MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.    ETI   CA29407V1094

ENVIROLEACH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ETI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/19 03:59:35 pm
0.71 CAD   +1.43%
01:40pPRESENTATION UPDATE : February 20, 2021
PU
01/05ENVIROLEACH TECHNOLOGIES : Completes Over-Subscribed $5.347 Million Private Placement
PU
2020PRESENTATION UPDATE : Nov 8, 2020
PU
Presentation update: February 20, 2021

02/20/2021 | 01:40pm EST
Safe Harbor | Forward Looking Statements

This Presentation contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach's financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

2

WHO IS ENVIROLEACH…

EnviroLeach is an ESG focused technology company offering a cost-effective and sustainable alternative for the recovery of valuable metals from E-Waste and Gold Ores…

(ESG - Environmental, Social & Governance)

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Enviroleach Technologies Inc. published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 18:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 0,37  0,29  0,29 
Net income 2019 -8,72 M -6,91 M -6,91 M
Net Debt 2019 0,40 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 66,1 M 52,4 M 52,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 248 858 113x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Duane A. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathalie Pilon Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hanif Jafari Chief Technology Officer
Wayne R. Moorhouse Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth C. McNaughton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVIROLEACH TECHNOLOGIES INC.36.54%52
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.91%5 606
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED57.41%3 682
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED0.73%765
IMDEX LIMITED2.32%551
FAMUR S.A.24.00%434
