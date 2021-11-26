Log in
    ETI   CA29408D1087

ENVIROMETAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ETI)
EnviroMetal Technologies : Announces AGM Results

11/26/2021 | 05:00pm EST
EnviroMetal Technologies, Inc. Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, BC, November 26, 2021, EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal"), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQX:

EVLLF) (7N2: FSE) reports the Company's shareholders approved all resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated October 7, 2021, at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held November 22, 2021 in Burnaby, British Columbia.

The following resolutions were approved at the AGM:

  1. The number of directors was set at five (5), with the following five (5) incumbent directors re-elected for the coming year: Mel S. Lavitt, Duane A. Nelson, Kenneth C. McNaughton, Court J. Anderson, and Alexander Ruckdaeschel.
  2. MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as auditors of EnviroMetal for the coming year.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Duane A. Nelson

Chief Executive Officer, and Director

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide,water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste ("E-Waste").

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste processing industries. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information concerning our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroMetal's financial resources, and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends",

"targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions concerning predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroMetal's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information :

Jason Leikam

VP Corporate Development EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. info@EnviroMetal.com(604) 428-2400 x. 104

Disclaimer

EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 21:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
