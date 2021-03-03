Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Environmental Waste International Inc.    EWS   CA29411G1063

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC.

(EWS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Environmental Waste International Inc: Unaware of Any Material Change

03/03/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ajax, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS"), at the request of IIROC, EWS wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. The Company has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization™ process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bob MacBean, CEO
(905) 686-8689 or (800) 399-2366
Bob.macbean@ewmc.com
www.ewi.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedar.com.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75965


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC.
01:40pENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL IN : Unaware of Any Material Change
NE
2020ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL  : EWI MDA Sept 30 2020
PU
2020ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL  : EWI FS Sept 30 2020
PU
2020ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL  : Thornbury holdings ltd decrease in holdings..
AQ
2020Thornbury Holdings Ltd. Decrease in Holdings of Environmental Waste Internati..
NE
2020EWI Investors, LLC Increases Equity Stake in Environmental Waste Internationa..
NE
2020Environmental Waste International Closes Conversion of Convertible Debenture,..
NE
2020ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL  : Announces conversion of convertible debentu..
AQ
2020Environmental Waste International Announces Conversion of Convertible Debentu..
NE
2020Environmental Waste International Receives Ministry of Environment Approval t..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,22 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
Net income 2019 -2,77 M -2,20 M -2,20 M
Net Debt 2019 3,81 M 3,02 M 3,02 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,97x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 77,9 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 59,4x
EV / Sales 2019 75,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Environmental Waste International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert MacBean Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jeffrey Stoss Chief Financial Officer
Emanuel Gerard Chairman
Steve Kantor Chief Technology Officer
Sam Geist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC.34.04%62
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.6.00%7 477
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-5.75%3 043
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.5.41%1 555
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD1.98%925
TRISTEL PLC14.80%397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