Environmental Waste International : EWI FS Sept 30 2020 11/26/2020 | 12:07pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Interim condensed consolidated financial statements Environmental Waste International Inc. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 Notice to Reader The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Environmental Waste International Inc. ("EWI" or the "Company") for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. These statements have not been audited, reviewed or verified by the Company's external auditors or any other accounting firm. Responsibility for unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Environmental Waste International Inc. have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") consistently applied. The most significant of these accounting principles have been set out in the December 31, 2019 audited financial statements. Auditor Involvement The Auditor of Environmental Waste International Inc. has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Ajax, Ontario November 24, 2020 Environmental Waste International Inc. Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position [Expressed in Canadian dollars] [Unaudited] September 30, December 31, As at 2020 2019 $ $ Assets Current Cash 764,979 885,591 Trade receivables 96,841 18,692 Government remittances recoverable 58,150 102,840 Prepaid expenses and sundry 39,702 49,312 Total current assets 959,672 1,056,435 Property and equipment, net [note 5] 1,018,599 1,080,474 Right of use asset [note 6] 65,829 91,587 2,044,100 2,228,496 Liabilities and shareholders' deficiency Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities [note 10b] 469,465 473,151 Provisions [note 7] 50,100 81,600 Current portion of lease liability [note 6] 15,553 30,192 Current portion of term loan payable [note 8c] 245,794 223,077 Current portion of mortgages payable [note 8f] 2,253 13,684 Contract liability 87,333 65,921 Derivative liability [note 8e] 537,739 2,023,793 Total current liabilities 1,408,237 2,911,418 Lease liability [note 6] 46,679 54,513 Bank loans [note 8b ] 80,000 - Term loan payable [note 8c] 2,000,000 2,000,000 Promissory note payable [note 8d] 1,062,904 1,017,333 Convertible loan payable [note 8e] - 1,356,852 Mortgage payable [note 8f] 488,077 - Deferred compensation [note 8g] 424,000 406,000 Total liabilities 5,509,897 7,746,116 Shareholders' deficiency Capital stock [note 9a] 54,386,361 50,611,761 Contributed surplus [note 9d] 6,828,213 6,492,500 Deficit (64,680,371) (62,621,881) Total shareholders' deficiency (3,465,797) (5,517,620) 2,044,100 2,228,496 Going concern [note 3] Contingencies [note 11] The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements Approved by the Board: "Emanuel Gerard" "Robert MacBean" Director Director Environmental Waste International Inc. Interim condensed consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss [Expressed in Canadian dollars] [Unaudited] Three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 Three months Three months Nine months Nine months ended ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenue 23,855 59,302 89,550 142,977 Expenses Operating, labour and manufacturing 383,826 415,099 1,106,991 923,219 Stock-based compensation [note 9b] 46,060 17,327 122,767 71,191 Depreciation of property and equipment [note 5] 20,625 20,955 61,875 62,866 Amortization of right of use asset [note 6] 8,586 7,676 25,758 23,028 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5,266 2,718 (23,279) 6,677 464,363 463,775 1,294,112 1,086,981 Operating loss (440,508) (404,473) (1,204,562) (944,004) Other expenses Finance costs [note 8h] (93,533) (83,726) (299,982) (262,524) Change in fair value of derivative [note 8e] (1,557,236) - (553,946) - (1,650,769) (83,726) (853,928) (262,524) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period (2,091,277) (488,199) (2,058,490) (1,206,528) Loss per share - basic and diluted (0.009) (0.003) (0.009) (0.007) Weighted average number of shares outstanding [note 9e] basic 225,986,806 173,293,723 218,284,125 168,344,050 diluted 225,986,806 173,293,723 218,284,125 168,344,050 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements Environmental Waste International Inc. Interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' deficiency [Expressed in Canadian dollars] [Unaudited] Nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 Total attributable to owners Non- Contributed of the controlling Capital Stock surplus Deficit parent interests Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2018 48,658,125 5,971,088 (59,748,975) (5,119,762) (101,360) (5,221,122) Stock compensation expense [note 9b] - 71,191 - 71,191 - 71,191 Issuance of shares pursuant to private placements [note 9a] 1,231,460 - - 1,231,460 - 1,231,460 Issuance of warrants pursuant to private placements [note 9a] - 428,540 - 428,540 - 428,540 issuance of shares pursuant to settlement of promissory note [note 9a] 710,000 - - 710,000 - 710,000 issuance of shares pursuant to settlement of payables [note 9a] 56,446 - - 56,446 - 56,446 Share and warrant issue costs (44,270) (13,725) - (57,995) - (57,995) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - (1,206,528) (1,206,528) - (1,206,528) Balance, September 30, 2019 50,611,761 6,457,094 (60,955,503) (3,886,648) (101,360) (3,988,008) Stock compensation expense - 35,406 - 35,406 - 35,406 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - (1,565,018) (1,565,018) - (1,565,018) De-consolidation of variable interest entity [note 13] - - (101,360) (101,360) 101,360 - Balance, December 31, 2019 50,611,761 6,492,500 (62,621,881) (5,517,620) - (5,517,620) Stock compensation expense [note 9b] - 122,767 - 122,767 - 122,767 Issuance of shares pursuant to private placement [note 9a] 176,244 - - 176,244 - 176,244 Issuance of warrants pursuant to private placement [note 9a] - 223,756 - 223,756 - 223,756 Issuance of shares on conversion of convertible loan [note 8d] 3,595,114 - - 3,595,114 - 3,595,114 Stock options exercised [note 9b] 18,114 (7,514) - 10,600 - 10,600 Share issue costs [note 9a] (14,872) (3,296) - (18,168) - (18,168) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - (2,058,490) (2,058,490) - (2,058,490) Balance, September 30, 2020 54,386,361 6,828,213 (64,680,371) (3,465,797) - (3,465,797) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements Environmental Waste International Inc. Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows [Expressed in Canadian dollars] [Unaudited] Nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 $ $ Operating activities Net loss for the period (2,058,490) (1,206,528) Add items not involving cash Stock-based compensation [note 9b] 122,767 71,191 Depreciation of property and equipment [note 5] 61,875 62,866 Amortization of right of use asset [note 6] 25,758 23,028 Finance costs 166,300 175,777 Accretion expense - convertible loan [note 8d] 126,782 80,906 Change in fair value of derivative [note 8d ] 553,946 - (1,001,062) (792,760) Changes in non-cash working capital balances related to operations Trade receivables (78,149) (65,950) Government remittances recoverable 44,690 (49,143) Prepaid expenses and sundry 9,610 (1,903) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,686) 53,668 Provisions (31,500) - Contract liability 21,412 23,732 Cash used in operating activities (1,038,685) (832,356) Financing activities Proceeds from bank loans [note 8a] 80,000 - Proceeds from issuances of private placements, net of costs [note 9a] 394,107 1,606,887 Share issuance costs on settlement of promissory note [note 9a] - - Share issuance costs on conversion of convertible loan [note 8d] (12,275) (4,882) Proceeds from issuance of convertible loan - 500,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options [note 9b] 10,600 - Proceeds from mortgage payable, net of issuance costs [note 8e] 483,383 - Repayments of mortgage payable [note 8e] (18,506) (14,363) Repayments of lease obligations [note 6] (19,236) (21,062) Cash provided by financing activities 918,073 2,066,580 Net increase (decrease) in cash during the period (120,612) 1,234,224 Cash, beginning of period 885,591 13,382 Cash, end of period 764,979 1,247,606 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 1. Corporate information Environmental Waste International Inc. ["EWI" or the "Company"] was incorporated under the Ontario Business Corporations Act on October 31, 1987. The Company's business is the design, development and sale of environmentally sound devices utilizing EWI's patented Reverse Polymerization process and dealing with environmental waste disposal, including the development, advancement, licensing and sale of its technology and related machines throughout the world. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of EWI [note 4] were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors on November 24, 2020. The Company's registered office is located at 360 Frankcom Street, Ajax, Ontario, L1S 1R5. 2. Basis of preparation and statement of compliance Statement of compliance` The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of EWI have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" {IAS 34}. The notes presented in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements include only significant events and transactions occurring since the last fiscal year end and are not fully inclusive of all matters required to be disclosed in our annual audited consolidated financial statements. The policies applied in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Basis of Measurement These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain instruments that are measured at fair value. Functional and Presentation Currency These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollar, which is the Company's financial currency. 3. Going concern assumption These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a basis that assumes the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not reflect any adjustments that may be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company incurred a net loss of $2,058,490 [2019 - net loss of $1,206,528] which included a non-cash loss of $553,946 [2019 - $nil] representing the change in fair value of derivative liability. Without this non-cash loss, the Company incurred a net loss of $1,504,544 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a net loss of $1,206,528 in the same period in 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Company had working capital deficiency for accounting purposes of $448,565 [December 31, 2019 - $1,854,983] and a cumulative deficit of $64,680,371 [December 31, 2019 - $62,621,881]. Recurring sources of revenue have not yet proven to be sufficient as the commercialization of the Company's core technology is at an early stage and the Company has not yet achieved a level of profitability and positive cash flows. The Company needs to obtain additional financing or commercial revenue traction to enable it to continue operations. In the absence of additional financing, or incremental revenues, the Company is not expected to have sufficient funds to meet its obligations. Management continues to monitor cash needs and is considering various alternatives to raise additional financing. There can be no assurances that the Company will be able to secure the necessary financing or revenues to enable it to continue as a going concern. The factors noted above indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If the going concern basis is not appropriate, material adjustments may be necessary to the carrying amounts and/or classification of assets and liabilities. Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 4. Summary of significant accounting policies The Company's principal accounting policies were outlined in the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. These statements should be read in conjunction with the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Basis of consolidation The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and the following 100%-owned subsidiaries: Environmental Waste Management Corporation, Jaguar Carbon Sales Limited, Ellsin Environmental Ltd., EWI Rubber Inc. and 2228641 Ontario Limited. New and amended standards and interpretations Amendments to IFRS 3 - Business Combinations: The amendments to IFRS 3 are applicable for acquisitions occurring on or after January 1, 2020 and are adopted prospectively. These amendments to the implementation guidance of IFRS 3 clarify the definition of a business to assist entities to determine whether a transaction should be accounted for as a business combination of an asset acquisition. The amendments to IFRS 3 - Business Combination may affect whether future acquisitions are accounted for as business combinations or asset acquisitions, along with the resulting allocation of the purchase price between the net identifiable assets acquired and goodwill. The Company does not expect there to be any impact to its consolidated financial statements on the adoption of the amendments to IFRS 3. 5. Property and equipment Property and equipment consist of the following: Computer Office Equipment - Land Building Fixtures equipment equipment gas engine Total $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Cost As at December 31, 2018 68,261 984,994 71,060 36,725 38,566 719,169 1,918,775 As at December 31, 2019 68,261 984,994 71,060 36,725 38,566 719,169 1,918,775 As at September 30, 2020 68,261 984,994 71,060 36,725 38,566 719,169 1,918,775 Accumulated depreciation As at December 31, 2018 - 272,854 37,896 35,176 26,538 382,015 754,479 Depreciation charge - 28,485 4,737 591 2,157 47,852 83,822 As at December 31, 2019 - 301,339 42,633 35,767 28,695 429,867 838,301 Depreciation charge - 20,510 3,553 244 1,610 35,958 61,875 As at September 30, 2020 - 321,849 46,186 36,011 30,305 465,825 900,176 Net book value As at December 31, 2019 68,261 683,655 28,427 958 9,871 289,302 1,080,474 As at September 30, 2020 68,261 663,145 24,874 714 8,261 253,344 1,018,599 December 31, 2019 Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 6. Lease assets and liabilities The Company leases its head office premises in Ajax, Ontario. The Company applied the definition of a lease under IFRS 16 to contracts entered into or changed on or after January 1, 2019 as follows: September 30, 2020 $ $ Right of use asset Cost 125,933 125,933 Accumulated amortization 60,104 34,346 Net book value 65,829 91,587 September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Lease liability $ $ Current Lease liability 15,553 30,192 Non-current Lease liability 46,679 54,513 Total lease liability 62,232 84,705 The Company has applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method as of January 1, 2019 adoption date. On initial application, the Company has elected to record the right-of-use assets based on the corresponding lease liability. Right of use assets and lease obligations of $125,933 were recorded as of January 1, 2019, with no impact to retained earnings (deficit). When measuring lease liabilities, the Company discounted lease payments using its borrowing rate at January 1, 2019. The rate applied is approximately 6%. Amortization of right of use asset is calculated using the straight-line method to allocate their cost over their estimated useful lives being the term of the lease. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020 the Company recorded amortization of $25,758 (2019 - $23,028) and finance expense of $3,237 (2019 - $4,648). 7. Provisions September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Balance, beginning of period Paid during the period Balance, end of period 81,60081,600 (31,500)- 50,10081,600 The provision balance consists of an accrual of one year's annual salary to a former CEO of the Company. In March 2017, the claim was settled for $255,000 payable over 25 months in equal installments of $10,200 per month. Throughout 2017 and 2018 there were a total of 17 monthly installments made. No payments were made in 2019 based on a verbal agreement between the parties. In December 2019, the parties signed an agreement to reduce the monthly installments to $3,500 per month during an interim period until the Company receives a down payment from a customer to build its first commercial plant. At that time, the Company will resume original installments and any monies paid during the interim period will reduce the number of remaining payments or final payment amount. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company paid $31,500 representing $3,500 per month (2019 - $nil). Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 8. Loans and borrowings [a] Advances from director During the year ended December 31, 2019, a director of the Company advanced a total of $500,000 to the Company, of which $126,563 was advanced during the six months ended June 30, 2019, for working capital purposes. On September 16, 2019, it was agreed that these funds would be applied to the convertible loan payable outstanding and a loan amendment agreement was signed increasing the face value of the convertible loan from $1,350,000 to $1,850,000 [note 8d]. [b] Bank loans consists of the following: Bank loans, interest free with no principal repayments due until December 31, 2022. Less current portion September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ 80,000 - - - 80,000 - On April 30, 2020, the Company received proceeds of $80,000 pursuant to the Government sponsored Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program offered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Environmental