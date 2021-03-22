Log in
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC.

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC.

(EWS)
Environmental Waste International Enters into a $10 Million Joint-Venture Which Will Receive a $7 Million Investment

03/22/2021 | 10:10am EDT
Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS"), announces that it has entered into an agreement today with Torreco Inc. ("Torreco"), a private Ontario corporation, whereby Torreco agrees to invest $7 million to convert EWS's pilot plant in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario into the Company's first commercial scale recycling plant utilizing EWS's patented microwave technology. EWS will retain a 30% ownership interest in the plant and receive a royalty in perpetuity on the revenue generated from the sale of valuable commodities produced from its environmentally friendly tire recycling process.

The investment by Torreco is being made via common share purchases of Ellsin Environmental Ltd. ("Ellsin"), a wholly owned subsidiary of EWS, which owns the Company's waste tire facility in Sault Ste Marie including land, building and equipment. The $7 million will be used to expand and modernize the plant utilizing EWS's latest technology. In exchange for the investment in Ellsin, Torreco will also be granted the right to build three additional waste tire facilities in Ontario over the next five years if it meets certain conditions.

Torreco has made an initial share purchase in Ellsin of $400,000 and has committed to invest an additional $6.6 million over the next five months. After investing $7 million, Torreco will own 70% of Ellsin. The construction will require certain regulatory and legal approvals, and there can be no assurances that the entire $7 million will be invested.

Bob MacBean, CEO of EWS said, "Construction of our first commercial plant will be the most significant step in the Company's evolution. We expect the ability to demonstrate our technology in a commercial facility to accelerate the Company's growth."

Mitch Ouimette, CEO of Torreco said, "Following an exhaustive due diligence process, we believe that the future of waste processing is through advanced and high-tech processing. EWI possesses the level of expertise and innovative technology to be a leader in converting waste to high value post-consumer products. This strategic partnership will strengthen both companies while raising the bar on waste processing."

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. The Company has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization™ process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bob MacBean, CEO
(905) 686-8689 or (800) 399-2366
Bob.macbean@ewmc.com
www.ewi.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78169


© Newsfilecorp 2021
