Environmental Clean Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - ECT

Entity name

ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date ECT ORDINARY FULLY PAID 5,631,096 04/03/2022 ECTOE OPTION EXPIRING 17-FEB-2023 5,500,000 04/03/2022

