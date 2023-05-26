Environmental Waste International : EWI MDA March 31, 2023
05/26/2023 | 10:54am EDT
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
MARCH 31, 2023
INTRODUCTION
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operation of Environmental Waste International Inc (the "Company" or "EWI") should be read in conjunction with EWI's audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021. The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and the financial information contained in the MD&A are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee.
These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34. Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, certain disclosures normally included in annual financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial reporting Standards ("IFRS") may have been omitted or condensed. These unaudited consolidated Interim financial statements were prepared using the same accounting policies and methods as those used in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise indicated, and they should be read in conjunction with those financial statements.
Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.
Information contained herein is presented as of May 25, 2023, unless otherwise indicated. These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements were approved for insurance by the Board of Directors on May 25, 2023. For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors (the "Board"), considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Company common shares; (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. Further information about the Company and its operations can be obtained from the offices of the Company or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
OUR BUSINESS
EWI is a cleantech company developing systems, specializing in the application of its patented microwave processes. Its predominant focus is transforming End-of-Life tires ("EOL") into valuable by-products which are sustainable and are part of the circular economy.
The Company researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains efficient advanced systems based on its patented processes: Reverse PolymerizationTM ; Microwave Delivery System and Hybrid Microwave Process.
Governments and industries worldwide recognize the need for cleantech companies to provide a sustainable process for the treatment or recycling of tires and other waste rubber products in an eco-efficient manner.
In addition to tires, EWI has designed solutions for the safe disposal, recycling and/or recapture of sustainable by-products for Liquid Biological Waste Systems; Food Waste; Medical Waste and Animal Waste.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV") trading under the symbol EWS.V. The Company's head office address is 1751 Wentworth Street, Unit 1, Whitby Ontario, L1N 8R6.
OUR TECHNOLOGY
Reverse Polymerization (RP) is the basis for EWI's processes, it is the reduction of organic material through the application of microwave energyin an oxygen-depleted atmosphere. Microwave energy is absorbed by the organic material, causing rotation of inter-molecular bonds, leading to the generation and emission of narrowband infrared energy. The narrow band infrared energy is re-absorbed by surrounding material, increasing the amount of energy in the bonds until the bonds break. The breaking of the bonds results in the conversion of complex organic compounds into simpler compounds of lower molecular weight without undergoing oxidation.
The RP process involves the direct application of high-energy microwave energy, utilizing its patented Microwave Delivery System (MDS), to break down materials into simpler chemical components. It is unique and can be differentiated from other processes based on three key characteristics:
Application of microwave energy occurs in an oxygen depleted environment, preventing oxidation of the waste.
Reaction occurs at low chamber temperatures of 150º C to 450º C, depending on the application.
Control of the process is precise as the microwave energy is focused and the energy input is variable, allowing the desired amount of energy input per unit mass of waste to be applied.
Through research, EWI has been able to improve the RP process with the addition of radiant heating. This is known as the Hybrid Microwave Process (HMP). HMP uses the syn gas produced by the process to preheat the infeed, maintain the process tunnel temperature. It also heats the solid materials exiting the process and prevents the absorption of process gases on this material. Reverse Polymerization, and HMP are not incineration. Incineration is an oxidation process that occurs at higher temperatures. Oxidation of organic waste materials can lead to the formation of undesirable by-products such as dioxins or furans.
Incineration and pyrolysis cannot be precisely controlled in the same manner as Reverse Polymerization and HMP. These processes, incineration and pyrolysis, have less control of their reactions compared to the RP and HMP process and therefore lack the ability to control the composition and quality of the end-products. This has major implications in the EOL tire application and is one of the reasons that EWI's HMP creates such high-qualityproducts from tires.These products can be used to make new tires, and other rubber products completing the circular economy.
CORPORATE MISSION
The Company's mission is to provide sustainable solutions for the rubber and plastic industries by processing EOL tires and scrap rubber in a way that dramatically reduces greenhouse gas, while producing a high return on invested capital without the need for a tipping fee or carbon tax.
The Company is currently focused on the commercialization of its technology for the recycling of EOL tires and other rubber waste. The Company's HMP process reduces EOL tires into basic commodities in an environmentally safe manner: recovered carbon black (rCB), oil, steel and hydrocarbon vapours. The rCB is recycled back into rubber compounding for tire production, weather stripping and other rubber products. It is estimated by 2030 the major tire manufacturers will require almost three million tonnes of rCB to meet their target of 50% sustainable products in tires. In addition, rCB is used as a colour concentrate in plastics, pigments, coatings and paints, among many other applications. Syngas provides a significant percentage of the power required to run the plant or can be sold to the power grid. Oil and steel are sold as commodities. All the products are sustainable and are part of the circular economy.
Our Market
Tire stockpiles and landfills, many of which are massive, exist all over the world. Rubber, including tires, is one of the last major commodities without a meaningful recycling option. Once established, these landfills are long term since rubber biodegrades very slowly. Approximately 5.5 million tires are scrapped each day. Approximately two billion EOL tires become available worldwide annually and this number continues to grow.
Reclaimed Carbon Black (rCB) represents 40% of each EOL tire recycled by EWI. rCB can be used as a supplement or partial replacement for virgin carbon black (vCB) in rubber, plastic, and many other products. Virgin Carbon Black (vCB) is a commodity with a huge market, more than 14 million tonnes of carbon black are sold every year and demand is growing. Currently, demand slightly exceeds supply and prices are continuing to rise. The Company has a number of significant relationships in various parts of the world including Canada, the EU, Australia, Asia and the United Stes. The vCB industry is coming under increased pressure from governments and environmental groups, as production of the product is a significant greenhouse gas emitter.
Currently the large tire manufacturers are targeting 50% sustainability in new tires by 2030, they will require over three million tonnes of rCB to attain this goal. Their long-term targets are 100% sustainability by 2050, which would require a minimum of over six million tonnes of rCB. Currently production of rCB is estimated to be roughly 100,000 tonnes.
Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG")
Most rubber manufacturers have a significant issue with their production waste. In many cases, landfill or incineration are the only options for thousands of tonnes of this waste. EWI believes it has the only technology that can deal with this difficult waste stream, especially where raw rubber is intermingled with steel. The Company is seeing interest from rubber manufacturers to deal with their sustainability issues. Bridgestone and Michelin made a joint announcement in November 2022 indicating a need for large quantities of rCB to meet their stated sustainability goals by 2030.
ESG initiatives and projects have become a focus for corporations, governments, regulators and investors in 2022. EWI is well positioned as it integrates ESG in its business practices. The Company's tire recycling technology provides a practical solution to one of the world's biggest environmental challenges, and our corporate strategy of building and selling plants provides an opportunity to make a difference in the fight against climate change. As worldwide ESG commitments evolve into action, EWI is prepared for the significant changes the economy is
