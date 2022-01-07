ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION : INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT - Form 8-K/A 01/07/2022 | 04:18pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP. INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Page Audited Financial Statements of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp.: Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm F-2 Balance Sheet as of January 19, 2021 F-3 Notes to Financial Statement F-4 F-1 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Stockholders and the Board of Directors of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. Opinion on the Financial Statement We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") as of January 19, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of January 19, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Restatement of Financial Statements As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statements, the financial statement as of January 19, 2021 has been restated to correct certain misstatements. Going Concern The accompanying financial statement has been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the financial statement, if the Company is unable to raise additional funds to alleviate liquidity needs and complete a business combination by July 19, 2022 then the Company will cease all operations except for the purpose of liquidating. The liquidity condition and date for mandatory liquidation and subsequent dissolution raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are also described in Note 2. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ WithumSmith+Brown, PC We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020. New York, New York January 25, 2021, except for the effects of the restatement disclosed in Note 2, as to which the date is January 7, 2022 F-2 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP.

BALANCE SHEET

JANUARY 19, 2021 (As Restated) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 1,591,209 Total Current Assets 1,591,209 Cash held in Trust Account 207,000,000 Total Assets $ 208,591,209 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accrued expenses $ 2,528 Accrued offering costs 334,127 Total Current Liabilities 336,655 Warrant Liability 15,175,000 Total Liabilities 15,511,655 Commitments and Contingencies Class A common stock subject to possible redemption, 20,700,000 shares, at redemption value 207,000,000 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 5,175,000 shares issued and outstanding 518 Additional paid-in capital - Accumulated deficit (13,920,964 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (13,920,446 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 208,591,209 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statement. F-3 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT NOTE 1 - DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated in Delaware on July 2, 2020. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). The Company is not limited to a particular industry or sector for purposes of consummating a Business Combination. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. As of January 19, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from July 2, 2020 (inception) through January 19, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the proposed initial public offering ("Initial Public Offering"), which is described below. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The Company has elected December 31, as their year-end. The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on January 13, 2021. On January 19, 2021 the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 20,700,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the Class A common stock included in the Units sold, the "Public Shares"), which includes the full exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option in the amount of 2,700,000 Units, at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $207,000,000 which is described in Note 4. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 2,000,000 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to CG Investments Inc. VI (the "Sponsor") and HB Strategies LLC ("HB Strategies"), the anchor investor and an affiliate of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, generating gross proceeds of $2,000,000, which is described in Note 5. Transaction costs amounted to $773,917, consisting of $250,000 in cash underwriting fees, inclusive of $150,000 paid for underwriters concession fees (see Note 7), and $523,918 of other offering costs. In addition, as of January 19, 2021, cash of $1,591,209 was held outside of the Trust Account (as defined below) and is available for the payment of offering costs and for working capital purposes. Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on January 19, 2021, an amount of $207,000,000 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account"), located in the United States and will be invested only in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund selected by the Company meeting certain conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the funds held in the Trust Account, as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. The Company must complete one or more initial Business Combinations with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (excluding taxes payable on the interest earned on the Trust Account). The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). F-4 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Company will provide the holders of the outstanding Public Shares (the "Public Stockholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company. The Public Stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.00 per Public Share, plus any pro rata interest then in the Trust Account, net of taxes payable). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. The Company will only proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 following any related redemptions and, if the Company seeks stockholder approval, a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a stockholder vote is not required by applicable law or stock exchange listing requirements and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Incorporation"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by applicable law or stock exchange listing requirements, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or other reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Company's Sponsor has agreed to vote its Founder Shares (as defined in Note 6) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of approving a Business Combination. In addition, HB Strategies has agreed to vote its Founder Shares in favor of approving a Business Combination. Each Public Stockholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares without voting, and if they do vote, irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Company seeks stockholder approval of a Business Combination and it