Waste International Inc. and its subsidiary EWI Rubber Inc. each received a $40,000 loan. These loans provide 0% interest with no principal repayments due until December 31, 2022. Loan forgiveness of $10,000 per loan is available provided that the remaining $30,000 balance per loan is repaid in full on or before December 31, 2022. If the balance is not repaid or forgiven on or before December 31, 2022, the remaining balance thereafter will be converted to a 3-year term loan at 5% annual interest, with a maturity date no later than December 31, 2025. [c] Term loan payable consists of the following: September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Fixed rate, non-revolving term loan from the Northern Ontario Heritage 2,245,794 2,223,077 Fund Corporation ["NOHFC"], with interest at 4% per annum. Less current portion 245,794 223,077 2,000,000 2,000,000 In May 2017, the Company repaid the NOHFC $339,762 representing all unpaid and accrued interest at that date and agreed to defer interest and principal payments to April 30, 2018. During 2018 and 2019 no principal payments were made and the Company continued to accrue interest on the outstanding principal of the loan, compounded monthly. In December 2019, the Company and the NOHFC negotiated a fourth amendment to the loan agreement whereby all interest and principal payments be deferred to March 31, 2020. According to the agreement, on April 1, 2020 the Company is required to make an interest catch up payment for interest accrued to that date. Commencing May 1, 2020, the Company is required to make interest only payments until June 30, 2021, after which time blended principal and interest payments of $27,338 will begin until maturity. Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 8. Loans and borrowings - continued In March 2020, the Company obtained approval from the lender to delay the April 1, 2020 interest catch up payment and principal payments for three months from April 1 to June 30, 2020. Further, the lender agreed to waive interest for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and to extend the maturity date of the loan by three months. In June 2020, the Company obtained additional approval from the lender to delay the previously deferred payments and principal payments for an additional three months from July 1 to September 30, 2020. Further, the lender agreed to waive interest for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and to extend the maturity date of the loan by three months. Payments are scheduled to resume October 1, 2020 and the maturity dates have been extended by six months as described above. The amount of interest accrued at September 30, 2020 was $245,794 [December 31, 2019 - $223,077], and interest expense during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $22,717 (2019 - $60,000). Promissory note payable consists of the following: Promissory note payable, with interest at 6% per annum, principal and accrued interest payments payable on July 15, 2021 Less current portion September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ 1,062,904 1,017,333 - - 1,062,904 1,017,333 In April 2017, the Company received net proceeds of $903,000 from a director in the form of a promissory note which bears interest at 6%. The principal balance of this note was increased to $1,537,209 by December 31, 2018. As at August 31, 2019, the total amount including principal and interest owing was $1,710,000. Pursuant to an agreement signed on September 16, 2019, the parties agreed to settle $710,000 of the total amount owing by issuing 14,200,000 common shares of the Company at $0.05 [note 9a] and amending the promissory note agreement to decrease the principal amount to $1,000,000 and to defer the maturity date from September 30, 2019 to July 15, 2021. All other terms of the note remain unchanged. There was no gain or loss on settlement of this debt as the fair value of the equity issued was the same as the fair value of the debt on the settlement date. Interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $45,571 (2019 - $64,110). Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 8. Loans and borrowings - continued Convertible loan payable consists of the following: Conversion Total debt feature Warrant Total and Convertible derivative derivative derivative derivative debt liability liability liability liability $ $ $ $ $ As at December 31, 2018 1,048,195 431,773 125,281 557,054 1,605,249 New issuance during the year 52,952 447,048 - 447,048 500,000 Interest 84,541 - - - 84,541 Accretion expense 171,164 - - - 171,164 Loss on revaluation of derivatives - 956,178 63,513 1,019,691 1,019,691 As at December 31, 2019 1,356,852 1,834,999 188,794 2,023,793 3,380,645 Interest 71,480 - - - 71,480 Accretion expense 126,782 - - - 126,782 Loss on revaluation of derivatives - 205,001 348,945 553,946 553,946 Conversion to share capital (1,555,114) (2,040,000) - (2,040,000) (3,595,114) As at September 30, 2020 - - 537,739 537,739 537,739 On April 12, 2017, the Company received proceeds of $1,350,000 through the issuance of a 5-year, 5% unsecured convertible loan payable which was convertible at a price of $0.11 per common share. In addition, the Company issued 3,712,500 common share purchase warrants that entitle the holder to receive one common share at a price of $0.11 for a period of five years. On September 16, 2019, the face value of the convertible loan was increased from $1,350,000 to $1,850,000 [see note 9a]. In addition, the conversion feature was reduced to a price of $0.08 for a period of 12 months and then increases to $0.10 until maturity. All other terms remain unchanged. On September 11, 2020, the debtholder converted the principal of $1,850,0000 at a price of $0.08 per share pursuant to the terms of the agreement, and the accrued interest of $268,520 owing at $0.135 per share per TSXV regulations, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 25,114,037 common shares. The associated conversion feature derivative liability was revalued at September 10, 2020. This value as well as the carrying value of the convertible debt, which amounted to $3,595,114 in aggregate, was transferred to share capital upon conversion [note 9a]. Costs of $12,275 relating to the conversion of debt were deducted from share capital. The residual balance that remains at September 30, 2020 represents the fair value of the derivative liability associated with 3,712,500 warrants that were issued with the debt on April 12, 2017. Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 8. Loans and borrowings - continued The following is a summary of the cash value and accounting value for this financial instrument: As at September 30, 2020 As at December 31, 2019 Cash Accounting Cash Accounting liability liability liability liability $ $ $ $ Convertible loan 1,850,000 830,388 1,850,000 830,388 Accrued interest 268,521 268,521 197,041 197,041 Accrued accretion expense - 456,205 - 329,423 Conversion to share capital (2,118,521) (1,555,114) - - Convertible loan liability - - 2,047,041 1,356,852 Derivative liability - 2,577,739 - 2,023,793 Conversion to share capital - (2,040,000) - - Derivative liability - 537,739 - 2,023,793 Total liability - 537,739 2,047,041 3,380,645 The difference between the cash liability and accounting liability of $537,739 (December 31, 2019 - $1,333,604) is a non-cash liability as it will be settled by the issuance of common shares of the Company if the conversion is exercised. It represents the fair value of the benefit conferred on the debtholder based on the exercise at period-end and does not represent a cash liability. The derivative liability is calculated at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 using the Monte Carlo simulation model using the following assumptions, as well as the probability of subsequent equity raises and expected issuance price. The terms for valuing the derivatives at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are as follows: September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Volatility 191.9% 158.5% Dividend yield 0% 0% Risk-free rate 0.26% 1.69% Expected life 1.6 years 2.3 years Accretion expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $126,782 (2019 - $80,906), and interest expense was $71,480 (2019 - $51,667). Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 8. Loans and borrowings - continued Mortgage payable consists of the following: September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Fixed-rate first mortgage, ten-year amortization period, with interest at 6% per annum, calculated monthly, repayable on August 1, 2020 Fixed-rate mortgage, with principal due upon maturity on July 3, 2025, with interest at 6% per annum payable monthly and interest of 4% per annum due upon maturity Accrued interest Cumulative discount amortization Debt issue costs Cumulative amortization of debt issue costs Less current portion 13,684 500,000- 7,192- (988)- 16,687- (813)- 490,330- 2,25313,684 488,077- On July 3, 2020, the Company's subsidiary Ellsin Environmental Ltd. ["Ellsin Environmental"] received proceeds of $500,000 from the issuance of a five-year mortgage with a third party, secured by land and a building owned by Ellsin Environmental in Sault Ste. Marie. The fair value of the mortgage was deemed to equal $500,000 based on the discounted cash flow using an estimated cost of borrowing of 9.16%. The loan matures on July 3, 2025 and bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum, 6% of which is paid monthly starting August 3, 2020 and 4% which is accrued and paid on maturity along with the principal. The 4% accrued interest can be paid in cash or common shares at the Company's option. Debt issue costs totaling $16,687 have been deducted from the face value of the mortgage. The remaining $8,684 balance on the previous mortgage was paid with proceeds from this mortgage on July 3, 2020. Total interest expense on mortgages of $12,195 was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (2019 $1,193. The security for previous mortgage was a fixed and floating charge on the business assets of Ellsin Environmental Ltd. by way of a General Security Agreement subordinate to the NOHFC, covering all assets other than real property. In March 2020, the Company obtained approval from the lender to delay the principal and interest payments from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. The balance was repaid in full on July 3, 2020 full. [g] Deferred compensation Deferred compensation with interest at 6% per annum, calculated monthly in arrears, payable January 15, 2022 Accrued interest September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ 400,000 400,000 24,000 6,000 424,000 406,000 Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 8. Loans and borrowings - continued On September 16, 2019, pursuant to a salary deferral agreement between the Company and a director and key member of management, $400,000 of salary and expenses owing was deferred. Interest will accrue on this amount at 6% per annum calculated monthly in arrears and is payable at maturity. Total interest of $12,000 was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (2019 - $nil). [h] Finance costs Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 $ $ Interest on lease liability [note 6] Interest on term loan payable Interest on promissory note payable Interest on convertible loan payable Interest on mortgage payable Interest on deferred compensation Accretion expense on convertible loan payable 3,237 4,648 22,717 60,000 45,571 64,110 71,480 51,667 12,195 1,193 18,000 - 126,782 80,906 299,982 262,524 9. Share capital and reserves [a] Share Capital Authorized - Unlimited common shares Issued and