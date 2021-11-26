EnviroMetal Technologies : Announces AGM Results

EnviroMetal Technologies, Inc. Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, BC, November 26, 2021, EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal"), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQX:

EVLLF) (7N2: FSE) reports the Company's shareholders approved all resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated October 7, 2021, at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held November 22, 2021 in Burnaby, British Columbia.

The following resolutions were approved at the AGM:

The number of directors was set at five (5), with the following five (5) incumbent directors re-elected for the coming year: Mel S. Lavitt, Duane A. Nelson, Kenneth C. McNaughton, Court J. Anderson, and Alexander Ruckdaeschel. MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as auditors of EnviroMetal for the coming year.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Duane A. Nelson

Chief Executive Officer, and Director

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide,water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste ("E-Waste").

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste processing industries. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information concerning our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroMetal's financial resources, and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends",