EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the developing and commercializing economic and environmentally sustainable metal recovery technologies for applications in the gold mining industry. The Company extracts precious metals from ores and concentrates by deploying its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based and neutral pH treatment process. Its proprietary and patented chemistry technology extracts precious metals from conventional mine products, including gravity, flotation and pre-treated refractory concentrates. Its chemistry formulations recover gold from gravity and flotation concentrates. Its pipeline technology In Situ Recovery (ISR) is an extraction method for multiple metals. ISR used as a primary uranium extraction process in the United States and internationally. ISR offers a sustainable solution for the gold mining sector.