Envirosuite : Investor Presentation - FY22 Half Year Results
02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
H1FY22 Results
Presentation
Half Year Financial Results 23 February 2022
Half Year Financial Results 23 February 2022
2
Agenda
01
BUSINESS UPDATE
02
FINANCIALS
03
OUTLOOK
04
Q + A
Jason Cooper
Justin Owen
Michael Hamilton
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Head of Strategy
Half Year Financial Results 23 February 2022
3
Our Purpose
We believe environmental intelligence is the key to improving the wellbeing of people and the planet.
Half Year Financial Results 23 February 2022
4
Business Snapshot
EVS operates across three software product suites:
in three target regions:
evs
evs
evs
aviation
omnis
water
Americas
A$17.8mARR
170 Sites
EMEA
A$15.1mARR
114 Sites
Asia Pacific
A$16.0m ARR
107 Sites
167 sites
219 sites
5 sites*
Market:
Market:
Market:
Airports
Mining & Industrial,
Water Treatment
ARR of A$49.0m
391 sites
Waste & Wastewater
ARR % per region
Half Year Financial Results 23 February 2022
* This number does not include EVS Water Designer sites
5
