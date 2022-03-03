EnviroMetal Technologies : Interim Financial Statements - 3 and 9 month periods ended September 30, 2021

Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting

Responsibility for Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (formerly EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.) as at and for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 have been prepared by the Company's management. Recognizing that the Company is responsible for both the integrity and objectivity of the condensed interim financial statements, management is satisfied that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been fairly presented.

The external auditors of the Company have not audited these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

