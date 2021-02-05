Log in
ENVIRONMENTAL TECTONICS CORPORATION

(ETCC)
ETC Announces Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

02/05/2021 | 05:00pm EST
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) today announces that the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) will be held live via the Internet on March 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on December 23, 2020 as the Record Date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. The proxy materials, which provide information about ETC and describe the business we will conduct at the Annual Meeting, were made available on or about February 1, 2021 to ETC shareholders as of the Record Date.

If you are unable to attend the Annual Meeting, it is still important that your shares be represented. Please vote your shares promptly.

ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “future”, “predict”, “potential”, “intend”, or “continue”, and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Mark Prudenti, CFO
   
Phone: (215) 355-9100 x1531
   
E-mail: mprudenti@etcusa.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