does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, the Certificate of Incorporation will provide that a Public Stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 20% of the Public Shares, without the prior consent of the Company. The Sponsor has agreed (a) to waive its redemption rights with respect to its Founder Shares and Public Shares held by it in connection with the completion of a Business Combination, (b) to waive its liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination by July 19, 2022 (or by January 19, 2023 if the Company, by resolution of it board, extends the period of time by an additional six months) and (c) not to propose an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation (i) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with the Company's initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination or (ii) with respect to any other provision relating to stockholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity, unless the Company provides the public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. HB Strategies has agreed to the foregoing terms with respect to its Founder Shares but not with respect to any Public Shares it may acquire. The Company will have until July 19, 2022 (or until January 19, 2023 if the Company, by resolution of its board, extends the period of time by an additional six months) to complete a Business Combination (the "Combination Period"). If the Company has not completed a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to pay taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor has agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per Public Share and (ii) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per public Share due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party or prospective target business who executed a waiver of any and all rights to monies held in the Trust Account nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Moreover, in the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers (except for the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses and other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Going Concern As of January 19, 2021, the Company had $1,591,209 in cash and working capital of $1,254,554. The Company may raise additional capital through loans or additional investments from the Sponsor or its stockholders, officers, directors, or third parties. The Company's officers and directors and the Sponsor may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds, from time to time, in whatever amount they deem reasonable in their sole discretion, to meet the Company's working capital needs. If the Company is unable to raise additional capital, it may be required to take additional measures to conserve liquidity, which could include, but not necessarily be limited to, suspending the pursuit of a Business Combination. The Company cannot provide any assurance that new financing will be available to it on commercially acceptable terms, if at all. As a result of the above, in connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standard Board's Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2014-15, "Disclosures of Uncertainties about an Entity's Ability to Continue as a Going Concern," management has determined that the liquidity condition and date for mandatory liquidation and dissolution do not raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern through July 19, 2022, the scheduled liquidation date of the Company if it does not complete a Business Combination prior to such date. F-5 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT NOTE 2. RESTATEMENT OF PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS In connection with the preparation of the Company's financial statements as of September 30, 2021, the Company concluded it should restate its financial statements to classify all Public Shares in temporary equity. In accordance with ASC 480, paragraph 10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require common stock subject to possible redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company previously determined the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption to be equal to the redemption value of $10.00 per Class A common stock while also taking into consideration a redemption cannot result in net tangible assets being less than $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable shares classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. Effective with this financial statement, the Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. Accordingly, effective with this filing, the Company presents all redeemable Class A common stock as temporary equity and recognizes accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering and in accordance with ASC 480. In accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99, "Materiality," and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements," the Company evaluated the changes and has determined that the related impact was material to the previously issued audited balance sheet included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K as of January 19, 2021, filed with the SEC on January 25, 2021 ("Affected Financial Statement") and such Affected Financial Statement should no longer be relied upon. Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that its Affected Financial Statement should be restated to report all Public Shares as temporary equity. As such the Company is reporting this restatement to the Affected Financial Statement in this Current Report on Form 8-K/A. In addition, in the Company's previously issued financial statement, the Company had previously classified its Private Placement Warrants and Public Warrants issued in connection with its initial public offering as components of equity. Upon re-evaluation under ASC 816, Derivatives and Hedging, subtopic 40, the Company concluded that a provision in the Warrant Agreement related to certain tender or exchange offers precludes the Warrants from being accounted for as components of equity. As the Warrants meet the definition of a derivative as contemplated in ASC 815, the Warrants are recorded as derivative liabilities on the Balance Sheet. The impact of the restatement on the Company's balance sheet is reflected in the following table: Balance Sheet as of January 19, 2021 (per Form 8-K filed on January 25, 2021) As Previously

