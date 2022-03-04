Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Environmental Clean Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECT   AU0000018137

ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(ECT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Environmental Clean Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - ECT

03/04/2022 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ECT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

5,631,096

04/03/2022

ECTOE

OPTION EXPIRING 17-FEB-2023

5,500,000

04/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

009120405

1.3

ASX issuer code

ECT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

03-Sep-2021 10:02

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

ECT

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

None

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

4/3/2022

ASX +security code and description

ECT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

only

5,631,096

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01000000

use

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

ASX +security code and description

personal

ECTOE : OPTION EXPIRING 17-FEB-2023

Issue date

4/3/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

For

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ECT - Environmental Clean Technologies Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
02:26aENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - ECT
PU
03/02Environmental Clean Technologies Fully Draws Down from R&D Loan Facility
MT
03/01Environmental Clean Technologies Limited Provides Update on the Status of Its R&D Loan ..
CI
02/27Environmental Clean Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year End..
CI
02/23Environmental Clean Technologies Completes Yallourn Drive Property Acquisition in Victo..
MT
01/21ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - ECT
PU
01/16Environmental Clean Technologies Seeks Buyers for Hardwood Briquette Business; Shares U..
MT
01/04ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES : Appendix 3G
PU
2021ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - ECT
PU
2021ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - ECT
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,87 M -1,37 M -1,37 M
Net Debt 2021 0,97 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,0 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 107x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Environmental Clean Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glenn Fozard Managing Director
Martin Hill Chief Financial Officer
Keith Henley-Smith Chief Scientist
James Blackburn Non-Executive Director
Jason Marinko Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-42.11%25
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-4.02%33 174
SUEZ0.10%14 372
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-22.27%9 931
STERICYCLE, INC.-0.77%5 341
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-8.63%4 288