outstanding Number of shares # Amount $ Balance December 31, 2018 165,827,736 48,658,125 Issuance of shares pursuant to private placements [1] 33,200,000 1,231,460 Issuance of shares pursuant to settlement of promissory note [2] 14,200,000 710,000 Issuance of shares pursuant to settlement of debt [3] 1,128,913 56,446 Share issue costs [4] - (44,270) Balance December 31, 2019 214,356,649 50,611,761 Issuance of shares pursuant to private placement [5] 6,153,846 176,244 Issuance of shares pursuant to conversion of loan payable (6) 25,114,037 3,595,114 Stock options exercised [7] 139,992 18,114 Share issue costs [8] - (14,872) Balance September 30, 2020 245,764,524 54,386,361 On April 30, 2019, the Company received proceeds of $475,000 pursuant to share subscription arrangements whereby the Company agreed to issue 9,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share, and one-half of a warrant at $0.20 per warrant. The fair value of these warrants of $133,475 less issue costs of $4,386 or $129,089 was transferred from share capital to contributed surplus. On September 16, 2019 share certificates were issued for these shares. Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 9. Share capital and reserves - continued On September 16, 2019, the Company closed a private placement and issued 23,700,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per common share and one-half warrant at $0.20 per warrant for gross proceeds of $1,185,000. The fair value of these warrants of $295,065 less issue costs of $9,339 or $285,726 was transferred from share capital to contributed surplus. On September 16, 2019, the Company and holder of the promissory note outstanding, agreed to settle $710,000 of the total amount owing by issuing 14,200,000 common shares of the Company at $0.05 [note 8d] . There was no gain or loss on settlement of this debt as the fair value of the equity issued was the same as the fair value of the debt on the settlement date. Share issue costs incurred on settlement of $4,882 were adjusted against share capital. On September 16, 2019, the Company agreed to settle two advances from directors totaling $56,446 by issuing 1,128,913 common shares of the Company at $0.05. These advances were previously included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities. There was no gain or loss on settlement of this debt as the fair value of the equity issued was the same as the fair value of the debt on the settlement date. Issuance costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 allocated to share capital totaled $44,270. On June 30, 2020 the Company closed a private placement and issued 6,153,846 common shares at a price of $0.65 per common share and one warrant at $0.18 per warrant for gross proceeds of $400,000. The fair value of these warrants of $223,756 was transferred from share capital to contributed surplus. Associated share issue costs of $2,597 attributable to share capital were adjusted against share capital. The counterparty to the partnership to enter the European Market described in note 11, participated in this private placement. On September 11, 2020, the loan payable $1,850,0000 and accrued interest of $268,521 was converted into common shares of the Company. The principal amount of the loan was converted at a price of $0.08 per share and the accrued interest was convertible at $0.135 per share, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 25,114,037 common shares . The amount of $3,595,114 representing the principal, accrued interest and value of the derivative liability at the date of conversion was transferred to share capital [note 8e]. Associated share issue costs of $12,275 were adjusted against share capital. On September 29, 2020 the Company received total proceeds of $10,600 for the issuance of a total of 139,992 common shares as a result of the following stock options exercises: 55,000 stock options were exercised at a price of $0.10 for $5,500; and, 84,992 stock options were exercised at a price of $0.06 for proceeds of $5,100. An amount of $7,514 related to the options exercised was transferred from contributed surplus to share capital. Issuance costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 allocated to share capital totaled $18,168. Share-based payment plans The Board of Directors has established a stock option plan [the "Plan"] under which options to purchase shares are granted to directors, employees, officers and consultants of the Company. The number of options and exercise price thereof is set by the Board of Directors at the time of grant, provided that the exercise price shall not be less than the market price of the common shares on the day immediately preceding the date of grant of the options, on the stock exchange on which such shares are then traded. Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 9. Share capital and reserves - continued Subject to the guidelines contained in the Plan, the Company has adopted a 10% rolling stock option plan dated May 6, 2013 and approved by the Board of Directors on May 9, 2013 and by the shareholders of the Company on June 11, 2013, pursuant to which the Board of Directors may, from time to time, authorize the issuance of options to directors, employees, officers and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries to a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares at the time of the grant. The following options to purchase shares were outstanding on September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: Nine months ended Year ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Weighted Weighted Number of average Number of average options exercise price options exercise price # $ # $ Outstanding, beginning of period 12,788,750 0.10 14,505,000 0.10 Granted 3,905,000 0.05 4,293,750 0.08 Expired (3,935,000) (0.10) (6,010,000) (0.10) Exercised (139,992) (0.08) - - Outstanding, end of period 12,618,758 0.08 12,788,750 0.10 Exercisable, end of period 5,907,388 0.10 7,569,483 0.10 On June 30, 2020, the Company granted 3,905,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants with an exercise price of $0.05 which vest over three years and expire in five years. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, 3,935,000 options with an exercise price of $0.10 expired. On September 25, 2020, a total of 139,992 stock options were exercised including 55,000 stock options exercised at a price of $0.10 for $5,500 and 84,992 stock options exercised at a price of $0.06 for proceeds of $5,100. During 2019, 6,010,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.10 expired. In addition, the Company granted a total of 4,293,750 stock options including 3,300,000 at $0.06 which vest over three years and expire in five years. 331,250 options were granted at $0.10 and 662,500 at $0.18 which vest on the grant date and have a term of five years. A summary of stock options outstanding and exercisable as at September 30, 2020 is set out below: Outstanding and exercisable stock options Remaining Weighted As at September 30, 2020 Number of contractual average Range of exercise prices options life exercise price $ # [years] $ 0.05 3,905,000 4.67 0.05 0.06 3,215,008 3.89 0.06 0.10 3,761,250 1.97 0.10 0.11 1,075,000 0.59 0.11 0.18 662,500 3.52 0.18 12,618,758 3.26 0.08 Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 9. Share capital and reserves - continued During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the fair value of all options was estimated on the dates of grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: expected dividend yield of 0% [2019 - 0%]; expected volatility of 219% [2019 - 188%]; risk-free interest rates of 0.35% [2019 - 1.74%]; and an average expected life of five years [2019 - five years]. This resulted in stock-based compensation expense of $122,767 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 [2019 - $71,191]. Warrants In 2017, pursuant to the issuance of the convertible loan, the Company issued 3,712,500 common share purchase warrants that entitle the holder to receive one common share at a price of $0.11 for a period of five years. The value of these warrants has been accounted for as a derivative liability [note 8e]. Pursuant to the financings on April 30, 2019 and September 16, 2019, the Company issued 4,750,000 and 11,850,000 common share purchase warrants that entitle the holder to receive one common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of three years. The value of these warrants are $129,089 and $285,726 respectively, for a total value of $414,815 which has been transferred from share capital to contributed surplus. On June 30, 2020, pursuant to a financing completed, the Company issued 6,153,846 common share purchase warrants that entitle the holder to receive one common share at a price of $0.18 for a period of five years. The value of these warrants of $223,756 has been transferred from share capital to contributed surplus, less $3,296 of associated share issuance costs attributable to the warrants. A summary of the status of the Company's warrants at September 30, 2020 are as follows: Weighted average Weighted Number of remaining average warrants contractual life exercise price # [years] $ Balance, December 31, 2018 3,712,500 1.59 0.11 Issued April 30, 2019 4,750,000 1.58 0.20 Issued September 16, 2019 11,850,000 1.96 0.20 Balance, December 31, 2019 20,312,500 1.80 0.17 Issued June 30, 2020 6,153,846 4.75 0.18 Balance, September, 30, 2020 26,466,346 2.49 0.18 A summary of warrants outstanding and exercisable as at September 30, 2020 is set out below: Outstanding and exercisable warrants Weighted average Weighted Number of Remaining average Range of exercise prices warrants contractual life exercise price $ # [years] $ 0.11 3,712,500 1.59 0.11 0.18 - 0.20 22,753,846 2.64 0.19 Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 9. Share capital and reserves - continued Contributed surplus September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Balance, beginning of period 6,492,500 5,971,088 Stock-based compensation 122,767 106,597 Issuance of warrants 223,756 428,540 Stock options exercised (7,514) - Warrant issue costs (3,296) (13,725) Balance, end of period 6,828,213 6,492,500 Per share amounts For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the weighted average number of shares outstanding was 218,284,125 [2019 - 168,344,050]. As at September 30, 2020, the Company had 12,618,758 stock options [December 31, 2019 - 12,788,750] and 26,466,346 warrants [December 31,2019 - 20,312,500] outstanding. 10. Related party disclosures Transactions with related parties other than key management personnel

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company engaged in transactions in the normal course of operations with the following related parties. All of these transactions have been accounted for at the exchange amount agreed to by the transacting parties as follows.

The Company recognized an expense during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 for interest on loans to a director of $116,480 [2019 - $115,777]. At September 30, 2020, $62,333 was included in loans payable [December 31, 2019 - $214,374] relating to unpaid interest on loans from a director [note 8d]. Transactions with key management personnel

The Company recorded compensation expense during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 in the amount of $200,950 [2019 - $191,750] and share-based compensation in the amount of $47,922 [2019 - $16,865] to key management personnel.

The Company recognized an expense of $18,000 [2019 - $nil] during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 for interest on deferred compensation to a key management person who is also a director.

