Environmental Waste International : EWI MDA March 31, 2023

……because the environment matters MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS MARCH 31, 2023

INTRODUCTION This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operation of Environmental Waste International Inc (the "Company" or "EWI") should be read in conjunction with EWI's audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021. The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and the financial information contained in the MD&A are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee. These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34. Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, certain disclosures normally included in annual financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial reporting Standards ("IFRS") may have been omitted or condensed. These unaudited consolidated Interim financial statements were prepared using the same accounting policies and methods as those used in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise indicated, and they should be read in conjunction with those financial statements. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Information contained herein is presented as of May 25, 2023, unless otherwise indicated. These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements were approved for insurance by the Board of Directors on May 25, 2023. For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors (the "Board"), considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Company common shares; (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. Further information about the Company and its operations can be obtained from the offices of the Company or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Q1 2023 REPORT MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS EWI.CA THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 2

OUR BUSINESS EWI is a cleantech company developing systems, specializing in the application of its patented microwave processes. Its predominant focus is transforming End-of-Life tires ("EOL") into valuable by-products which are sustainable and are part of the circular economy. The Company researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains efficient advanced systems based on its patented processes: Reverse PolymerizationTM ; Microwave Delivery System and Hybrid Microwave Process. Governments and industries worldwide recognize the need for cleantech companies to provide a sustainable process for the treatment or recycling of tires and other waste rubber products in an eco-efficient manner. In addition to tires, EWI has designed solutions for the safe disposal, recycling and/or recapture of sustainable by-products for Liquid Biological Waste Systems; Food Waste; Medical Waste and Animal Waste. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV") trading under the symbol EWS.V. The Company's head office address is 1751 Wentworth Street, Unit 1, Whitby Ontario, L1N 8R6. Q1 2023 REPORT MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS EWI.CA THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 3

OUR TECHNOLOGY Reverse Polymerization (RP) is the basis for EWI's processes, it is the reduction of organic material through the application of microwave energy in an oxygen-depleted atmosphere. Microwave energy is absorbed by the organic material, causing rotation of inter-molecular bonds, leading to the generation and emission of narrowband infrared energy. The narrow band infrared energy is re-absorbed by surrounding material, increasing the amount of energy in the bonds until the bonds break. The breaking of the bonds results in the conversion of complex organic compounds into simpler compounds of lower molecular weight without undergoing oxidation. The RP process involves the direct application of high-energy microwave energy, utilizing its patented Microwave Delivery System (MDS), to break down materials into simpler chemical components. It is unique and can be differentiated from other processes based on three key characteristics: Application of microwave energy occurs in an oxygen depleted environment, preventing oxidation of the waste. Reaction occurs at low chamber temperatures of 150º C to 450º C, depending on the application. Control of the process is precise as the microwave energy is focused and the energy input is variable, allowing the desired amount of energy input per unit mass of waste to be applied. Through research, EWI has been able to improve the RP process with the addition of radiant heating. This is known as the Hybrid Microwave Process (HMP). HMP uses the syn gas produced by the process to preheat the infeed, maintain the process tunnel temperature. It also heats the solid materials exiting the process and prevents the absorption of process gases on this material. Reverse Polymerization, and HMP are not incineration. Incineration is an oxidation process that occurs at higher temperatures. Oxidation of organic waste materials can lead to the formation of undesirable by-products such as dioxins or furans. Incineration and pyrolysis cannot be precisely controlled in the same manner as Reverse Polymerization and HMP. These processes, incineration and pyrolysis, have less control of their reactions compared to the RP and HMP process and therefore lack the ability to control the composition and quality of the end-products. This has major implications in the EOL tire application and is one of the reasons that EWI's HMP creates such high-qualityproducts from tires. These products can be used to make new tires, and other rubber products completing the circular economy. Q1 2023 REPORT MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS EWI.CA THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 4