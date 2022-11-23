Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Environmental Waste International Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EWS   CA29411G1063

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC.

(EWS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:05 2022-11-23 am EST
0.0250 CAD    0.00%
05:20pEnvironmental Waste International Announces New CFO & Audit Firm
NE
08/26Environmental Waste International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/27Environmental Waste International Inc. Announces Loan Financing
CI
Environmental Waste International Announces New CFO & Audit Firm

11/23/2022 | 05:20pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Nobrega as Chief Financial Officer, subject to TSXV approval. Gary (CPA, CA) has worked with EWS for the past year and has over 20 years' experience with public companies. He has a broad range of knowledge in financial management, accounting and TSXV compliance. The directors thank Jeff Stoss who has served EWS as fractional CFO for the past 20 months. His firm, the Positive Venture Group was recently acquired by Consero Global which has added considerably to Jeff's responsibilities.

The Company also welcome Jones & O'Connell LLP as its new auditors. EWS today filed with the regulator a notice to change auditors from MNP LLP to Jones & O'Connell LLP. The matter was approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors on November 22, 2022. There were no disagreements, or any reportable events as defined in 7(e) of National Instrument 51-102. The directors wish to thank Rob Ripley, the partner, and his team at MNP for the care and diligence they have provided over the years and on the sound advice provided to management and the Board.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. The Company has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization™ process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles end of life tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit www.ewi.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bob MacBean, CEO
(905) 686-8689 or (800) 399-2366
Bob.macbean@ewi.ca
www.ewi.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145574


© Newsfilecorp 2022
