm
0.51 CAD    --.--%
EnviroGold Global: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/02/2022 | 03:10pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2022) - EnviroGold Global (CSE:NVRO) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Dr. Mark B. Thorpe CEO & Executive Director will be presenting on March 3rd at 4:00 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

EnviroGold Global
Dr. Mark B. Thorpe
+1 416 777 6720
mark.thorpe@envirogoldglobal.com
www.envirogoldglobal.com


Financials
Sales 2021
Net income 2021
Net Debt 2021
P/E ratio 2021
Yield 2021
Capitalization 95,6 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
EV / Sales 2021
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EnviroGold Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,51 CAD
Average target price 0,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 56,9%
Managers and Directors
Mark B Thorpe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zoya Shashkova Chief Financial Officer
David V. Cam Executive Chairman
Brock Hill Chief Technology Officer
Dan Buckley Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVIROGOLD GLOBAL LIMITED29.11%75