Reported Warrant Adjustment Equity Adjustment As Revised Warrant Liability $ - $ 15,175,000 $ - $ 15,175,000 Class A common stock subject to possible redemption $ 203,255,750 $ (15,175,000 ) $ 18,919,250 $ 207,000,000 Class A common stock $ 37 $ 152 $ (189 ) $ - Additional paid-in capital $ 5,000,777 $ 1,322,526 $ (6,323,303 ) $ - Accumulated deficit $ (1,328 ) $ (1,323,878 ) $ (12,595,758 ) $ (13,920,964 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 5,000,004 $ (1,200 ) $ (18,919,250 ) $ (13,920,446 ) As a result of the addition of the restatement note, footnotes 3, 8, 9 and 10 have been changed to reflect additional information related to the restatement. NOTE 3 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation The accompanying financial statement is presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. F-6 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of the financial statement in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statement. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statement, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash Held in Trust Account At January 19, 2021, the assets held in the Trust Account were held in cash. Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Shares of Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption are classified as a liability instrument and is measured at redemption value. Conditionally redeemable common stock (including common stock that features redemption rights that is either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A common stock features certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at January 19, 2021 there were 20,700,000 shares subject to possible redemption and as such, are presented as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity (deficit) section of the Company's balance sheet. The Company recognizes changes in redemption value immediately as they occur and adjusts the carrying value of redeemable common stock to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. At January 19, 2021, the Class A common stock subject to possible redemption reflected in the condensed consolidated balance sheet are reconciled in the following table: Gross proceeds $ 207,000,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants (11,902,500 ) Class A common stock issuance costs (723,739 ) Plus: Accretion of carrying value to redemption value 12,626,239 Class A common stock subject to possible redemption $ 207,000,000 F-7 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Offering Costs Offering costs consist of underwriting, legal, accounting and other expenses incurred through the Initial Public Offering that are directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs amounting to $773,918 consisting of $250,000 in cash underwriting fees and $523,918 of other offering costs in transaction costs related to the Initial Public Offering. Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under ASC 740, "Income Taxes." Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statements carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. Deferred tax assets are deemed deminimus as of January 19, 2021. ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of January 19, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Coverage of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurement," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Recent Accounting Standards Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statement. NOTE 4 - INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 20,700,000 Units, which includes a full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in the amount of 2,700,000 Units, at a price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 8). NOTE 5 - PRIVATE PLACEMENT Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, HB Strategies and/or its affiliates purchased an aggregate of 2,000,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant ($2,000,000 in the aggregate) from the Company in a private placement. Each Private Placement Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 8). The proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants were added to the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants held in the Trust Account will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law) and the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. F-8 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT NOTE 6 - RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder Shares During the period ended September 9, 2020, the Company issued an aggregate of 7,187,500 shares of Class B common stock (the "Founder Shares") to the Sponsor and HB Strategies (together, the "Initial Stockholders") for an aggregate price of $25,000. In December 2020, the Sponsor and HB Strategies returned to the Company, at no cost, 862,500 and 2,443,750 Founder Shares, respectively, and the Company issued an aggregate of 431,250 Founder Shares to its independent director nominees, resulting in an aggregate of 4,312,500 Founder Shares issued and outstanding. On January 13, 2021, the Company effected a stock dividend of 1.2 shares for each share of common stock outstanding, resulting in the Initial Stockholders holding an aggregate of 5,175,000 Founder Shares. The Founder Shares included an aggregate of up to 675,000 shares subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment is not exercised in full or in part, so that the number of Founder Shares will equal, on an as-converted basis, approximately 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares after the Initial Public Offering. As a result of the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option, no Founder Shares are currently subject to forfeiture. The Initial Stockholders have agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (A) six months after the completion of a Business Combination and (B) subsequent to a Business Combination, (x) if the last sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 60 days after a Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. Promissory Note - Related Party On September 4, 2020, HB Strategies issued an unsecured promissory note to the Company (the "Promissory Note"), pursuant to which the Company may borrow up to an aggregate principal amount of $300,000. The Promissory Note is non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of (i) March 31, 2021 or (ii) the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. The outstanding balance under the Promissory Note of $300,000 was repaid at the closing of the Initial Public Offering on January 19, 2021. Related Party Loans In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Initial Stockholders and/or its affiliates or certain of the Company's directors or officers may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans, but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of such Working Capital Loans (including Working Capital Loans obtained from HB Strategies) may be convertible into private-placement equivalent warrants of the post-Business Combination entity. At January 19, 2021, no such Working Capital Loans were outstanding. Sponsor and Director Compensation At the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company issued 600,000 private placement-equivalent warrants to the Sponsor for services rendered in connection with the Initial Public Offering and 50,000 private placement-equivalent warrants to each of Gov. Patrick, Messrs. Brewster and Seavers, the Company's independent director nominees, in connection with services to be rendered by the management team in connection with the Initial Public Offering and the Company's Business Combination activities. Such warrants were identical to the Private Placement Warrants, including as to exercise price, exercisability and exercise period. Underwriter The underwriter is an affiliate of the Sponsor (see note 7). F-9 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT NOTE 7 - COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations, close of the Initial Public Offering and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the financial statement. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Registration Rights Pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into on January 13, 2021, the holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans (and any Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans and upon conversion of the Founder Shares) will be entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration rights agreement requiring the Company to register such securities for resale (in the case of the Founder Shares, only after conversion to our Class A common stock). The holders of the majority of these securities are entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of a Business Combination and rights to require the Company to register for resale such securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act. However, the registration rights agreement provides that the Company will not permit any registration statement filed under the Securities Act to become effective until termination of the applicable lock-up period. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Initial Stockholders may not exercise their demand and "piggyback" registration rights after five and seven years, respectively, after the effective date of the Initial Public Offering and may not exercise its demand rights on more than one occasion. In addition, pursuant to a registration agreement with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP ("Hudson Bay") and its permitted transferees, the Company is required to register (i) resale of any securities purchased in the Initial Public Offering by filing a registration statement within 30 days after the closing of the Initial Public Offering and use its best effort to have such registration statement declared effective within 90 days after the closing of the Initial Public Offering; and (ii) resale of any Private Placement Warrants and shares of Class A common stock underlying the Private Placement Warrants by filing a registration statement within 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination and use its best effort to have such registration statement declared effective within 90 days after the completion of a Business Combination. In the event of any delay in filing and/or effectiveness of any aforesaid registration statement under the registration agreement with Hudson Bay and its permitted transferees, the unavailability of such restatement after effectiveness or a public information failure (each, a "Registration Default"), Hudson Bay and its permitted transferees are entitled to payments from the Company equal to 2% of the purchase price on the occurrence of each Registration Default and 2% per month (or a portion thereof pro rata) that such Registration Default continues to exist. Underwriting Agreement The Company also engaged a qualified independent underwriter to participate in the preparation of the registration statement and exercise the usual standards of "due diligence" in respect thereto. The Company paid the independent underwriter a fee of $100,000 upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering in consideration for its services and expenses as the qualified independent underwriter. Additionally, the Company agreed to pay the underwriter $150,000 in expenses to cover seller's concessions to selling group member in connection with the Proposed Public Offering. The independent underwriter will receive no other compensation. Business Combination Marketing Agreement The Company engaged Canaccord Genuity LLC ("Canaccord") as advisors in connection with its Business Combination to assist the Company in arranging meetings with its stockholders to discuss the potential Business Combination and the target business' attributes, introduce the Company to potential investors that may be interested in purchasing the Company's securities, assist the Company in obtaining stockholder approval for the Business Combination and assist the Company with the preparation of its press releases and public filings in connection with the Business Combination. The Company will pay Canaccord for such services upon the consummation of a Business Combination a cash fee in an amount equal to 3.76 % of the gross proceeds of the Initial Public Offering if the underwriters' over-allotment option is exercised in full. Pursuant to the terms of the business combination marketing agreement, no fee will be due if the Company does not complete a Business Combination. F-10 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT NOTE 8 - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. At January 19, 2021, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Class A Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 100,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of Class A common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. At January 19, 2021, there were no shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding, excluding 20,700,000 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption. Class B Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 shares of Class B common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of Class B common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. At January 19, 2021, there were 5,175,000 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding. Holders of Class A common stock and holders of Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the stockholders except as otherwise required by law. The shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into Class A common stock at the time of the Business Combination, on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment. In the case that additional shares of Class A common stock, or equity-linked securities, are issued or deemed issued in connection with a Business Combination, the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the total number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding after such conversion (after giving effect to any redemptions of shares of Class A common stock by public stockholders), including the total number of shares of Class A common stock issued, or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of a Business Combination, excluding (i) any shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities or rights exercisable for or convertible into shares of Class A common stock issued, or to be issued, to any seller in a Business Combination, (ii) any securities issued to the initial stockholders of the Company upon conversion of Working Capital Loans and (iii) any public shares redeemed by public stockholders in connection with a Business Combination, provided that such conversion of Founder Shares will never occur on a less than one-for-one basis. NOTE 9 - WARRANTS Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination and (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering. The