Accounts payable as at September 30, 2020, includes $147,090 [December 31, 2019 - $129,601] related to compensation of a key member of management who is also a director. Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 11. Commitments and contingencies Under its by-laws, the Company indemnifies its directors/officers, former directors/officers and individuals who have acted at the Company's request to be a director/officer of an entity in which the Company is a shareholder, to the extent permitted by law, against any and all charges, costs, expenses, amounts paid in settlement and damages incurred by the directors and officers as a result of any lawsuit or any judicial, administrative or investigative proceeding in which the directors and officers are sued as a result of their service. Indemnification claims will be subject to any statutory or other legal limitation period. There are no indemnification claims known to the Company at this time. The Company has purchased directors' and officers' liability insurance. No amount has been accrued in these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements with respect to any indemnifications. During the ordinary course of business activities, the Company may be party to claims and may be contingently liable for litigation. Management believes that adequate provisions have been made in the accounts where required. Although it is not possible to estimate the extent of potential costs and losses, if any, management believes that the ultimate resolution of such contingencies will not have a material adverse effect on the consolidated financial position of the Company. 12. Segment information The Company is organized into one operating segment. Management monitors the operating results of the Company on this basis. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, 100% of the revenue is attributable to the United States region. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, 100% of the revenue is attributable to one customer. All of the Company's non-current assets are located in Canada. 13. De-consolidation of a structured entity During fiscal 2007, Environmental Waste International Limited Partnership ["EWILP"], a limited partnership, was formed to hold the Company's intellectual property and to license certain intellectual property back to the Company by way of a license agreement. As EWILP was consolidated shortly after the transfer of intellectual property from the Company to EWILP, the measurement of the intellectual property was at book value. EWI had the right, but not the obligation, to re-acquire all assigned rights to the patents, proprietary software and system design portfolio through the purchase of all outstanding limited partnership units by issuing up to $5,000,000 in EWI stock at its then fair market value, based on the 10-day average trading price, to be not less than $0.50 per share. This right expired unexercised on November 1, 2017. Based on the contractual terms of the agreements in place, the Company previously assessed that the voting rights in EWILP were not the dominant factor in deciding who controls the entity. Therefore, the Company previously concluded that EWILP is a structured entity under IFRS 10 and that it controlled EWILP with 100% non-controlling interests. During 2019 it was deemed that there was a loss of control as the Company de-consolidated EWILP as a variable interest entity from its consolidated statements of shareholders' deficiency. There was no impact to the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss as a result of this change. Environmental Waste International Inc. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 14. COVID-19 In March 2020, there was a global outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19 which has had impact on businesses through the restrictions put in place by the Canadian, provincial and municipal governments. Given that measures taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic only started in the latter part of the first quarter, such measures primarily had an impact on the Company during the second and third quarters of 2020 resulting in a decrease in maintenance revenues due to the inability to travel to the US. Depending on the severity and duration of COVID-19 disruptions, our maintenance revenues and associated collections of trade receivables may continue to be negatively impacted in future periods. The Company qualified for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) government program that provides the Company with a subsidy of up to 75% of remuneration to eligible employees. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020 the Company received $49,934 which is recorded as a reduction to payroll costs when received. In addition, as described in note 8b, on April 30, 2020 the Company received proceeds of $80,000 pursuant to the Government sponsored Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program. Environmental Waste Inc. and one of its subsidiaries each received a $40,000 loan. 15. Subsequent Events Exercise of stock options

On October 5, 2020, 141,658 stock options were exercised for proceeds of $10,899.

On November 16, 2020, 666,558 stock options were exercised for proceeds of $66,327 by a director of the Company.

On November 19, 2020, 500,000 stock options were exercised for proceeds of $50,000 by a key management person who is also a director. New lease agreement

On October 6, 2020, the Company entered into a new lease agreement for its head office, which replaces the current lease for space in Ajax. The lease is for the term commencing November 1, 2020 and the Company is committed until October 31, 2025, at a similar rate to its current lease. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Environmental Waste International Inc. published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 17:06:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. 12:43p ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL : EWI MDA Sept 30 2020 PU 12:07p ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL : EWI FS Sept 30 2020 PU 09/22 ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL : Thornbury holdings ltd decrease in holdings .. AQ 09/21 Thornbury Holdings Ltd. Decrease in Holdings of Environmental Waste Internati.. NE 09/18 EWI Investors, LLC Increases Equity Stake in Environmental Waste Internationa.. NE 09/18 Environmental Waste International Closes Conversion of Convertible Debenture,.. NE 09/14 ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL : Announces conversion of convertible debentur.. AQ 09/11 Environmental Waste International Announces Conversion of Convertible Debentu.. NE 09/01 Environmental Waste International Receives Ministry of Environment Approval t.. NE 08/25 ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL : WindSpace Announces Exclusivity Agreement wi.. PU