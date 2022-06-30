Log in
Environmental Tectonics : ETC Announces Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

06/30/2022
SOUTHAMPTON, PA, USA, June 30, 2022 - Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) ("ETC" or the "Company") today announces that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") will be held virtually via Zoom on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

  1. To elect five (5) Directors to serve on the Board of Directors until ETC's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until their successors are elected.
  2. To ratify the appointment of RSM US LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for ETC for the fiscal year ending February 24, 2023.
  3. To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting and any adjournment of the meeting.


ETC will be convening the meeting from our Corporate Headquarters via Zoom. If you would like to have the Zoom link emailed for access to the meeting, please email Andrea Morton at amorton@etcusa.com. Links will be emailed within twenty-four (24) hours of the meeting time.
The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on June 23, 2022, as the Record Date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. Materials for the Annual Meeting were made available on or about June 30, 2022, to registered shareholders as of the Record Date. Such materials are also available within the Investors section of ETC's website at https://www.etcusa.com/investors/shareholder-information/annual-meetingshareholders-materials/.
You can vote your shares by emailing your position on each of the above items to voting@etcusa.com. If you are unable to attend the Annual Meeting, it is still important that your shares be represented. Please vote your shares promptly.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Environmental Tectonics Corporation published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 17:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,49 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,29 M 5,29 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 99,9%
