    EVS   AU000000EVS3

ENVIROSUITE LIMITED

(EVS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 12:10:38 am
0.17 AUD   -8.11%
ENVIROSUITE : Investor Presentation - FY22 Half Year Results
PU
Envirosuite Limited Announces New Board Appointments
CI
ENVIROSUITE : EVS to present at the Baird Technology & Services Conference
PU
Envirosuite : Investor Presentation - FY22 Half Year Results

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
For personal use only

H1FY22 Results

Presentation

Half Year Financial Results 23 February 2022

For personal use only

Disclaimer

The material in this presentation is general background information and is current at the date of the presentation. The information is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete.

Information in this presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. Investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to these matters, any relevant offer document and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decision. No representation is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the presentation. Investors should review this presentation in conjunction with the FY22 half year financial statements.

Certain statements in this presentation constitute forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve both known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. There are a number of other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the Australian and global economic climate and market conditions. Actual results may vary, with materially positive or negative impacts. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance

on these forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future performance and no guarantee of future returns is implied or given.

While all reasonable care has been taken in relation to the preparation of this presentation, none of the Group, or their directors, officers, employees or advisors accepts responsibility for any loss or damage resulting from the use of or reliance on this presentation by any person.

Some of the information in this presentation is based on unaudited financial data which may be subject to change.

This presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any security and neither this presentation nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or to any "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")). This presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or investment statement, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction.

Any opinions expressed reflect the Group's position at the date of this presentation and are subject to change.

All amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated

Half Year Financial Results 23 February 2022

2

For personal use only

Agenda

01

BUSINESS UPDATE

02

FINANCIALS

03

OUTLOOK

04

Q + A

Jason Cooper

Justin Owen

Michael Hamilton

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Strategy

Half Year Financial Results 23 February 2022

3

For personal use only

Our Purpose

We believe environmental intelligence is the key to improving the wellbeing of people and the planet.

Half Year Financial Results 23 February 2022

4

use only

Business Snapshot

For personal

EVS operates across three software product suites:

in three target regions:

evs

evs

evs

aviation

omnis

water

Americas

A$17.8mARR

170 Sites

EMEA

A$15.1mARR

114 Sites

Asia Pacific

A$16.0m ARR

107 Sites

167 sites

219 sites

5 sites*

Market:

Market:

Market:

Airports

Mining & Industrial,

Water Treatment

ARR of A$49.0m

391 sites

Waste & Wastewater

ARR % per region

Half Year Financial Results 23 February 2022

* This number does not include EVS Water Designer sites

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EnviroSuite Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
