EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.471134 million compared to CAD 0.815954 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 1.75 million compared to CAD 3.97 million a year ago.
EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 22, 2023 at 05:55 pm EST