Public Warrants will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. The Company will not be obligated to deliver any shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the exercise of a warrant and will have no obligation to settle such warrant exercise unless a registration statement under the Securities Act with respect to the Class A common stock underlying the warrants is then effective and a prospectus relating thereto is current, subject to the Company satisfying its obligations with respect to registration. No warrant will be exercisable and the Company will not be obligated to issue shares of Class A common stock upon exercise of a warrant unless the share of Class A common stock issuable upon such warrant exercise has been registered, qualified or deemed to be exempt under the securities laws of the state of residence of the registered holder of the warrants. The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 15 business days, after the closing of a Business Combination, it will use its best efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants, to cause such registration statement to become effective within 60 business days following a Business Combination and to maintain a current prospectus relating to those shares of Class A common stock until the warrants expire or are redeemed, as specified in the warrant agreement. If a registration statement covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th business day after the closing of a Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A common stock is at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that it satisfies the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, and in the event the Company does not so elect, the Company will use its best efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. F-11 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding Public Warrants: ● in whole and not in part; ● at a price of $0.01 per Public Warrant; ● upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and ● if, and only if, the reported last sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending three business trading days before sending the notice of redemption to warrant holders. If and when the warrants become redeemable by the Company, the Company may exercise its redemption right even if it is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, management will have the option to require all holders that wish to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a "cashless basis," as described in the warrant agreement. The exercise price and number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a stock dividend, or recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. However, except as described below, the warrants will not be adjusted for issuance of Class A common stock at a price below its exercise price. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the warrants. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of a Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share of Class A common stock (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors, and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or its affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of a Business Combination on the date of the completion of a Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's Class A common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day after the day on which the Company completes a Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that (1) the Private Placement Warrants and the Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or saleable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions, (2) the Private Placement Warrants will be exercisable on a cashless basis, (3) the Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, and (4) the holders of the Private Placement Warrants and the Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will have certain registration rights. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. NOTE 10 - FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on our assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. F-12 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Company classifies its U.S. Treasury and equivalent securities as held-to-maturity in accordance with ASC Topic 320 "Investments - Debt and Equity Securities." Held-to-maturity securities are those securities which the Company has the ability and intent to hold until maturity. Held-to-maturity treasury securities are recorded at amortized cost on the accompanying balance sheets and adjusted for the amortization or accretion of premiums or discounts. At January 19, 2021, assets held in the Trust Account were comprised of $207,000,000 in U.S. Treasury securities. The following table presents information about the Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at January 19, 2021 and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value. Level Fair Value Assets: Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account 1 $ 207,000,000 Liabilities: Warrant Liability - Public Warrants 3 11,902,500 Warrant Liability - Private Placement Warrants 3 2,380,000 Warrant Liability - Sponsor and Directors 3 892,500 The Warrants were accounted for as liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40 and are presented within warrant liabilities on our accompanying January 19, 2021 condensed balance sheet. The warrant liabilities are measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within change in fair value of warrant liabilities in the condensed statement of operations. The Private Warrants were initially valued using a Modified Black Scholes Option Pricing Model, which is considered to be a Level 3 fair value measurement. The Modified Black Scholes model's primary unobservable input utilized in determining the fair value of the Private Warrants is the expected volatility of the common stock. The expected volatility as of the IPO date was derived from observable public warrant pricing on comparable 'blank-check' companies without an identified target. The expected volatility as of subsequent valuation dates was implied from the Company's own public warrant pricing. A Monte Carlo simulation methodology was used in estimating the fair value of the public warrants for periods where no observable traded price was available, using the same expected volatility as was used in measuring the fair value of the Private Warrants. For periods subsequent to the detachment of the warrants from the Units, the close price of the public warrant price was used as the fair value as of each relevant date. The key inputs into the Black-Scholes-Merton model for the warrants were as follows: Input January 13,

2021 Risk-free interest rate 0.74 % Expected term (years) 5.00 Expected volatility 21 % Exercise price $ 11.50 Fair value of Class A common stock $ 9.43 NOTE 11 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date through January 25, 2021, the date that the financial statement was issued. Based upon this review, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statement. F-13 Attachments Original Link

