Envirosuite Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was AUD 29.5 million compared to AUD 27.44 million a year ago. Revenue was AUD 29.56 million compared to AUD 27.58 million a year ago.

Net loss was AUD 5.76 million compared to AUD 6.15 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0046 compared to AUD 0.0049 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0046 compared to AUD 0.0049 a year ago.