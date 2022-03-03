EnviroMetal Technologies : Interim Financial Statements - 3 and 9 month periods ended September 30, 2021

For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting
Responsibility for Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (formerly EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.) as at and for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 have been prepared by the Company's management. Recognizing that the Company is responsible for both the integrity and objectivity of the condensed interim financial statements, management is satisfied that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been fairly presented.
The external auditors of the Company have not audited these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page | 1
EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
2021
2020
Current assets
Cash
$
1,508,364
$
5,511,314
Trade and other receivables
706,306
232,694
Inventories
4,859,120
800,193
Assets held for sale (Note 5)
478,066
366,966
Prepaid expenses and deposits
282,432
252,704
7,834,288
7,163,871
Non-current assets
Investment in Group 11 (Note 6)
617,446
700,124
Intangible assets (Note 7)
3,859,934
4,372,499
Plant and equipment (Note 7)
3,065,470
4,330,433
7,542,850
9,403,057
Total assets
$
15,377,138
$
16,566,928
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)
$
4,773,612
$
1,048,974
Due to (from) related parties (Note 8)
62,263
202,682
Deferred revenues
187,500
-
Loan payable (Note 12)
40,000
40,000
Lease liabilities (Note 9)
271,383
247,623
Advance royalty payable (Note 10)
-
45,549
5,334,758
1,584,828
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities (Note 9)
22,697
60,955
Advance royalty payable (Note 10)
-
486,842
22,697
547,797
Total liabilities
5,357,455
2,132,625
Equity
Share capital (Note 11)
29,727,484
29,447,944
Reserves (Note 11)
7,690,769
7,745,476
Contributed surplus (Note 11)
750,000
750,000
Accumulated deficit
(29,275,024)
(24,630,185)
Equity attributable to shareholders
8,893,229
13,313,235
Non-controlling interest
1,126,454
1,121,068
Total equity
10,019,683
14,434,303
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,377,138
$
16,566,928
Going concern (Note 1) and Commitments (Note 19)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Approved by the Board of Directors of EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. on November 22, 2021:
/s/ Duane Nelson
/s/ Court Anderson
Page | 2
EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three andnine-monthperiods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$
19,540
$
573,572
$
624,708
$
830,749
Expenses
Operating costs
(289,697)
(866,487)
(868,051)
(1,192,987)
Management and Employee costs
(393,338)
(347,417)
(1,096,411)
(1,152,726)
General and administration (Note 13)
(493,645)
(128,250)
(1,335,302)
(902,222)
Share-based payments (Note 11)
(30,213)
-
(30,213)
(985,890)
(1,206,893)
(1,342,154)
(3,329,977)
(4,233,825)
Loss before other items
(1,187,353)
(768,582)
(2,705,269)
(3,403,076)
Other items
Interest income
949
356
3,195
2,686
Interest and financing costs
(10,256)
(53,055)
(421,772)
38,133
Amortization (Note 7)
(449,730)
(448,419)
(1,392,224)
(1,346,030)
Loss on disposal of assets
-
13,572
(47,838)
(84,689)
Write-down of assets
(604,467)
-
(604,467)
-
Unrealised loss on investment in associate (Note 6)
(22,018)
-
(82,678)
-
Gain in settlement of advance royalty payable (Note 10
-
-
629,850
-
Expected credit loss (Note 19)
-
-
(117,104)
-
Foreign exchange
4,166
24,276
(15,439)
(52,828)
(1,081,356)
(463,270)
(2,048,477)
(1,442,728)
Loss and comprehensive loss
(2,268,709)
(1,231,852)
(4,753,746)
(4,845,804)
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:
Shareholders
(2,268,709)
(1,019,693)
(4,644,839)
(4,165,999)
Non-controlling interest
-
(212,160)
(108,907)
(679,806)
$
(2,268,709)
$
(1,231,853)
$
(4,753,746)
$
(4,845,805)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
(0.024)
(0.017)
(0.051)
(0.066)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding,
basic and diluted
93,696,002
74,249,153
93,585,562
73,096,709
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page | 3
EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, except for number of shares amount)
Share capital
Reserves
Share-based
Contributed
Accumulated
Non-controlling
Shares #
Amount
payments
Warrants
surplus
deficit
interest
Total Equity
Balance, January 1, 2021
93,046,002
$
29,447,944
$
5,323,802
$
2,421,674
$
750,000
$
(24,630,185)
$
1,121,068
$
14,434,303
Issuance of shares for options
400,000
184,920
(84,920)
-
-
-
-
100,000
Shares issued for debt settlement (Note 10)
250,000
102,927
-
-
-
-
-
102,927
Share issuance costs (Note 11)
-
(8,307)
-
-
-
-
-
(8,307)
Share-based payments
-
-
30,213
-
-
-
-
30,213
Equity contribution from minority shareholder
-
-
-
-
-
-
114,293
114,293
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(4,644,839)
(108,907)
(4,753,746)
Balance, September 30, 2021
93,696,002
$
29,727,484
$
5,269,095
$
2,421,674
$
750,000
$
(29,275,024)
$
1,126,454
$
10,019,683
Share capital
Reserves
Share-based
Contributed
Accumulated
Non-controlling
Shares #
Amount
payments
Warrants
surplus
deficit
interest
Total Equity
Balance, January 1, 2020 Restated (Note 4)
70,667,000
$
23,756,237
$
4,551,104
$
-
$
-
$
(18,510,151)
$
1,183,420
$
10,980,610
Private placement of units (Note 11)
3,344,001
1,725,505
-
782,496
-
-
-
2,508,001
Share issuance costs (Note 11)
-
(95,009)
-
12,090
-
-
-
(82,919)
Re-pricing of 2018 warrants
-
(1,301,810)
-
1,301,810
-
-
-
-
Issuance of shares for options
510,000
235,773
(108,273)
-
-
-
-
127,500
Share-based payments
-
-
985,890
-
-
-
-
985,890
Equity contribution from minority shareholder
-
-
-
-
-
-
620,737
620,737
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(4,165,999)
(679,806)
(4,845,805)
Balance, September 30, 2020 Restated (Note 4)
74,521,001
$
24,320,696
$
5,428,721
$
2,096,396
$
-
$
(22,676,149)
$
1,124,351
$
10,294,014
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Page | 4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 17:40:09 UTC.